Twitterが「他のソーシャルプラットフォームの宣伝に関するポリシー」を改定し、競合となるSNSの自アカウントを宣伝することを主目的とした利用を禁止することを発表しましたが、短時間でこれを撤回しました。

Promotion of Alternative Social Platforms Policy | Twitter Help(Internet Archive)

https://help.twitter.com/en/rules-and-policies/social-platforms-policy

Twitterをめぐっては現地時間2022年12月14日、イーロン・マスクCEOのプライベートジェットを追跡して位置情報をツイートしていたアカウント「ElonJet」がBANされ、その後、ElonJetの件を報じたジャーナリストのアカウントも凍結される事態が発生。

混乱が続く中で、TwitterではMastodonへのリンクをツイートしようとすると「このリンクはTwitterまたはパートナーにより潜在的に有害であると認識されているためツイートできません」というエラーメッセージが表示されるようになりました。ニュースサイト・The Vergeが確認したところ、オリジナルの「mastodon.social」をはじめ、10以上のドメインがブロックされていたとのこと。

Twitter is blocking links to Mastodon - The Verge

https://www.theverge.com/2022/12/15/23512113/twitter-blocking-mastodon-links-elon-musk-elonjet

これに続いて、Twitterは競合SNSを宣伝するようなツイートの投稿を禁止するポリシーの改定を正式に発表しました。改定の意図をTwitter Support公式アカウントが説明しています。なお、当該ツイートはポリシー撤回にあわせて削除されています。

「我々は、多くのユーザーが他のSNSでも活動していることを認識しています。しかし、今後はTwitter上で特定のSNSの宣伝を無料で行うことを認めないことにします」

We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2022

「具体的には、他のSNSの宣伝のみを目的として作られたアカウントや、後述のSNSへのリンクや名称をユーザー名に含むコンテンツを削除します：Facebook、Instagram、Mastodon、Truth Social、Tribel、Nostr、Post」

Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2022

「我々は、あらゆるSNSとのクロスポスト(複数サービスへの同一内容投稿)は認めています。また、上記に記載されていないSNSへのリンクやユーザー名の投稿は認められています」

We still allow cross-posting content from any social media platform. Posting links or usernames to social media platforms not listed above are also not in violation of this policy.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2022

Twitter Supportのツイートには含まれていませんが、ポリシーのページでは禁止サービスとして、サードパーティー製のソーシャルメディアリンクアグリケーターとして「linktree」や「Lnk.Bio」の名前が挙げられています。

具体的な禁止行為は「フォローしてね @【Instagramアカウント名】」や「【ユーザー名】@mastodon.social」「プロフィールはFacebookで確認してください facebook.com/【ユーザー名】」といった内容でした。

このポリシー改定とその説明ツイートは日本時間の2022年12月19日午前2時すぎに行われたものでしたが、いずれも同日午前12時までに削除されています。およそ10時間でどういった方針転換があったのかを説明するツイートは記事作成時点では行われていません。

以下はポリシー改定が撤回される前の反応です。

規制対象に入らなかったTumblrの公式アカウントは「Oh.」と一言ツイート。

Oh. https://t.co/4EfotnjTW0— tumblr dot com the website and app (@tumblr) December 18, 2022

「Twitter Blueの購読者ならセーフ？」という質問に対して、マスクCEOは「リンクをカジュアルに共有する程度なら問題ありませんが、Twitterの競合を無料でしつこく宣伝するのはダメです」と回答。Twitter広告を用いた有料プロモーションがOK、サブスクリプションユーザーによるツイートは対象外であるという認識を示しました。

Casually sharing occasional links is fine, but no more relentless advertising of competitors for free, which is absurd in the extreme— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

ニュース配信サービス・TheQuarteringはマスクCEOに対して「他SNSの宣伝ツイートを禁止することを『Instagramのリンク投稿を禁止』と伝えるのは行き過ぎではありませんか？linktreeに関しても、自分のウェブサイトへリンクするために用いているのであって、Twitterの競合ではありません」と指摘。

Hey @elonmusk. I get accounts whose SOLE purpose to promote other accounts being forbidden but telling people they can't link out to their instagram is way too far. The same goes for linktree. I use mine to link to my website, my coffee biz etc. Not to compete with twitter.— TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) December 18, 2022

マスクCEOはこの指摘を「なるほど、合理的ですね」と受け入れ、「当該アカウントの『主な』目的が競合他社の宣伝である場合に限り、アカウントを一時停止するようポリシーを調整します。本質的にはスパム禁止ルールと同じです」とツイートしました。

Policy will be adjusted to suspending accounts only when that account’s *primary* purpose is promotion of competitors, which essentially falls under the no spam rule— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

なお、Twitter創業者で元CEOのジャック・ドーシー氏は一言「Why？」とツイート。

Why?— jack (@jack) December 18, 2022

ドーシー氏は規制対象になった分散型SNS「Nostr」にビットコインで24万5000ドル相当(約3300万円)の資金を提供したばかり。Nostrの宣伝ツイートができなくなるという知らせに「意味がありません」とコメントしています。

doesn’t make sense— jack (@jack) December 18, 2022

なお、スタートアップへの投資を行うYコンビネータの共同創業者でプログラマー・エッセイストのポール・グレアム氏は「もう我慢の限界です。諦めました。私の新しいMastodonプロフィールへのリンクは、私のサイトにあります」とツイート。

This is the last straw. I give up. You can find a link to my new Mastodon profile on my site.https://t.co/bbmZ4yvAJH— Paul Graham (@paulg) December 18, 2022

「あなたは帰ってくるよ」の声には「なくはないかもしれない。イーロンは賢い男です。彼はまだ、SNSが車やロケットとどう違うか理解していませんが、手遅れになる前には理解するでしょう」と返しました。

It's not impossible. Elon is a smart guy. He doesn't currently understand how different social media is from cars and rockets, but he could well figure it out before it's too late.— Paul Graham (@paulg) December 18, 2022

Mastodonに対して直接的にリンクしなかったにもかかわらず、グレアム氏はこのツイートのせいでアカウントを凍結されました。ソーシャルニュースサイト・Hacker Newsのトップニュースにもなった影響があったのかは不明ですが、マスクCEOが「ポールのアカウントはすぐに復旧します」とツイートしたのち、グレアム氏のアカウント凍結は解除されました。

Paul’s account will be restored shortly— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

マスクCEOは他SNSの宣伝禁止について「Twitterは使いやすいものであるべきですが、無料で競合他社の広告をしつこく表示するのはもう十分です。歴史ある出版社はそんなことを認めていませんし、Twitterもそうします」とツイートしています。

Exactly. Twitter should be easy to use, but no more relentless free advertising of competitors. No traditional publisher allows this and neither will Twitter.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

ただし、競合へのリンクをブロックする措置については独占禁止法違反の動きと取られる可能性があることが専門家から指摘されています。

Elon Musk's Twitter blocked links to rival Mastodon. That could raise alarms among regulators | CNN Business

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/12/16/tech/mastodon-twitter-links/

Just spitballing here, but isn't Twitter blocking links to *competing* websites like Post and Mastodon exactly the kind of thing that would get the juices flowing at the FTC?— Michael Macagnone (@mikemacagnone) December 16, 2022

実際、公正取引委員会がFacebookを訴えた最初の裁判では、ショート動画配信サービス・Vineへのリンクを遮断したことが訴因の1つに挙げられていたとのことです。ただし、裁判官はこの訴因を除外。州の裁判所では引き続き控訴中だそうです。

Actually yes. This was a part of the FTC’s original case against Facebook - how the company shut down links to Vine. But the judge threw out that part of the complaint (now on appeal in the state’s case) https://t.co/Ae1wqhiOug— Leah AntiTrustButVer1fy Nylen (@leah_nylen) December 16, 2022

ニュースサイト・The Atlanticで特集記事「Deep Shtetl」を担当しているYair Rosenberg氏は、「SNSが、一般大衆に対する説明責任を負わない裕福なエリートの手に権力を集中させ、そのエリートの節度ある決定が一貫性と透明性を欠くものであることは、数年前から明らかでした。イーロン・マスクはそのことを極めて明白に示していますが、今に始まったことではないのです」と述べています。

It has been clear for years that social media platforms have centralized power in the hands of wealthy elites who are not accountable to the public and whose moderation decisions lack consistency and transparency. Musk has just made this extremely obvious, but it's not new. https://t.co/KuxuGYlj7b— Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) December 16, 2022