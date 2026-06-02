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Anthropic's Digital God, Pope vs AI, Job Loss Narrative Flips, Open Source Crackdown Coming? - YouTube
Bill Gurley: Anthropic Thinks It¡Çs Building God@Jason: It is the ultimate level of narcissism and delusion of grandeur to think you can create God.@bgurley:
¡ÈAnthropic is a mystery to me. I've never, ever seen a company that is both leading their field and the most¡Ä pic.twitter.com/QUefFJOrsI— The All-In Podcast (@theallinpod) May 30, 2026
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In my Harvard fellowship I study the views of AI accelerationists, safetyists and skeptics.
What I have come to realize is that both the Accelerationists and the Safetyists believe that we are creating an AI God.
The difference is that Accelerationists believe that it is the¡Ä https://t.co/iMsIYYst3R— Jeffrey Snover (@jsnover) May 30, 2026
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(1) I think it¡Çs good that more folks are taking the ambitions of AGI companies more seriously instead of just thinking it¡Çs hype they don¡Çt really believe.
(2) Singling out Anthropic is odd given that OpenAI and xAI (and Deepmind and Meta to a slightly lesser degree) are based¡Ä https://t.co/Al2zION9sS— Nathan Calvin (@_NathanCalvin) May 30, 2026