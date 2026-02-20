AIでパワポを自動操作できる「Claude in Powerpoint」がProプランで利用可能に
AnthropicはPowerPoint向けの拡張機能として「Claude in Powerpoint」を提供しています。これまでClaude in Powerpointを使えるのはMaxプラン、Teamプラン、Enterpriseプランのユーザーのみでしたが、2026年2月20日からProプランのユーザーも使用可能となりました。
Claude in PowerPoint is now available on the Pro plan.
It also now supports connectors, bringing context from your daily tools directly into your slides.
Try it here: https://t.co/N52VtGwcPj pic.twitter.com/ZHXgdnbCNG— Claude (@claudeai) February 19, 2026
Claude in Powerpointは2026年2月5日にClaude Opus 4.6の発表と同時にリリースされたPowerPoint向け拡張機能で、Microsoft Marketplaceからダウンロードすることができます。
Claude in Powerpointを使うと、Claudeに自然言語で指示してスライドを自動生成することが可能。Claudeは既存のスライドのレイアウト・フォント・色などを認識し、ユーザーのスタイルに合わせたスライドを生成します。また、箇条書きをもとに図表やフローチャートなどを作成することも可能。図表などの要素は単一画像ではなくPowerPointの機能を用いて出力されるため、ユーザーが数値やレイアウトを編集することもできます。
また、AnthropicはProプラン、Maxプラン、Teamプラン、Enterpriseプランのユーザー向けに「Claude in Excel(旧称：Claude for Excel)」も公開しています。
Proプランの月額料金は1カ月ごとの支払いの場合は20ドル(約3100円)、12カ月まとめて支払う場合は17ドル(約2640円)です。
