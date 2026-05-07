コスパ重視AIモデル「Grok 4.3」が登場＆人間の声を2分以内にクローンできる音声合成機能「Custom Voices」も登場
イーロン・マスク氏が率いるAI企業のxAIがAIモデル「Grok 4.3」のAPIをリリースしました。Grok 4.3はコスト効率に優れたAIモデルとしてアピールされています。また、声の再現性が高い音声合成機能「Custom Voices」もリリースされています。
Grok 4.3 | xAI Docs
https://docs.x.ai/developers/models/grok-4.3
Grok 4.3 is now live on the xAI API. It’s our fastest, most intelligent model to date.
It tops the @ArtificialAnlys leaderboards in agentic tool calling and instruction following, and ranks #1 in @ValsAI enterprise domains like case law and corporate finance.
Grok 4.3 supports… pic.twitter.com/83NiWoFDY2— xAI (@xai) May 5, 2026
Grok 4.3は100万トークンの入力に対応したAIモデルです。第三者機関のArtificial Analysisが実施したインテリジェンス性能テストではMetaの Spartを上回っています。一方で、GPT-5.5などの最先端モデルには及ばないほか、中国製オープンモデルのKimi K2.5やMiMo-V2.5-Proを下回っています。
以下のグラフは横軸が1トークン当たりの処理時間、縦軸がインテリジェンス性能を示したものです。赤枠で囲った紫色の点がGrok 4.3で、Gemini 3.1 Proなどと比べて高速な処理が可能です。
各種AIモデルのコストパフォーマンスを示したグラフが以下。横軸が100万トークン当たりの価格で、縦軸がインテリジェンス性能を示しています。Grok 4.3は安価かつ高性能なAIモデルであることが分かります。
Grok 4.3のAPI使用料金は入力100万トークン当たり1.25ドル(約195円)、出力100万トークン当たり2.50ドル(約391円)です。xAIの研究者であるEric Jiang氏はGrok 4.3のツール呼び出し性能の高さやコストパフォーマンスの高さをアピールしています。
When training Grok 4.3, we spoke directly with devs and businesses to understand what they actually needed: a model that’s fast, affordable, and great at tool calling. The result is a daily driver that doesn't just look good on random benchmarks, but is actually useful in the… pic.twitter.com/z02HFXCZn5— Eric Jiang (@veggie_eric) May 1, 2026
また、同じくxAIの研究者であるAditya Gupta氏はGrok 4.3を上回る大型モデルがトレーニング中であることを明かしています。
great work by the team.
4.3 pushes the pareto (+4pts on AA and +13 for the same size as 4.20 ~0.5T) w/ knowledge work and coding improvements.
ps: larger models being assembled in model factory. https://t.co/fHKQgQW9JY— Aditya Gupta (@adityagupta) May 1, 2026
なお、マスク氏は2026年4月に「Imagineのバージョン2」「1兆パラメーターのAIモデル2種」「1.5兆パラメーターのAIモデル2種」「6兆パラメーターのAIモデル」「10兆パラメーターのAIモデル」という7種のAIモデルをトレーニング中であり、トレーニング完了までに2カ月を要することを明かしていました。
SpaceXAI Colossus 2 now has 7 models in training:
- Imagine V2
- 2 variants of 1T
- 2 variants of 1.5T
- 6T
- 10T
Some catching up to do.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2026
さらに、xAIは音声合成APIのGrok Voice APIに「Custom Voices」という機能を追加しました。
Custom Voices and Voice Library | xAI
https://x.ai/news/grok-custom-voices
Custom Voicesは短い録音音声から声を再現できる機能で、「2分以内に自分の声をクローンできる」とアピールされています。以下のポストには本物の人間の声とクローン音声を記録した動画が埋め込まれており、クローン音声の品質の高さが分かるようになっています。
Two voices. One human. One AI. Can you guess the AI clone? 👇
Voice cloning, rich with natural emotion, is now live on the Grok Voice API.https://t.co/EjxjXstoiL pic.twitter.com/OkGeua3H1g— xAI (@xai) May 4, 2026