【明治記念館】懐石料亭『花がすみ』 6月15日（月）より、夏の風物詩“鰻”を贅沢に味わう期間限定特別会席〈鰻つくし会席〉を全室個室にてご提供！

明治記念館「鰻つくし会席」のイメージ

明治記念館（東京都港区元赤坂2-2-23）の懐石料亭「花がすみ」では、日本の夏を彩る滋味豊かな鰻を主役に据えた特別会席をご用意いたします。

先付の「鰻八幡巻き胡瓜酢合せ」にはじまり、香ばしく焼き上げた「鰻照焼き」、やさしい味わいの「鰻と冬瓜の博多煮」、そして「花がすみ」オリジナルの「鰻茶漬け」まで、さまざまな趣向で鰻の魅力をご堪能いただけます。

器の中に広がる涼やかな日本の美とともに、旬の食材を織り交ぜた夏ならではの献立をご用意いたしました。全席個室の落ち着いた空間で、季節の移ろいを感じるひとときをお過ごしください。

オンライン予約はこちら :https://www.tablecheck.com/shops/meijikinenkan-hanagasumi/reserve

「鰻つくし会席」

■献立

【先 付】

鰻八幡巻き胡瓜酢合せ オリーブオイル 芽物色々

【造 り】

鱸 車海老 あしらい 山葵 土佐醤油

【温 物】

鱧玉子締め 銀あん

【焼 物】

鰻照焼き 丸茄子と桃の田楽焼き はじかみ

【中 皿】

鮎塩焼き 蓼みぞれ酢 酢取り茗荷

【煮 物】

鰻と冬瓜の博多煮 絹さや 木の芽 生姜あん

【食 事】

花がすみOriginal鰻茶漬け

鰻粕漬け 薬味 かつお出汁 香の物

【水菓子】

マスカットと塩アイス マスカルポーネチーズ

ミント 銀箔 洋酒ゼリー



【ご提供期間】

令和8年6月15日（月）より7月30日（木）まで



【ご提供時間】

平 日 11：30～22：00（L.O.20：30）

土日祝 11：30～21：30（L.O.20：00）



【ご提供価格】

お１人様 24,200円（税サ込）



※3日前までにご予約ください。

※表示価格には消費税および10％のサービス料が含まれております。別途、室料を頂戴いたします。

※諸事情によりお料理の内容が一部変更になる場合がございます。

※食物アレルギーをお持ちのお客様はご予約時にお申し付けください。

※全席個室にてご用意しております。お部屋はお任せいただきますのでご了承ください。

※キャンセルにつきましては、前日より料理代金の70％、当日は100％を頂戴いたします。

●明治記念館 懐石料亭「花がすみ」

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/hanagasumi/(https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/hanagasumi/)

完全個室の懐石料亭「花がすみ」は、東京の都心とは思えない落ち着いた佇まい。

都会の喧騒を忘れさせてくれる、明治神宮外苑の一角。豊かな緑のその先に佇む、風情あふれる石畳小路が特長の懐石料亭「花がすみ」。日本の伝統の中で磨き抜かれた日本料理の神髄を、四季折々の移り変わりを意識し、吟味した食材で巧みに表現。一皿ごと、一椀ごとに込められた料理人の粋と繊細な感性を心ゆくまでご堪能ください。

【営業時間】平日 11:30 ～ 22:00（L.O. 20:30） 土日祝日 11:30 ～ 21:30（L.O. 20:00）

【定休日】：年末年始・夏期メンテナンス時

※１．全日事前予約制

※２．全部屋個室

※３．椅子のお部屋・掘りごたつのお部屋などもご用意しております

懐石料亭「花がすみは」、本館一部修復工事のため以下の期間中、ご来店の際の入口が「花がすみ専用入口」のみとなります。

令和8年1月1日（木）～令和8年10月24日（土）



※「花がすみ専用入口」の詳細はＨＰよりご確認ください。

オンライン予約はこちら :https://www.tablecheck.com/shops/meijikinenkan-hanagasumi/reserve

【明治記念館について】

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/info/(https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/info/)

明治記念館本館は、明治14（1881）年に「⾚坂仮皇居の御会食所」として、現在の迎賓館のある場所に竣工されました。明治21（1888）年には『大日本帝国憲法』草案審議の御前会議の場となり、明治天皇は欠かすことなくお出ましになられました。そのような由緒から、明治記念館本館は「憲法記念館」とも呼ばれています。

現在の地に移築以降、憲法発布30周年記念式典や教育勅語渙発50周年記念式典、日本赤十字社や愛国婦人会の総会、済生会の記念行事など、国家的・社会的に重要な行事の場として活用されました。

昭和22（1947）年に『明治記念館』の名称で総合結婚式場として開館式が挙行され、以来23万組を超えるご夫婦の新しい門出をお祝いしてきました。現在は結婚式にとどまらず、パーティ・会議などのMICE利用、祝賀会や人生儀礼などの記念日利用、レストランや懐石料亭でのお食事会など、多くの会場をさまざまな用途でご利用いただいています。

令和2（2020）年には、本館の歴史的・建築的価値が認められ、東京都指定有形文化財（建造物）に指定されました。

住所：東京都港区元⾚坂2-2-23

アクセス：JR中央・総武線【信濃町駅】下車徒歩3分

地下鉄 銀座線・半蔵門線・大江戸線【⻘山一丁目駅】下車（2番出口）徒歩6分

地下鉄 大江戸線【国立競技場駅】下車（A1出口）徒歩6分

駐車場：あり

電話：03-3403-1171（大代表）

公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/

レストラン公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/

レストラン公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_gourmet/

レストラン公式X（旧Twitter）：https://twitter.com/mk_sekirei

オリジナルスイーツHP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/kanominomori/

オンラインショップ：https://meijikinenkan-shop.net/

公式Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/meijikinenkanofficial/(https://www.facebook.com/meijikinenkanofficial/)

公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meiji_kinenkan_official/

婚礼公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_wedding/

婚礼公式TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@meijikinenkan_wedding

公式YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_jqDqcTTIqkYLUMS2YAhdg

[Meiji Kinenkan] Japanese Kaiseki Restaurant “Hanagasumi” to Offer the Limited-Time Special Kaiseki Course “Unagi Tsukushi Kaiseki” Celebrating Japan’s Summer Tradition of Eel from June 15

Japanese Kaiseki restaurant “Hanagasumi“ will offer the special seasonal course “Unagi Tsukushi Kaiseki” (JPY 24,200 per person, tax and service charge included), featuring Japan’s quintessential summer delicacy, from June 15 through July 30, 2026.

“Unagi Tsukushi Kaiseki”

◆ Availability

June 15 - July 30, 2026

◆ Serving Hours

Weekdays: 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM (Last Order: 8:30 PM)

Weekends & Holidays: 11:30 AM - 9:30 PM (Last Order: 8:00 PM)

◆ Price

JPY 24,200 per person

(Includes consumption tax and 10% service charge)



Notes

・Reservations are required at least three days in advance.

・The listed price includes consumption tax and a 10% service charge. A separate private room fee will apply.

・Menu items may be subject to change depending on ingredient availability and other circumstances.

・Guests with food allergies are kindly requested to inform us at the time of reservation.

・All seating is provided in private rooms. Room assignments are at the restaurant's discretion.

・Cancellation charges apply as follows: 70% of the meal price from the day before the reservation, and 100% on the day of the reservation.

About Japanese Kaiseki Restaurant “Hanagasumi”

Online Reservation :https://www.tablecheck.com/en/shops/meijikinenkan-hanagasumi/reserve

Hanagasumi is a traditional kaiseki restaurant offering fully private dining rooms, with a serene atmosphere that feels worlds away from the bustle of central Tokyo.

Tucked away in a quiet corner of the Meiji Jingu Gaien area, beyond lush greenery, Hanagasumi welcomes guests along a charming stone-paved approach that sets the tone for an unforgettable dining experience. Rooted in Japan’s rich culinary traditions, our cuisine artfully expresses the essence of seasonal Japanese gastronomy, using carefully selected ingredients that reflect the changing seasons.

Hours

Weekdays: 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM (Last Order 8:30 PM)

Weekends & Holidays: 11:30 AM - 9:30 PM (Last Order 8:00 PM)

Closed:

Year-end and New Year holidays, and during summer maintenance periods



Important Information

※ Advance reservations are required on all days

※ All dining rooms are private

※ Rooms with Western-style seating and sunken kotatsu-style seating are available

Notice Regarding Entrance During Renovation

Due to partial restoration work on the Main Building, Hanagasumi will be accessible only via the dedicated Hanagasumi entrance during the following period:



January 1 (Thu) - October 24 (Sat), 2026

When visiting, please proceed down the slope near the parking area and enter through the

Hanagasumi dedicated entrance.



We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your kind understanding and cooperation.

About Meiji Kinenkan

The Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan was completed in 1881 as the State Banquet Hall of the Akasaka Temporary Imperial Palace, originally located on the site of today’s State Guest House.

In 1888, the building served as the venue for the Imperial Conferences held to deliberate the draft of the Constitution of the Empire of Japan, which were attended without exception by Emperor Meiji.Owing to this distinguished history, the Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan is also known as the “Kenpo Kinenkan”.

Following its relocation, the Kenpo Kinenkan served as the venue for numerous nationally significant events, including the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Meiji Constitution, the 50th anniversary of the Imperial Rescript on Education, and assemblies of the Japanese Red Cross Society, the Patriotic Women's Association, and the Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation.



In 2020, the "Dining Hall for the Former Akasaka Temporary Palace (Main Building of the Meiji Kinenkan)" was designated a Tangible Cultural Property by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in recognition of its historical significance as a commemorative structure of the Meiji era and its distinguished architectural design.

Address:2-2-23 Moto-Akasaka,Minato-ku,Tokyo, Japan

Phone:03-3403-1171 (Japanese only)

Station:3 minutes from Shinanomachi Sta.(JR Chuo-Sobu Line)6 minutes from Aoyama-itchome Sta. (Ginza, Hanzomon, Oedo subway line)6 minutes from Kokuritsu-kyogijo Sta.(Oedo subway line)

Parking:Free

Official Website:https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/english/