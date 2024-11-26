チャットAI「Claude」などで知られるAI企業のAnthropicが、AIシステムと外部データソースのシームレスな統合を可能にするプロトコル「Model Context Protocol(MCP)」を発表しました。MCPはオープンソースで開発されており、すでに詳細なドキュメントが公開されています。

Introducing the Model Context Protocol \ Anthropic

https://www.anthropic.com/news/model-context-protocol





AIは既存のビジネスツールや開発ツールと組み合わせて使うことで多大な利便性を発揮します。しかし、ツールごとにデータの扱い方が異なるため、AIシステムの開発者は対応するツールごとにデータの使用方法を最適化する必要があります。

MCPはAIと外部データソースの橋渡しを担うプロトコルです。MCPが普及すれば、各種ツールの開発者は「データをMCPサーバーを介して公開する機能」を追加するだけでAI対応を完了でき、AIの開発者は「MCPサーバーのデータを参照する機能」を構築するだけで各ツールのデータを扱えるようになります。これにより、各種ツールの開発者とAI開発者の双方の負担が軽減されます。



AnthropicはMCPのリファレンス実装として「Google Drive」「Slack」「GitHub」「Git」「Postgres」「Puppeteer」などと連携可能なMCPサーバーを公開しています。以下のポストに含まれる動画ではClaudeからMCPを介して「GitHubにリポジトリを作成」「ブランチを作成」「Issueを作成」などの作業を実行しています。





なお、MCPのドキュメントは以下のリンク先で公開されています。

Introduction - Model Context Protocol

https://modelcontextprotocol.io/introduction

また、MCP関連の公式情報は以下のページにまとまっています。

Model Context Protocol · GitHub

https://github.com/modelcontextprotocol