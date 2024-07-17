¥µ¥à¥¹¥ó¤Ï¡¢¥Õ¥é¥ó¥¹¤Î¼óÅÔ¥Ñ¥ê¤Ç¹Ô¤ï¤ì¤¿Unpacked¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤ÇGalaxy Z Fold6¤Ê¤É¤Î¿··¿ÀÞ¤ê¤¿¤¿¤ß¥¹¥Þ¥Û¤òÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¤¬¡¢¤¹¤Ç¤ËÀ¤³¦¤ÎÃíÌÜ¤Ï¼¡´ü¥Õ¥é¥Ã¥°¥·¥Ã¥×µ¡¡ÖGalaxy S25¡×¥·¥ê¡¼¥º¤Ë°Ü¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤½¤Î¤¦¤ÁºÇ¾å°Ì¥â¥Ç¥ë¡ÖGalaxy S25 Ultra¡×¤Î¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤ÆÃøÌ¾¥ê¡¼¥«¡¼¤¬¾Ü¤·¤¤¾ðÊó¤òÈ¯¿®¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¸½¹Ô¤ÎGalaxy S24 Ultra¤Ï»Í¶ù¤¬³ÑÄ¥¤ê¡¢Â¦ÌÌ¤¬¥·¥ã¡¼¥×¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤¿¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢°ìÉô¥æ¡¼¥¶¡¼¤«¤é¤ÏÊÒ¼ê¤Ç»ý¤Á¤Ë¤¯¤¤¤È¤ÎÀ¼¤¬¾å¤¬¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤½¤ó¤Ê¤Ê¤«¡¢¥µ¥à¥¹¥ó¤ÎÌ¤È¯É½À½ÉÊ¤Ë¾Ü¤·¤¤Ice Universe»á¤Ï¡¢¼¡´ü¥â¥Ç¥ë¤Î¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤¬ÊÑ¹¹¤µ¤ì¤ë¤È¼çÄ¥¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

The real leak:

The middle frame of Galaxy S25 Ultra is designed asymmetrically in front and back. The middle frame near the back cover is more rounded, while the part near the screen is straighter. I believe this is Samsung's design considering the feeling of holding. The¡Ä

— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 12, 2024