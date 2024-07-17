¼¡´ü¡ÖGalaxy S25 Ultra¡×¡¢ÊÒ¼ê¤Ç»ý¤Á¤ä¤¹¤¯¤Ê¤ë¡© ¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó²þÎÉ¤Î²ÄÇ½À¤¬Éâ¾å
¥µ¥à¥¹¥ó¤Ï¡¢¥Õ¥é¥ó¥¹¤Î¼óÅÔ¥Ñ¥ê¤Ç¹Ô¤ï¤ì¤¿Unpacked¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤ÇGalaxy Z Fold6¤Ê¤É¤Î¿··¿ÀÞ¤ê¤¿¤¿¤ß¥¹¥Þ¥Û¤òÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¤¬¡¢¤¹¤Ç¤ËÀ¤³¦¤ÎÃíÌÜ¤Ï¼¡´ü¥Õ¥é¥Ã¥°¥·¥Ã¥×µ¡¡ÖGalaxy S25¡×¥·¥ê¡¼¥º¤Ë°Ü¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤½¤Î¤¦¤ÁºÇ¾å°Ì¥â¥Ç¥ë¡ÖGalaxy S25 Ultra¡×¤Î¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤ÆÃøÌ¾¥ê¡¼¥«¡¼¤¬¾Ü¤·¤¤¾ðÊó¤òÈ¯¿®¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
¸½¹Ô¤ÎGalaxy S24 Ultra¤Ï»Í¶ù¤¬³ÑÄ¥¤ê¡¢Â¦ÌÌ¤¬¥·¥ã¡¼¥×¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤¿¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢°ìÉô¥æ¡¼¥¶¡¼¤«¤é¤ÏÊÒ¼ê¤Ç»ý¤Á¤Ë¤¯¤¤¤È¤ÎÀ¼¤¬¾å¤¬¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤½¤ó¤Ê¤Ê¤«¡¢¥µ¥à¥¹¥ó¤ÎÌ¤È¯É½À½ÉÊ¤Ë¾Ü¤·¤¤Ice Universe»á¤Ï¡¢¼¡´ü¥â¥Ç¥ë¤Î¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤¬ÊÑ¹¹¤µ¤ì¤ë¤È¼çÄ¥¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
The real leak:
The middle frame of Galaxy S25 Ultra is designed asymmetrically in front and back. The middle frame near the back cover is more rounded, while the part near the screen is straighter. I believe this is Samsung's design considering the feeling of holding. The¡Ä
— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 12, 2024
X¤Ø¤ÎÅê¹Æ¤Ë¤è¤ë¤È¡¢Galaxy S25 Ultra¤Î¥ß¥É¥ë¥Õ¥ì¡¼¥à¤ÏÁ°ÌÌ¤ÈÇØÌÌ¤¬ÈóÂÐ¾Î¤Ë¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢ÇØÌÌ¤Ë¶á¤¤¤Û¤¦¤Ï´Ý¤ß¤òÂÓ¤Ó¡¢¥Ç¥£¥¹¥×¥ì¥¤Â¦¤ÏÄ¾ÀþÅª¤È¤Î¤³¤È¡£¤³¤ì¤Ï¥µ¥à¥¹¥ó¤¬¥Û¡¼¥ë¥É´¶¡¢¤Ä¤Þ¤ê»ý¤Á¤ä¤¹¤µ¤ò¹Í¤¨¤¿·ë²Ì¤À¤È½Ò¤Ù¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
¤Þ¤¿¡¢¥ß¥É¥ë¥Õ¥ì¡¼¥à¤ÏÁ°¥â¥Ç¥ë¤è¤ê¤â¶¹¤¯¤Ê¤ê¤Ä¤Ä¡¢ËÜÂÎÉý¤ÏS24 Ultra¤È¤Û¤ÜÆ±¤¸¡£¤½¤Î¤¿¤á¡¢¸«¤¿ÌÜ¤Ë¤Ï²èÌÌ¼þ¤ê¤Î¥Ù¥¼¥ë¤¬Çö¤¯¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¤Î¤³¤È¤Ç¤¹¡£
¤³¤ì¤ËÀèÎ©¤Á¡¢Ice Universe»á¤ÏGalaxy S25 UltraËÜÂÎ¤Î¸ü¤ß¤Ï8.4mm¤Ç¡¢S24 Ultra¤è¤ê0.2mmÇö¤¯¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¼çÄ¥¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤½¤ì¤Ç¤â¡¢¡ÊËÜÂÎ¤ÎÆâÉô¥¹¥Ú¡¼¥¹¤¬¾®¤µ¤¯¤Ê¤ë¤³¤È¤Ë¤è¤ê¡Ë¥«¥á¥é¤Î¥¤¥á¡¼¥¸¥»¥ó¥µ¡¼¤Ë±Æ¶Á¤Ï¤Ê¤¯¡¢²è¼Á¤¬Íî¤Á¤¿¤êË¾±óÀÇ½¤¬²¼¤¬¤Ã¤¿¤ê¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤â¤Ê¤¤¤È¼¨º¶¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a body thickness of 8.4mm, further thinning against the trend, making it the thinnest S Ultra model in recent years. S21U to S23U are 8.9mm, while S24U is 8.6mm. Samsung's design still doesn't want to compromise with imaging and don't want to make it¡Ä
— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 28, 2024
Galaxy S24 Ultra¤Î¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤Ï»ý¤Á¿´ÃÏ¤Ë»¿ÈÝ¤¬¤¢¤ë¤Û¤«¡¢¼ÂºÝ¤ÎÀ£Ë¡¤è¤ê¤âÉý¹¤¯¸«¤¨¤ë¤ÈÉ¾¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤â¤·¥µ¥à¥¹¥ó¤¬¤³¤ÎÄÌ¤ê¤ÎÊÑ¹¹¤ò¤¹¤ë¤Î¤Ç¤¢¤ì¤Ð¡¢¥æ¡¼¥¶¡¼¤ÎÀ¼¤Ë¼ª¤ò·¹¤±¡¢¼«¼ÒÀ½ÉÊ¤ò¤è¤ê»È¤¤¤ä¤¹¤¯¤¹¤ëÊý¿Ë¤ÎÉ½¤ì¤«¤â¤·¤ì¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£
Source: Ice Univerese(X)
via: Wccftech