¥µ¥à¥¹¥ó¤Ï¡¢¥Õ¥é¥ó¥¹¤Î¼óÅÔ¥Ñ¥ê¤Ç¹Ô¤ï¤ì¤¿Unpacked¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤ÇGalaxy Z Fold6¤Ê¤É¤Î¿··¿ÀÞ¤ê¤¿¤¿¤ß¥¹¥Þ¥Û¤òÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¤¬¡¢¤¹¤Ç¤ËÀ¤³¦¤ÎÃíÌÜ¤Ï¼¡´ü¥Õ¥é¥Ã¥°¥·¥Ã¥×µ¡¡ÖGalaxy S25¡×¥·¥ê¡¼¥º¤Ë°Ü¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤½¤Î¤¦¤ÁºÇ¾å°Ì¥â¥Ç¥ë¡ÖGalaxy S25 Ultra¡×¤Î¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤ÆÃøÌ¾¥ê¡¼¥«¡¼¤¬¾Ü¤·¤¤¾ðÊó¤òÈ¯¿®¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¢¬ÊÒ¼ê¤Ç»ý¤Á¤Ë¤¯¤¤¤È¤â¸À¤ï¤ì¤ëGalaxy S24 Ultra

 

¸½¹Ô¤ÎGalaxy S24 Ultra¤Ï»Í¶ù¤¬³ÑÄ¥¤ê¡¢Â¦ÌÌ¤¬¥·¥ã¡¼¥×¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤¿¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢°ìÉô¥æ¡¼¥¶¡¼¤«¤é¤ÏÊÒ¼ê¤Ç»ý¤Á¤Ë¤¯¤¤¤È¤ÎÀ¼¤¬¾å¤¬¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤½¤ó¤Ê¤Ê¤«¡¢¥µ¥à¥¹¥ó¤ÎÌ¤È¯É½À½ÉÊ¤Ë¾Ü¤·¤¤Ice Universe»á¤Ï¡¢¼¡´ü¥â¥Ç¥ë¤Î¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤¬ÊÑ¹¹¤µ¤ì¤ë¤È¼çÄ¥¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

 

X¤Ø¤ÎÅê¹Æ¤Ë¤è¤ë¤È¡¢Galaxy S25 Ultra¤Î¥ß¥É¥ë¥Õ¥ì¡¼¥à¤ÏÁ°ÌÌ¤ÈÇØÌÌ¤¬ÈóÂÐ¾Î¤Ë¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢ÇØÌÌ¤Ë¶á¤¤¤Û¤¦¤Ï´Ý¤ß¤òÂÓ¤Ó¡¢¥Ç¥£¥¹¥×¥ì¥¤Â¦¤ÏÄ¾ÀþÅª¤È¤Î¤³¤È¡£¤³¤ì¤Ï¥µ¥à¥¹¥ó¤¬¥Û¡¼¥ë¥É´¶¡¢¤Ä¤Þ¤ê»ý¤Á¤ä¤¹¤µ¤ò¹Í¤¨¤¿·ë²Ì¤À¤È½Ò¤Ù¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

 

¤Þ¤¿¡¢¥ß¥É¥ë¥Õ¥ì¡¼¥à¤ÏÁ°¥â¥Ç¥ë¤è¤ê¤â¶¹¤¯¤Ê¤ê¤Ä¤Ä¡¢ËÜÂÎÉý¤ÏS24 Ultra¤È¤Û¤ÜÆ±¤¸¡£¤½¤Î¤¿¤á¡¢¸«¤¿ÌÜ¤Ë¤Ï²èÌÌ¼þ¤ê¤Î¥Ù¥¼¥ë¤¬Çö¤¯¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¤Î¤³¤È¤Ç¤¹¡£

 

¤³¤ì¤ËÀèÎ©¤Á¡¢Ice Universe»á¤ÏGalaxy S25 UltraËÜÂÎ¤Î¸ü¤ß¤Ï8.4mm¤Ç¡¢S24 Ultra¤è¤ê0.2mmÇö¤¯¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¼çÄ¥¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤½¤ì¤Ç¤â¡¢¡ÊËÜÂÎ¤ÎÆâÉô¥¹¥Ú¡¼¥¹¤¬¾®¤µ¤¯¤Ê¤ë¤³¤È¤Ë¤è¤ê¡Ë¥«¥á¥é¤Î¥¤¥á¡¼¥¸¥»¥ó¥µ¡¼¤Ë±Æ¶Á¤Ï¤Ê¤¯¡¢²è¼Á¤¬Íî¤Á¤¿¤êË¾±óÀ­Ç½¤¬²¼¤¬¤Ã¤¿¤ê¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤â¤Ê¤¤¤È¼¨º¶¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

 

Galaxy S24 Ultra¤Î¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤Ï»ý¤Á¿´ÃÏ¤Ë»¿ÈÝ¤¬¤¢¤ë¤Û¤«¡¢¼ÂºÝ¤ÎÀ£Ë¡¤è¤ê¤âÉý¹­¤¯¸«¤¨¤ë¤ÈÉ¾¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤â¤·¥µ¥à¥¹¥ó¤¬¤³¤ÎÄÌ¤ê¤ÎÊÑ¹¹¤ò¤¹¤ë¤Î¤Ç¤¢¤ì¤Ð¡¢¥æ¡¼¥¶¡¼¤ÎÀ¼¤Ë¼ª¤ò·¹¤±¡¢¼«¼ÒÀ½ÉÊ¤ò¤è¤ê»È¤¤¤ä¤¹¤¯¤¹¤ëÊý¿Ë¤ÎÉ½¤ì¤«¤â¤·¤ì¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£

 

Source: Ice Univerese(X) 

via: Wccftech