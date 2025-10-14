Google¤¬Android¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¼¥Ñ¥Ã¥Á2025Ç¯10·îÊ¬¤ò°ÆÆâ¡ªPixel 6°Ê¹ß¤Î¥¹¥Þ¥Û¤Ê¤É¤ËÀÈ¼åÀ¡¦ÉÔ¶ñ¹ç¤Î½¤Àµ¤ò´Þ¤à¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¹¹¿·¤¬Äó¶¡³«»Ï
|Google¥¹¥Þ¥Û¡¦¥¿¥Ö¥ì¥Ã¥È¡ÖPixel¡×¥·¥ê¡¼¥º¤Ë2025Ç¯10·îÊ¬¤Î¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¹¹¿·¤òÄó¶¡³«»Ï¡ª
Google¤Ï6Æü¡Ê¸½ÃÏ»þ´Ö¡Ë¡¢¥¹¥Þ¡¼¥È¥Õ¥©¥ó¡Ê¥¹¥Þ¥Û¡Ë¤Ê¤É¸þ¤±¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©¡¼¥à¡ÖAndroid¡×¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë·î¼¡¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¼¥Ñ¥Ã¥Á¤Î2025Ç¯10·îÊ¬¤ò¹ð¼¨¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿Æ±¼Ò¤Ï9Æü¡Ê¸½ÃÏ»þ´Ö¡Ë¡¢¤³¤ì¤é¤Î¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¼¥Ñ¥Ã¥Á¤ò´Þ¤à¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¹¹¿·¤ò¡ÖMade by Google¡×¤È¤·¤Æ¡ÖPixel¡×¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¤Î¥¹¥Þ¥Û¤ä¥¿¥Ö¥ì¥Ã¥È¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ2025Ç¯10·îÊ¬¤Î¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¹¹¿·¤ò¸½ÃÏ»þ´Ö¤Î2025Ç¯10·î9Æü¡ÊÌÚ¡Ë¤è¤êÄó¶¡³«»Ï¤·¤¿¤È¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
¹¹¿·¸å¤Î¥Ó¥ë¥ÉÈÖ¹æ¤ÏÆüËÜ¸þ¤±¤ÎPixel 9a¤ª¤è¤ÓPixel 10¥·¥ê¡¼¥º¤¬¥Ö¥é¥ó¥Á¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢ÆüËÜ¸þ¤±¤ÎPixel 9a¤¬¡ÖBP3A.251005.004.A2¡×¡¢Pixel 10¥·¥ê¡¼¥º¤¬¡ÖBD3A.251005.003.J5¡×¡¢¤½¤ì°Ê³°¤Î¹ñ¡¦ÃÏ°è¤ÎPixel 9a¤¬¡ÖBP3A.251005.004.B1¡×¡¢Pixel 10¥·¥ê¡¼¥º¤¬¡ÖBD3A.251005.003.W3¡×¡¢¤½¤ÎÂ¾¤Îµ¡¼ï¤Ç¤ÏÆüËÜ¤ò´Þ¤à¥°¥í¡¼¥Ð¥ë¤Ë¤ÆPixel Tablet¤¬¡ÖBP3A.251005.004.A2¡×¡¢¤½¤ì°Ê³°¤Îµ¡¼ï¤¬¡ÖBP3A.251005.004.B1¡×¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
¤Ê¤ª¡¢¤³¤Î¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¹¹¿·¤Ë¤Ï¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¼¥Ñ¥Ã¥Á¤Î¤Û¤«¡¢¤¤¤¯¤Ä¤«¤Îµ¡Ç½²þÁ±¤ÈÉÔ¶ñ¹ç½¤Àµ¤¬¼Â»Ü¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢ÂÐ¾Ý¤ÎÁ´µ¡¼ï¤Ë¤ÆÆÃÄê¤Î¾õ¶·²¼¤Ç¥«¥á¥é¤òµ¯Æ°¤·¤¿¸å¤âÈ¾Æ©ÌÀ¤ÎÇØ·Ê¤¬»Ä¤ëÌäÂê¤ä¥á¥Ç¥£¥¢½ÐÎÏ¥¹¥¤¥Ã¥Á¥ã¡¼¤ò»ÈÍÑ¤·¤Æ¥¥ã¥¹¥È¤ò³«»Ï¤Þ¤¿¤ÏÄä»ß¤¹¤ë¤È¥·¥¹¥Æ¥àUI¤¬¥¯¥é¥Ã¥·¥å¤¹¤ëÌäÂê¤ò½¤Àµ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Û¤«¡¢Pixel 10¥·¥ê¡¼¥º¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤ÆÆÃÄê¤Î¾õ¶·²¼¤Ç²èÌÌ¤¬¥Õ¥ê¡¼¥º¤·¤¿¤ê¤Ü¤ä¤±¤¿¤ê¤¹¤ëÌäÂê¤ò½¤Àµ¤¹¤ë¤Ê¤É¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¤¤¤¦¤³¤È¤Ç¤¹¡£
Pixel¥·¥ê¡¼¥º¤Ë¤Ï¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¼¥Ñ¥Ã¥Á¤äÉÔ¶ñ¹ç¤ò½¤Àµ¤¹¤ë¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¹¹¿·¤¬Ëè·îÄó¶¡¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢2025Ç¯10·îÊ¬¤Î¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¼¥Ñ¥Ã¥Á¤ÏCVE¤ËÅÐÏ¿¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ëÀÈ¼åÀ¤ÏAndroid¤äPixel¡¢Android Automotive OS¡¢Wear OS¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¯¡¢Pixel Watch¤Ç¤ÏModerate¤¬1¤Ä¤Ç¡¢Qualcomm components¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¡ÖCVE-2025-27033¡×¤Î¤ß¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
¡¦Google Pixel Update - October 2025 - Google Pixel Community
¡¦Android Security Bulletin-October 2025 | Android Open Source Project
¡¦Pixel Update Bulletin-October 2025 | Android Open Source Project
¡¦Android Automotive OS Update Bulletin-October 2025 | Android Open Source Project
¡¦Wear OS Security Bulletin-October2025 | Android Open Source Project
¡¦Pixel Watch Security Bulletin-October 2025 | Android Open Source Project
What¡Çs included
The October 2025 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users - see below for details
Display & Graphics
- Fix for screen flickering and sudden shutdown issues under certain conditions*[2]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing frozen or fuzzy display under certain conditions*[5]
System
- Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability under certain conditions*[3]
User Interface
- Fix for an issue where a semi-transparent background would persist after the camera was launched under certain conditions*[1]
- Fix for issue where the flashlight status does not appear on the At a Glance widget in certain conditions*[4]
- Fix for System UI crash when starting or stopping casting with the Media Output Switcher in certain conditions*[1]
Device Applicability
Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific.
*[1] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL
*[2] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a
*[3] Pixel Tablet
*[4] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL
*[5] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL
