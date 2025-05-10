Atsuki Settangeli Exhibition ″THE SAMURAI SPIRIT″ in San Marino 2025

ATELIER 1973

The Republic of San Marino is the world's 5th smallest country in terms of land area, the world's oldest republic, having never experienced war in 1700 years, and home to the Japanese 1st Shinto shrine in Europe. The annual “San Marino Japan Matsuri -Festival Giapponese a San Marino-” will be held in the country on the weekend of May 24th and 25th this year.

世界で5番目に小さい国土面積、1700年間一度も戦争を経験したことの無い「世界最古の共和国」、そして、欧州発の神社を設立した「サンマリノ共和国」にて、年に一度の割合で開催される大きな催し「San Marino Matsuri -Festival Giapponese a San Marino- / サンマリノ日本祭り」が今年も5/24.25の週末に本国にて開催する。

So, last year, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the festival, a grand party was held in the large auditorium on the shrine grounds, bringing together a large number of Japanese people, local people, Italians, and others.

There, we exhibited a new series of oil paintings called "CHARACTERS" by the internationally acclaimed contemporary painter "ATSUKI SETTANGELI."

そこで、昨年度は祭り10周年に当たる記念年として、神社敷地内大講堂にて日本人と地元関係者たち、イタリア人等、大人数での大饗宴を開催。

そこに、国際的に大変高い評価を得る現代画家の「セッタンジェリ首藤あつき」による、新たな油彩画連作”CHARACTERS”を展示。また、作品を背景に、ヴァイオリニストの「川井郁子」氏と共演した。

Settangeli's special work, "San Marino meets Japan 2024," which was unveiled at the event, was then presented to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of San Marino, L. Beccari, as a symbol of promoting "international cultural friendship projects between Japan and San Marino," on behalf of the exhibitors.

また、その席で初公表したセッタンジェリの特別作品「San Marino meets Japan 2024」は、その後出展者代表として、日本とサンマリノ「国際親善文化友好事業」の促進とし、サンマリノ政府・L.Beccari 外務大臣へ贈られた。

And now, this year.

そして、今年。

2025 marks the 11th year of the San Marino Shrine Festival.

サンマリノ神社祭りとしては、開催11年目となる2025年。

Well, Settangeli's works will continue to be exhibited in the auditorium on the 24th. However, this time the works will be different from last time, as the artist's representative series "THE SAMURAI SPIRIT (approximately 20 photographs)" will be exhibited.

引き続き、セッタンジェリによる作品を、「例大祭」24日講堂内に展示する。しかし、今回の作品は前回とは異なり、作者の代表連作である「THE SAMURAI SPIRIT(写真20点程)」を展示。

We are excited to see what kind of exhibition this year will be!

今年もまた、どんな展示会となるのか、が期待される。

__________________________________________________________________________

● Atsuki Settangeli Official Site “ATELIER 1973”

https://atelier1973.com/(https://atelier1973.com/)

● San Marino MATSURI 2025 / Festival Giapponese a San Marino

https://japansanmarino.com/(https://japansanmarino.com/)

https://japansanmarino.com/topics/526/

_________________________________________________________________________

■ ATSUKI SETTANGELI (Painter)

Artist Statement

From an early age, Atuski Settangeli had synesthesia, the ability to simultaneously sense the five senses in his brain, and his experience of distinguishing letters and numbers by their colors provided the foundation for developing his sensibility.

Since his student days, the influence of vinyl images of Western music and American film advertisements has served as the foundation for refining his sensibility as a painter.

He expresses his world view based on the three principles of "Seeking Spirit, Originality, and Internationality," and with the concept of "NEO-ISM," he expresses "the contact point where the four concepts intersect: classic and modern, design and artistry.

In 2010, he visited Yoko Ono (John Lennon’s widow) in New York, who advised him to depict the world of "Bushido," which Japan prides itself on, and this was the impetus for the series of works "SAMURAI SPIRIT.

He has had a solo exhibition at the "Former Prime Minister Hatoyama's Residence," and has also had 100 exhibitions at the French Embassy, Tokugawa Museum of Art, Foreign Correspondents Club, Consulate General of Japan in New York, Ouchi Gallery in New York, GSFP Church in New York, OAG German Cultural Center, WhiteBox in New York, The House of 1999 mural, Roppongi Hills, and many others. He has had more than 100 exhibitions, including "Mural Painting" at Roppongi Hills.

His SAMURAI SPIRIT works in particular have received high acclaim in New York and around the world, and have been highly praised and owned by royalty, aristocrats, ambassadors, and celebrities from around the world.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of San Marino L.Beccari, His Excellency M.Cadelo ambassador, The69th Sumo wrestling Grand champion Hakuhoh, The 72th Sumo wrestling champion Kisenosato, Prince E.F. Savoy of the former Kingdom of Italy...more.

In 2025, he was in charge of the stage design for the opera "White Fox," the posthumous work of the world-famous "Okakura Tenshin" who is known for The Book of Tea,This was the first overseas "New York performance in 112 years." It was also featured in local media and became an international topic.This was everyone's long-cherished wish.

In addition, for the exhibition in FY2022, he will be exhibiting with the Embassy of the Republic of San Marino, for which he received his first "Ministry of Foreign Affairs Patronage".

In 2019, his nephew (8 years old), whom A.Settangeli taught, won the 69th Gakuten Grand Prize, the most prestigious and historic award in the domestic student art field, as the youngest ever winner. Since A.Settangeli was the winner of the 34th Gakuten Grand Prize, this was the first time in history that a family had won two prizes together.

As a complimentary prize, the Grand Prize winner became the youngest person in history to have a Grand Prize work exhibited in an international art exhibition at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

■ Award History

*1984

Received the 34th All Japan students of Art and Design Award "GAKUTEN Grand Prize"

*2012

Received "100 artists competition in NYC runner-up" sponsored by the 6th NY Ouchi gallery

*2019

69th All Japan students of Art and Design Award "GAKUTEN / 2019 The Best Art Teacher Award"

Many others

________________________________________________________________________

■ セッタンジェリ首藤あつき / Atsuki Settangeli (画家)

概要

幼少時から、五感を同時に脳で感ずる「共感覚」が備わっていた事で、文字や数字を色彩で判別していた経験が感性を育む土台となり、欧米音楽の盤面画像や、米国映画広告等の影響が、画家としての感覚を磨く基盤となっている。

「求道心・独創力・国際性」の三理念を基に、自己の世界観を表現していき、「NEO-ISM」を概念に「古典と現代・意匠と芸術性」という「四概念が交差する接点」を表現している。

2010年にはNY・ダコタハウスの「オノ・ヨーコ」氏を訪ねた際、「”武士道”の世界を描くよう」提案された事が、自身の新たな境地を開拓する切っ掛けとなった。

氏の助言通り、帰国後「THE SAMURAI SPIRIT」に着手。

「サンマリノ共和国 Japan Festival 2024・フランス大使館、徳川美術館、FCCJ外国人記者クラブ、NY日本総領事館 大使公邸、NY Ouchi Gallery、NY GSFP Church、OAGドイツ文化会館、NY WhiteBox、The House of 1999壁画、六本木ヒルズの壁画制作」等、100回を超える展示会を経て現在に至る。

また、2025年には日本美術界の父と言われ、東京芸大の創設者でもある「岡倉天心」の遺作「歌劇：白狐」で舞台美術を担当。悲願だった海外初NY公演を「112年ぶり」に実現。地元メディアにも取り上げられ、国際的話題となった。

特に、SAMURAI SPIRIT作品はNYを中心に高い評価を得ると共に、「サンマリノ共和国 L.ベッカーリ外務大臣・M.カデロ大使閣下・ローマ法王庁大使館 L.ボッカルディ大司教・第69代横綱 白鳳・第72代横綱 稀勢の里・旧イタリア王国 E.F.サヴォイア皇太子殿下」等、世界中の王侯貴族、各国の外交官、著名人達が絶賛し、作品を収蔵している。

また、2022年には、これまでの国際的活動が国家公認となり、自身初の「外務省 後援作家」の認定を取得。

尚、2019年度にはセ・首藤が指導した甥(8歳)が史上最年少として、国内学生美術で最も権威と歴史ある 第69回「学展大賞」を受賞。首藤が第34回の学展大賞 受賞者であったことから、家族での2冠達成は歴史上初の快挙となった。

大賞者の副賞として「パリ・ルーブル美術館」にて、ルーブルでの国際美術展示会に、史上最年少者として大賞作品展示を実現した。

______________________________________________________________________

■ 受賞歴

1984 第34回 全日本「学展大賞」受賞

2012 第6回 NY Ouchi gallery主催「100 artists competition in NYC準優勝」受賞

2019 第69回 全日本「学展」「2019 The best art teacher award / 2019年度 最優秀芸術指導者賞」 受賞

他多数