PCのファンをAIで制御して音楽を奏でるアート「The Call」
壁面に並べられた大量のPCファンが音楽を奏でるアート「The Call」を、オーディオビジュアルアーティストのホリー・ハーンドン氏とマット・ドライハースト氏が制作・公開しています。
作品を展示するSerpentineによると、このアートは「多くの個々の声が集団になる合唱団のように、AIが個から集団への変容をさらに増大させる」ことを表現したものだとのこと。
AIのトレーニングにあたり、ハーンドン氏とドライハースト氏は賛美歌集、歌唱練習、録音プロトコルからなる歌集を作成し、Serpentineのチームとともに、イギリスの15のコミュニティ合唱団で録音を実施しています。
ハーンドン氏が「GPUオルガン」という表現を用いていることについて、ニュースサイトの「Tom's Hardware」は、「アートそのものにGPUは見当たらず、PWM対応ファン駆動パイプオルガンにキャッチーな名前をつけただけでは」と指摘しつつ、「トレーニングにはGPUを使用した可能性がある」と述べています。
アート「The Call」は、アートギャラリー「Serpentine North」にて、2025年2月2日まで展示されます。入場は無料です。
