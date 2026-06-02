AI¥Ä¡¼¥ë¤ÎClaude¤ò³«È¯¤¹¤ëAnthropic¤Ï¡¢AI¤ÎÎÑÍý¤äÆ»ÆÁ¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ëÌäÂê¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ³Ø¤Ö¤¿¤á¡¢Å¯³Ø¼Ô¤ä½¡¶µÃÄÂÎ¤Ê¤É¤ÈÂÐÏÃ¤¹¤ë³èÆ°¤ËÎÏ¤òÆþ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¥Ù¥ó¥Á¥ã¡¼¥­¥ã¥Ô¥¿¥ê¥¹¥È¤Î¥Ó¥ë¡¦¥¬¡¼¥ê¡¼»á¤¬¡¢Anthropic¤Ï¡Ö¼«Ê¬¤¿¤Á¤Ï¿À¤òÁÏÂ¤¤Ç¤­¤ë¡×¤È¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Î¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¤¤«¤È»ØÅ¦¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

Anthropic's Digital God, Pope vs AI, Job Loss Narrative Flips, Open Source Crackdown Coming? - YouTube



¥Æ¥¯¥Î¥í¥¸¡¼¤ä·ÐºÑ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤ÆÏÀ¤¸¤ë¿Íµ¤¥Ý¥Ã¥É¥­¥ã¥¹¥È¤ÎAll-In Podcast¤Ë½Ð±é¤·¤¿¥¬¡¼¥ê¡¼»á¤Ï¡¢¡ÖAnthropic¤Ï»ä¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤ÆÆæ¤ÊÂ¸ºß¤Ç¤¹¡×¤È¸ì¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£



Anthropic¤ÏAI¶È³¦¤ÎºÇÀèÃ¼¤ò¹Ô¤¯´ë¶È¤Ç¤¹¤¬¡¢Æ±»þ¤ËAI¤¬¼Ò²ñ¤Ë¤â¤¿¤é¤¹ÌäÂê¤ä·üÇ°¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤âÄóµ¯¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¥¬¡¼¥ê¡¼»á¤Ï¡¢¡Ö¼«Ê¬¤ÎÊ¬Ìî¤ò¥ê¡¼¥É¤·¤Ê¤¬¤é¡¢Æ±»þ¤Ë¼«¤é¤Î³èÆ°¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤ÆºÇ¤âÈÝÄêÅª¤ÊÈ¯¸À¤ò¤¹¤ë²ñ¼Ò¤Ï¸«¤¿¤³¤È¤¬¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤»¤ó¡×¤È½Ò¤Ù¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£



¥¬¡¼¥ê¡¼»á¤ÏÅö½é¡¢Anthropic¤Ï¡Öµ¬À©¤Î¾è¤Ã¼è¤ê(Regulatory capture)¡×¤ò¼Â¸½¤·¤è¤¦¤È»î¤ß¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¼ÂºÝ¤Ë¤½¤ì¤Ï¤¦¤Þ¤¯¤¤¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤È¤Î¤³¤È¡£µ¬À©¤Î¾è¤Ã¼è¤ê¤È¤Ï¡¢À¯¼£ÃÄÂÎ¤äµ¬À©Åö¶É¤¬ÆÃÄê¤Î´ë¶È¤ä¾¦¶ÈÃÄÂÎ¤Î¥¤¥Ç¥ª¥í¥®¡¼¤Ë°û¤ß¹þ¤Þ¤ì¡¢¤½¤ÎÍø±×¤ËÊô»Å¤¹¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤¦¸½¾Ý¤Î¤³¤È¤Ç¤¹¡£



¤·¤«¤·¡¢²áµî30Æü´Ö¤ÇAnthropic¤Ë´Ø¤·¤ÆÆÉ¤á¤ë¤â¤Î¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤ËÌÜ¤òÄÌ¤·¤¿·ë²Ì¡¢¥¬¡¼¥ê¡¼»á¤ÏAnthropic¤¬¡Ö¥Õ¥é¥ó¥±¥ó¥·¥å¥¿¥¤¥óÇî»Î¡×¤Î¤è¤¦¤ÊÂ¸ºß¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Î¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¤¤«¤È¹Í¤¨¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¥Õ¥é¥ó¥±¥ó¥·¥å¥¿¥¤¥óÇî»Î¤È¤Ï¥á¥¢¥ê¡¼¡¦¥·¥§¥ê¡¼¤Î¾®Àâ¡Ø¥Õ¥é¥ó¥±¥ó¥·¥å¥¿¥¤¥ó¡Ù¤ÎÃæ¤Ç¡¢¤ß¤Ë¤¯¤¤²øÊª¤òÀ¸¤ß½Ð¤·¤¿Çî»Î¤ÎÌ¾Á°¤Ç¤¹¡£



¥¬¡¼¥ê¡¼»á¤¬Anthropic´Ø·¸¼Ô¤ÎÈ¯¸À¤ò·¡¤ê²¼¤²¤ë¤È¡¢¡Ö¿ÍÎà¤è¤êÍ¥¤ì¤¿¼ï¡×¤ò¹½ÃÛ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¼«Ê¬¤¿¤Á¤ÎÀÕÇ¤¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢¤½¤ì¤Ë¶½Ê³¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¤¤¤¦¿Í¡¹¤¬Â¿¤¯¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤Ëµ¤¤¬ÉÕ¤¤¤¿¤½¤¦¤Ç¤¹¡£



Anthropic¤Î¥À¥ê¥ª¡¦¥¢¥â¥Ç¥¤CEO¤¬½ñ¤¤¤¿¥Ö¥í¥°¡ÖMachines of Loving Grace¡×¤ÎËöÈø¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¡Ö»ä¤ÏÏ«Æ¯¤«¤é²òÊü¤µ¤ì¡¢¼«Á³¤ÈºÆ¤Ó·ë¤Ó¤Ä¤­¡¢Ó®ÆýÎà¤Î·»Äï»ÐËå¤¿¤Á¤Ëµ¢´Ô¤·¡¢°¦¾ð¿¼¤¤·Ã¤ß¤Îµ¡³£¤¿¤Á¤Ë¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤ò¸«¼é¤é¤ì¤ë¡¢¥µ¥¤¥Ð¥Í¥Æ¥£¥Ã¥¯¤ÊÀ¸ÂÖ·Ï¤òÁÛÁü¤¹¤ë¤Î¤¬¹¥¤­¤Ç¤¹¡×¤È¤¤¤¦°ìÀá¤¬¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£



¥¬¡¼¥ê¡¼»á¤Ï¤³¤Î°ìÀá¤¬¡¢¤Þ¤ë¤ÇÀ¤³¦¤Î»ÙÇÛ¼Ô¤Ç¤¢¤ë¤«¤Î¤è¤¦¤ËÊ¹¤³¤¨¤ë¤È»ØÅ¦¡£



¤µ¤é¤Ë¥¢¥â¥Ç¥¤»á¤Ï¥Ö¥í¥°¤ÎÃæ¤Ç¡¢¡Ö¤³¤ì¤ÏAI¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤Ë¤è¤ë»ñËÜ¼çµÁ·ÐºÑ¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢AI¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤¬¿Í´Ö¤ËÂÐ¤·¤ÆÊó¤¤¤ë¤Ù¤­¤À¤ÈÈ½ÃÇ¤·¤¿´ð½à¤Ë´ð¤Å¤­¡¢¿Í´Ö¤Ë»ñ¸»¤òÊ¬ÇÛ¤¹¤ë»ÅÁÈ¤ß¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¤«¤â¤·¤ì¤Ê¤¤¡×¤Èµ­¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£



¥¬¡¼¥ê¡¼»á¤Ï¡¢¡Ö¤À¤«¤é»ä¤Ï¡¢Anthropic¤¬¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¤ò½ñ¤¤¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤ï¤±¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¤¤È»×¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£»ä¤Ï¡¢Èà¤é¤¬¿À¤ò»º¤ßÍî¤È¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Î¤À¤È¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡×¤È½Ò¤Ù¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£



All-In Podcast¤Î¥Û¥¹¥È¤Ç¤¢¤ë¥¸¥§¥¤¥½¥ó¡¦¥«¥é¥«¥Ë¥¹»á¤Ï¡¢¡Ö¤³¤ì¤é¤Ï¸ØÂçÌÑÁÛ¤À¤È¸Æ¤Ð¤»¤Æ¤â¤é¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£Anthropic¤Ï¡¢¼«Ê¬¤¿¤Á¤¬¤¢¤Þ¤ê¤Ë¤â¶¯ÎÏ¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢¿À¤òÁÏÂ¤¤Ç¤­¤ë¤Î¤À¤È¿®¤¸¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤½¤·¤Æ¿À¤òÁÏÂ¤¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢Èà¤é¤Ï¥×¥í¥á¡¼¥Æ¥¦¥¹¤Î¤è¤¦¤ÊÂ¸ºß¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¤Î¤À¤È¿®¤¸¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡×¤È»ØÅ¦¡£¥×¥í¥á¡¼¥Æ¥¦¥¹¤Ï¥®¥ê¥·¥¢¿ÀÏÃ¤Î¿À¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢¿Í´Ö¤Ë²Ð¤òÍ¿¤¨¤¿¤È¤â¡¢¿Í´Ö¤òÁÏÂ¤¤·¤¿¤È¤â¤¤¤ï¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£



¥«¥é¥«¥Ë¥¹»á¤Ï¡¢¡Ö¿À¤òÁÏÂ¤¤Ç¤­¤ë¤È»×¤¦¤³¤È¤Ï¡¢¼«¸Ê°¦¤È¸ØÂçÌÑÁÛ¤ÎÊ¸»úÄÌ¤êµæ¶Ë¤Î¥ì¥Ù¥ë¤Ç¤·¤ç¤¦¡×¤È½Ò¤Ù¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£



¥¬¡¼¥ê¡¼»á¤ÎÈ¯¸À¤ËÂÐ¤·¤Æ¤Ï¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤ÊÈ¿±þ¤¬´ó¤»¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¥Ï¡¼¥Ð¡¼¥ÉÂç³Ø¥í¡¼¥¹¥¯¡¼¥ë¤ÇAI²ÃÂ®¼çµÁ¼Ô¤ä²ûµ¿ÏÀ¼Ô¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¸¦µæ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥¸¥§¥Õ¥ê¡¼¡¦¥¹¥Î¡¼¥ô¥¡¡¼»á¤Ï¡¢AI¤Î²ÃÂ®¼çµÁ¼Ô¤â°ÂÁ´ÏÀ¼Ô¤â¡¢¤¤¤º¤ì¤âAI¤Ï¿À¤òÀ¸¤ß½Ð¤¹¹Ô°Ù¤À¤È¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È»ØÅ¦¡£¤½¤Î°ã¤¤¤Ï¡¢²ÃÂ®¼çµÁ¼Ô¤ÏAI¤¬»ü°¦¤ËËþ¤Á¤¿¿À¤Ç¤¢¤ë¤È¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Î¤ËÂÐ¤·¡¢°ÂÁ´ÏÀ¼Ô¤Ï¿Í´Ö¤Î´í³²¤ò²Ã¤¨¤ë¶²¤í¤·¤¤¿À¤À¤È¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤ëÅÀ¤À¤È¤Î¤³¤È¡£



ÊÌ¤ÎX¥æ¡¼¥¶¡¼¤Ï¡¢Ä¶¿ÍÅª¤ÊAI¤ò¹½ÃÛ¤¹¤ë¤È¤¤¤¦¥Ó¥¸¥ç¥ó¤ò»ý¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Î¤ÏAnthropic¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¯¡¢OpenAI¤äxAI¤â»÷¤¿¤è¤¦¤Ê¥Ó¥¸¥ç¥ó¤ò»ý¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È»ØÅ¦¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£