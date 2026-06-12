夏の楽しみは何ですか？　俳優・アーティストの森崎ウィンさんからのお手紙【エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ】

NHKテキスト『エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ』は、1回5分で英語を読む力・聞く力を磨く、NHK語学ラジオ番組のテキストです。



高校～大学の試験問題や、中学校の授業でも活用されている同番組とテキスト。



番組ナビゲーターであり、俳優・アーティストとしても活躍中の森崎ウィンさんがテキストで連載中の「To You, From WIN」より、その英語版を公開します。

What are you looking forward to this summer?

Hey, everybody! It’s Morisaki Win. We’re at the halfway point of our six-month season. Let’s keep going together this month, too!



Is there anything you want to try this summer? I want to climb Mount Fuji. I’ve always dreamed of climbing it, but I’ve never really had the chance. But this is the year! Carrying a backpack, spending the night in a mountain hut... Doesn’t that sound like a fun adventure? And maybe a kind of mental and physical training? Either way, it’s an exciting thought! I’m sure it would be hard for a beginner to climb Mount Fuji, though, so I want to go with a guide and make sure I’m as prepared as possible.



First, I need to get some hiking gear. Since the camping gear I have now is a little too heavy for mountain climbing, I need to find things that are lighter and more compact. You know, it’s fun just to think about getting ready for an adventure!

I climbed Mount Takao once with my camera gear, and it was way harder than I thought it’d be. But because of that experience, I feel like I want to learn more and do things right.



And you know what else? This year, I’m thinking about buying a shaved-ice machine. I bet making my own shaved ice at home would be so much fun. Will I really do it? Well... that depends on how I feel this summer!



Morisaki Win

本連載の日本語版はNHKテキスト『エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ』7月号にて掲載中です。



2026年度テキストでは「世界の映えスポット」「心身の不調や悩み」「世界の名作舞台」といったトピックで、1回5分で英語を読む力・聞く力を磨き、これまでに学んだ英語を定着させるお手伝いをしていきます。

森崎ウィン（もりさき・うぃん）

俳優・アーティスト。ミャンマーで生まれ、小学4年生で来日。2018年スティーヴン・スピルバーグ監督映画『レディ・プレイヤー1』で主要キャストとしてハリウッドデビュー。20年『蜜蜂と遠雷』で第43回日本アカデミー賞新人俳優賞。24年監督、出演をつとめた『せん』が「ショートショート フィルムフェスティバル &アジア 2024」でグランプリである「ジョージ・ルーカス アワード」を受賞。ミュージカルの世界でも25年『ウェイトレス』に出演するなど活躍中。アーティストとしては“MORISAKI WIN”名義で20年にメジャーデビュー。母国ミャンマーでも観光大使を務め圧倒的な知名度を誇る。

英訳：Tom Kain（トム・ケイン）

日英翻訳家。アメリカ・ミネソタ州出身。2005年に来日し、現在はNHK「ニュースで学ぶ現代英語」に出演中。