既存アプリとAIシステム間でデータを橋渡しするためのユニバーサルプロトコル「Model Context Protocol」をAnthropicが提唱しオープンソースで公開
チャットAI「Claude」などで知られるAI企業のAnthropicが、AIシステムと外部データソースのシームレスな統合を可能にするプロトコル「Model Context Protocol(MCP)」を発表しました。MCPはオープンソースで開発されており、すでに詳細なドキュメントが公開されています。
Introducing the Model Context Protocol (MCP)
An open standard we've been working on at Anthropic that solves a core challenge with LLM apps - connecting them to your data.
No more building custom integrations for every data source. MCP provides one protocol to connect them all: pic.twitter.com/kYsivQyPDq— Alex Albert (@alexalbert__) November 25, 2024
AIは既存のビジネスツールや開発ツールと組み合わせて使うことで多大な利便性を発揮します。しかし、ツールごとにデータの扱い方が異なるため、AIシステムの開発者は対応するツールごとにデータの使用方法を最適化する必要があります。
MCPはAIと外部データソースの橋渡しを担うプロトコルです。MCPが普及すれば、各種ツールの開発者は「データをMCPサーバーを介して公開する機能」を追加するだけでAI対応を完了でき、AIの開発者は「MCPサーバーのデータを参照する機能」を構築するだけで各ツールのデータを扱えるようになります。これにより、各種ツールの開発者とAI開発者の双方の負担が軽減されます。
AnthropicはMCPのリファレンス実装として「Google Drive」「Slack」「GitHub」「Git」「Postgres」「Puppeteer」などと連携可能なMCPサーバーを公開しています。以下のポストに含まれる動画ではClaudeからMCPを介して「GitHubにリポジトリを作成」「ブランチを作成」「Issueを作成」などの作業を実行しています。
Here's a quick demo using the Claude desktop app, where we've configured MCP:
Watch Claude connect directly to GitHub, create a new repo, and make a PR through a simple MCP integration.
Once MCP was set up in Claude desktop, building this integration took less than an hour. pic.twitter.com/xseX89Z2PD— Alex Albert (@alexalbert__) November 25, 2024
なお、MCPのドキュメントは以下のリンク先で公開されています。
Introduction - Model Context Protocol
https://modelcontextprotocol.io/introduction
また、MCP関連の公式情報は以下のページにまとまっています。
Model Context Protocol · GitHub
https://github.com/modelcontextprotocol