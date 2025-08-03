Appleが重要な脆弱性を修正した「iPadOS 17.7.9」を提供開始！iPad（第6世代）やiPad Proの10.5インチと12.9インチ（第2世代）向け
|AppleがiPad向けiPadOS 17.7.9をリリース！
Appleは29日（現地時間）、同社が展開するタブレット「iPad」シリーズ向けプラットフォーム「iPadOS」において前バージョン「iPadOS 17」の最新版「iPadOS 17.7.9（21H446）」を提供開始したとお知らせしています。
対象機種は最新バージョン「iPadOS 18」に対応していないiPadOS 17の対応機種で、具体的にはiPad（第6世代）や12.9インチiPad Pro（第2世代）、10.5インチiPad Proの3機種となります。なお、以前は「iOS 18」やiPadOS 18の対象機種はiOS 18やiPadOS 18またはiOS 17やiPadOS 17を選んで更新できていましたが、iPadOS 17.7.3からiOS 18やiPadOS 18の対象機種はiOS 18やiPadOS 18のみに更新するようになっています。
その他、すでに紹介しているように同社では合わせてiPhoneやiPadなど向け「iOS 18.6」および「iPadOS 18.6」のほか、パソコン「Mac」向け「macOS Sequoia 15.6」、セットトップボックス「Apple TV」向け「tv 18.6」、スマートウォッチ「Apple Watch」向け「watchOS 11.6」、スマートヘッドセット「Apple Vision」向け「visionOS 2.6」なども配信開始しています。
Appleでは2021年に提供開始したiOS 15およびiPadOS 15から一定期間は次の最新バージョンに更新せずに既存のバージョンに留まる機能を提供しており、今年も最新のiOS 18やiPadOS 18の正式版が配信開始されましたが、引き続いてしばらくiOS 17やiPadOS 17で使う場合を対象にセキュリティー修正のみを行ったソフトウェア更新を提供しており、今回は前回のiPadOS 17.7.8に続いてiPadOS 17.7.9が提供開始されました。
更新は従来通り各製品本体のみでOTA（On-The-Air）によりダウンロードで行え、方法としては、「設定」→「一般」→「ソフトウェア・アップデート」から行え、単体でアップデートする場合のダウンロードサイズは手持ちのiPad（第6世代）でiPadOS 17.7.8からだと209.5MBとなっています。またiTunesをインストールしたWindowsおよびMacとUSB-Lightningケーブルで接続しても実施できます。なお、Appleが案内しているアップデートの内容およびセキュリティーコンテンツの修正は以下の通り。
iPadOS 17.7.9
このアップデートには重要なセキュリティ修正が含まれ、すべてのユーザに推奨されます。
Appleソフトウェアアップデートのセキュリティコンテンツについては、以下のWebサイトをご覧ください: https://support.apple.com/100100
iPadOS 17.7.9
Released July 29, 2025
- Accessibility
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Privacy Indicators for microphone or camera access may not be correctly displayed
Description: The issue was addressed by adding additional logic.
CVE-2025-43217: Himanshu Bharti (@Xpl0itme)
- CFNetwork
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: An attacker may be able to cause unexpected app termination
Description: A use-after-free issue was addressed by removing the vulnerable code.
CVE-2025-43222: Andreas Jaegersberger & Ro Achterberg of Nosebeard Labs
- CFNetwork
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: A non-privileged user may be able to modify restricted network settings
Description: A denial-of-service issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2025-43223: Andreas Jaegersberger & Ro Achterberg of Nosebeard Labs
- copyfile
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: An app may be able to access protected user data
Description: This issue was addressed with improved validation of symlinks.
CVE-2025-43220: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
- CoreMedia
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted media file may lead to unexpected app termination or corrupt process memory
Description: An out-of-bounds access issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2025-43210: Hossein Lotfi (@hosselot) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- CoreMedia Playback
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data
Description: The issue was addressed with additional permissions checks.
CVE-2025-43230: Chi Yuan Chang of ZUSO ART and taikosoup
- Find My
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: An app may be able to fingerprint the user
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2025-31279: Dawuge of Shuffle Team
- ICU
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected Safari crash
Description: An out-of-bounds access issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2025-43209: Gary Kwong working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- ImageIO
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may result in disclosure of process memory
Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2025-43226
- Kernel
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause unexpected system termination
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2025-24224: Tony Iskow (@Tybbow)
- libxslt
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to memory corruption
Description: This is a vulnerability in open source code and Apple Software is among the affected projects. The CVE-ID was assigned by a third party. Learn more about the issue and CVE-ID at cve.org.
CVE-2025-7424: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero
- Mail Drafts
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Remote content may be loaded even when the 'Load Remote Images' setting is turned off
Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.
CVE-2025-31276: Himanshu Bharti (@Xpl0itme)
- Notes
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: A logging issue was addressed with improved data redaction.
CVE-2025-43225: Kirin (@Pwnrin)
- Sandbox Profiles
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: An app may be able to read a persistent device identifier
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2025-24220: Wojciech Regula of SecuRing (wojciechregula.blog)
- WebKit
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to memory corruption
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 291742
CVE-2025-31278: Yuhao Hu, Yan Kang, Chenggang Wu, and Xiaojie Wei
- WebKit
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Processing web content may lead to a denial-of-service
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 293730
CVE-2025-43211: Yuhao Hu, Yan Kang, Chenggang Wu, and Xiaojie Wei
- WebKit
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected Safari crash
Description: A use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 295382
CVE-2025-43216: Ignacio Sanmillan (@ulexec)
- WebKit
Available for: iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and iPad 6th generation
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected Safari crash
Description: This is a vulnerability in open source code and Apple Software is among the affected projects. The CVE-ID was assigned by a third party. Learn more about the issue and CVE-ID at cve.org.
WebKit Bugzilla: 296459
CVE-2025-6558: Clement Lecigne and Vlad Stolyarov of Google's Threat Analysis Group
Additional recognition
- CoreAudio
We would like to acknowledge @zlluny, Noah Weinberg for their assistance.
- Device Management
We would like to acknowledge Al Karak for their assistance.
- Game Center
We would like to acknowledge YingQi Shi (@Mas0nShi) of DBAppSecurity's WeBin lab for their assistance.
- libxml2
We would like to acknowledge Sergei Glazunov of Google Project Zero for their assistance.
- libxslt
We would like to acknowledge Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero for their assistance.
- Shortcuts
We would like to acknowledge Chi Yuan Chang of ZUSO ART and taikosoup, and Dennis Kniep for their assistance.
記事執筆：memn0ck
