Twitterが「他のソーシャルプラットフォームの宣伝に関するポリシー」を改定し、競合となるSNSの自アカウントを宣伝することを主目的とした利用を禁止することを発表しましたが、短時間でこれを撤回しました。

Twitterをめぐっては現地時間2022年12月14日、イーロン・マスクCEOのプライベートジェットを追跡して位置情報をツイートしていたアカウント「ElonJet」がBANされ、その後、ElonJetの件を報じたジャーナリストのアカウントも凍結される事態が発生。

混乱が続く中で、TwitterではMastodonへのリンクをツイートしようとすると「このリンクはTwitterまたはパートナーにより潜在的に有害であると認識されているためツイートできません」というエラーメッセージが表示されるようになりました。ニュースサイト・The Vergeが確認したところ、オリジナルの「mastodon.social」をはじめ、10以上のドメインがブロックされていたとのこと。

これに続いて、Twitterは競合SNSを宣伝するようなツイートの投稿を禁止するポリシーの改定を正式に発表しました。改定の意図をTwitter Support公式アカウントが説明しています。なお、当該ツイートはポリシー撤回にあわせて削除されています。

「我々は、多くのユーザーが他のSNSでも活動していることを認識しています。しかし、今後はTwitter上で特定のSNSの宣伝を無料で行うことを認めないことにします」

「具体的には、他のSNSの宣伝のみを目的として作られたアカウントや、後述のSNSへのリンクや名称をユーザー名に含むコンテンツを削除します：Facebook、Instagram、Mastodon、Truth Social、Tribel、Nostr、Post」

「我々は、あらゆるSNSとのクロスポスト(複数サービスへの同一内容投稿)は認めています。また、上記に記載されていないSNSへのリンクやユーザー名の投稿は認められています」

Twitter Supportのツイートには含まれていませんが、ポリシーのページでは禁止サービスとして、サードパーティー製のソーシャルメディアリンクアグリケーターとして「linktree」や「Lnk.Bio」の名前が挙げられています。

具体的な禁止行為は「フォローしてね @【Instagramアカウント名】」や「【ユーザー名】@mastodon.social」「プロフィールはFacebookで確認してください facebook.com/【ユーザー名】」といった内容でした。

このポリシー改定とその説明ツイートは日本時間の2022年12月19日午前2時すぎに行われたものでしたが、いずれも同日午前12時までに削除されています。およそ10時間でどういった方針転換があったのかを説明するツイートは記事作成時点では行われていません。

以下はポリシー改定が撤回される前の反応です。

規制対象に入らなかったTumblrの公式アカウントは「Oh.」と一言ツイート。

「Twitter Blueの購読者ならセーフ？」という質問に対して、マスクCEOは「リンクをカジュアルに共有する程度なら問題ありませんが、Twitterの競合を無料でしつこく宣伝するのはダメです」と回答。Twitter広告を用いた有料プロモーションがOK、サブスクリプションユーザーによるツイートは対象外であるという認識を示しました。

ニュース配信サービス・TheQuarteringはマスクCEOに対して「他SNSの宣伝ツイートを禁止することを『Instagramのリンク投稿を禁止』と伝えるのは行き過ぎではありませんか？linktreeに関しても、自分のウェブサイトへリンクするために用いているのであって、Twitterの競合ではありません」と指摘。

マスクCEOはこの指摘を「なるほど、合理的ですね」と受け入れ、「当該アカウントの『主な』目的が競合他社の宣伝である場合に限り、アカウントを一時停止するようポリシーを調整します。本質的にはスパム禁止ルールと同じです」とツイートしました。

なお、Twitter創業者で元CEOのジャック・ドーシー氏は一言「Why？」とツイート。

ドーシー氏は規制対象になった分散型SNS「Nostr」にビットコインで24万5000ドル相当(約3300万円)の資金を提供したばかり。Nostrの宣伝ツイートができなくなるという知らせに「意味がありません」とコメントしています。

なお、スタートアップへの投資を行うYコンビネータの共同創業者でプログラマー・エッセイストのポール・グレアム氏は「もう我慢の限界です。諦めました。私の新しいMastodonプロフィールへのリンクは、私のサイトにあります」とツイート。

「あなたは帰ってくるよ」の声には「なくはないかもしれない。イーロンは賢い男です。彼はまだ、SNSが車やロケットとどう違うか理解していませんが、手遅れになる前には理解するでしょう」と返しました。

Mastodonに対して直接的にリンクしなかったにもかかわらず、グレアム氏はこのツイートのせいでアカウントを凍結されました。ソーシャルニュースサイト・Hacker Newsのトップニュースにもなった影響があったのかは不明ですが、マスクCEOが「ポールのアカウントはすぐに復旧します」とツイートしたのち、グレアム氏のアカウント凍結は解除されました。

マスクCEOは他SNSの宣伝禁止について「Twitterは使いやすいものであるべきですが、無料で競合他社の広告をしつこく表示するのはもう十分です。歴史ある出版社はそんなことを認めていませんし、Twitterもそうします」とツイートしています。

ただし、競合へのリンクをブロックする措置については独占禁止法違反の動きと取られる可能性があることが専門家から指摘されています。

実際、公正取引委員会がFacebookを訴えた最初の裁判では、ショート動画配信サービス・Vineへのリンクを遮断したことが訴因の1つに挙げられていたとのことです。ただし、裁判官はこの訴因を除外。州の裁判所では引き続き控訴中だそうです。

ニュースサイト・The Atlanticで特集記事「Deep Shtetl」を担当しているYair Rosenberg氏は、「SNSが、一般大衆に対する説明責任を負わない裕福なエリートの手に権力を集中させ、そのエリートの節度ある決定が一貫性と透明性を欠くものであることは、数年前から明らかでした。イーロン・マスクはそのことを極めて明白に示していますが、今に始まったことではないのです」と述べています。