Google、スマートウォッチ「Pixel Watch 2」や「Pixel Watch」に2024年6月分のソフトウェア更新を提供開始！新機能「Feature Drop」を含む
|スマートウォッチ「Google Pixel Watch・Watch 2」に2024年6月分のソフトウェア更新が提供開始！
既報通り、Googleは11日（現地時間）、スマートフォン（スマホ）など向けプラットフォーム「Android」やスマートウォッチ向け「Wear OS」などにおける月次セキュリティーパッチの2024年6月分を告示しました。合わせてこの2024年6月分のセキュリティーパッチを含むソフトウェア更新を「Made by Google」として「Pixel」ブランドで展開しているスマートウォッチ「Pixel Watch」シリーズに対して同日より提供開始したとお知らせしています。
更新後のビルド番号はPixel Watch 2およびPixel Watchともに日本向け製品を含めてグローバルで「TWD9.240605.001.A1」となるとのことで、Pixel Watch 2やPixel Watchを販売しているソフトバンクでは更新内容を「動作安定性の向上」および「セキュリティの向上」だとしており、更新の完了まで最大20分程度かかる場合があると案内しています。
Pixel WatchシリーズはGoogleが自社ブランドとして投入しているWear OS搭載のスマートウォッチで、一昨年10月に初代Pixel Watchが発売され、昨年10月にその後継機種となるPixel Watch 2が発売されました。Pixel Watch 2は最新のWear OS 4.0をプリインストールし、Pixel WatchはWear OS 3.5をプリインストールしていましたが、Pixel Watch 2の発売に合わせて昨年10月より最新のWear OS 4.0へのOSバージョンアップが提供されています。
またすでに紹介しているようにGoogldeではPixel Watchシリーズに対してもPixelスマホと同様にセキュリティー更新などを含むソフトウェア更新を毎月提供することを案内しており、Pixel Watchについては発売日から3年間となる2025年10月まで、Pixel Watch 2についても発売日から3年間となる2026年10月までソフトウェア更新が提供されることになっています。
Wear OSの更新方法はPixel WatchまたはPixel Watc 2にて「設定」→「システム」→「システムアップデート」を選んで画面の指示に従って行います。ビルド番号はPixel WatchまたはPixel Watch 2にて「設定」→「システム」→「デバイス情報」→「バージョン」にて確認可能です。なお、Googleが案内しているPixel Watchシリーズの2024年3月分における変更点は以下の通りとなっています。
What’s Included
The June 2024 software update includes new features, numerous bug fixes, and performance updates for Pixel Watch users.
On Wrist Detection
- Improved on body and off body detection for users with tattoos on their wrist.
Car Crash Detection on Pixel Watch
- Along with the updated Personal Safety app downloadable via Play Store, in this release, your Pixel Watch now detects if a user has been in a car crash and calls for help if the user is unable to.
Bicycle Fall Detection
- We have updated the fall detection algorithm to better detect falls from bicycles.
Additionally, new app updates have recently launched that are available on Pixel Watch. Visit this page to learn more.
アプリ名：Google Pixel Watch
価格：無料
カテゴリー：通信
開発者：Google LLC
バージョン：2.3.0.625602228
Android 要件：Android 8.0 以上
Google Play Store：https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?hl=ja&id=com.google.android.apps.wear.companion
記事執筆：memn0ck
■関連リンク
・エスマックス（S-MAX）
・エスマックス（S-MAX） smaxjp on Twitter
・S-MAX - Facebookページ
・Google Pixel Watch 関連記事一覧 - S-MAX
・Google Pixel Watch 2 関連記事一覧 - S-MAX
・Google Pixel Watch Update - June 2024 - Google Pixel Watch Community
・June Pixel feature drop: Upgraded tools and new safety features
・Android Security Bulletin-June 2024 | Android Open Source Project
・Wear OS Security Bulletin-June 2024 | Android Open Source Project
・Pixel Watch Security Bulletin-June 2024 | Android Open Source Project
・Google Pixel Watch 2をご利用中のお客さまへ（2024年6月12日） | スマートフォン・携帯電話 | ソフトバンク
・Google Pixel Watchをご利用中のお客さまへ（2024年6月12日） | スマートフォン・携帯電話 | ソフトバンク
・Google のスマートウォッチの比較 - Google ストア