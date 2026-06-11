Robo Co-op Announces Co-op Lab: Refugees Become AI Startup Founders in 4 Weeks

一般社団法人 Robo Co-op

※日本文は英文の下部に記載。

Robo Co-op is pleased to announce the launch of Co-op Lab in solidarity with the World Refugee Day 2026. On June 20th, Jintae Kim, the founder and CEO of Robo Co-op, will have a free online AI training to activate Startup Robos with any refugees on earth (details shared on the Co-op Lab’s Discord channel below).

Co-op Lab Website :https://cooplab.io/

Co-op Lab is a cooperative startup incubator that enables refugees to launch digital startups from Day 1, supported by AI CxO agents operating 24/7.

[動画1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YROFIPIEk40 ]

Co-op Lab is not a traditional reskilling program designed to train people to “work for someone else.”

From day one, participants begin building three small digital businesses, supported by five dedicated AI executive agents: CEO, CFO, COO, CTO, and CMO. Over the four-week program, they learn Claude Code by applying it directly to business creation, management, and growth, with the goal of reaching an average monthly income of USD 500. From there, they can choose their own exit path: becoming the owner of three small digital businesses that continuously generate USD 50-3,000 per month or pursuing to be a AI freelancer earning USD 20-100 per hour by leveraging their proficiency in Claude Code.

◆Startup Incubation Through Teams

Groups of five will form cooperative community on Discord and launch three startups from day one together with five AI executive agents: CEO, CFO, COO, CTO, and CMO per person. In addition to acquiring skills, participants cultivate responsibility, teamwork, and true business ownership.

Discord: https://discord.gg/Frc6YXcA

Guide: https://robocoop.notion.site/p/cooplab

▫An AI-Native Business Playbook Powered by Startup Robos

AI executive agents support participants in identifying business models suited to their languages, regions, and skills. These include native-language tutoring, AI translation agencies, microtasks, AI/RPA agent building, AI video editing, specialized virtual assistance, Kindle publishing, cross-border e-commerce, and SEO media, with the goal of earning USD 50-3,000 per month.

Startup Robos (open source) : https://github.com/Robo-Co-op/StartupRobos

▫Learning Claude Code Through RoboBuilder

While operating their businesses, participants learn how to manage and improve agents using Claude Code through the Robo Builder development standard, gaining practical developer skills at the same time.

Robo Builder (open source) : https://github.com/Robo-Co-op/robobuilder

The entire ecosystem operates as an open source.

Successful graduates pay it forward by contributing to shared costs, such as AI token usage, helping keep the ecosystem sustainable, scalable, and accessible to future participants.

◆Why This Matters

Today, more than 120 million people worldwide have been forcibly displaced (UNHCR Global Trends 2024), and that number is projected to exceed 1.2 billion by 2050 due to conflict and climate crisis (Institute for Economics & Peace, "Ecological Threat Report" September, 2020). AI adoption in the Global North is estimated to be twice as high as in the Global South (Microsoft: AI Economy Institute, 2026). The problem is not a lack of talent. It is a lack of opportunity.

Through these initiatives, Co-op Lab equips people affected by displacement to overcome structural barriers and turn their potential into economic opportunities.

◆First Cohort: Armenia 2026 Summer Program

Beginning in June 2026, Robo Co-op will run its first Co-op Lab cohort in Armenia.

Over three months, 200 refugees will participate. This pilot program will serve as the foundation for a globally scalable model.

[動画2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3VAHH8_xShY ]

◆About Robo Co-op

Robo Co-op is an online community that works with refugees around the world to create pathways into digital work. Through digital reskilling, IT project opportunities, and member-led democratic management, Robo Co-op is built on a social solidarity model inspired by cooperatives. Members form groups of five, motivate one another through group learning, develop collaboration skills required in real workplaces, and connect their learning to employment opportunities.

Robo Co-op has already earned recognition from leading global institutions. In 2024, it was selected as the only strategic partner from Japan for the Asian AI Opportunity Fund led by Google.org and Asian Development Bank. In 2025, at the 80th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly, Robo Co-op received the SDGs Innovation Award from among 78 projects across 43 countries. It was also named to Forbes JAPAN’s “Next-Generation Impact Startup 30.” In 2026, Robo Co-op was featured in UNDP’s Digital X Catalogue for social impact. The organization also has a proven track record of delivering IT projects in collaboration with Fortune Global 500 companies, Silicon Valley startups, municipalities, and international organizations.

◆Robo Co-op Welcomes Support in All Forms

We invite individuals and organizations to join us in building this ecosystem together-by contributing donations to help cover AI token costs, serving as tutors in Vibe Coding and AI startup development, or collaborating as contributors to our open-source software.

For more information :https://syncable.biz/en/associate/roboco-op/donate

Our vision is “Updating Humanity through Solidarity”, with no borders.

For more information:

Robo Co-op：https://roboco-op.org/

Email：info@roboco-op.org

Co-op Lab Website :https://cooplab.io/

Robo Co-op、Co-op Labを発表：難民が4週間でAIスタートアップの起業家に

AIを活用した協同組合型インキュベーターにより、難民が初日から3つのデジタルビジネスを立ち上げ

Robo Co-opは、世界難民の日に向けてCo-op Labの立ち上げを発表します。6月20日には、Founder & CEOである金 辰泰が、無料AIオンライン講座を開き、世界中の難民とStartup Robosを起動させます（詳細は下記Discordチャネルにてご案内）。

Co-op Lab ウェブサイト :https://cooplab.io/ja/

Co-op Labは、24時間365日稼働するAIエージェントの力を借りて、難民が4週間でデジタルスタートアップの創業者となる、前例のない協同組合型インキュベーションプログラムです。

[動画3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YROFIPIEk40 ]

Co-op Labは、従来のリスキリングプログラムのように"誰かのために働く人材"を育てる訳ではありません。

初日から各メンバーは3つのデジタルスタートアップを立ち上げ、5人の専任AIエグゼクティブ（CEO・CFO・COO・CTO・CMO）エージェントが24時間サポートします。4週間を通じて参加者はClaude Codeを習得し、自身のビジネスを管理・成長させながら、月平均500ドルの収入を目標に、2つの明確な出口戦略を目指します。ひとつは、育てた3つのスモールデジタルビジネスから月50～3,000ドルを継続的に生み出すオーナーへの道。もうひとつは、Claude Codeの習熟を活かして時給20～100ドルで働くAIフリーランサーへの道です。

◆チームによるスタートアップ・インキュベーション

5人のコホートがDiscord上で協同組合グループを結成し、初日から1人当たり5体のAIエグゼクティブエージェント（CEO・CFO・COO・CTO・CMO）とともに3つのスタートアップを立ち上げます。単なるスキル習得ではなく、責任感・チームワーク・真のビジネスオーナーシップを育みます。

Discord: https://discord.gg/Frc6YXcA (https://discord.gg/Frc6YXcA)

ガイドブック：https://robocoop.notion.site/p/cooplab

▫Startup Robosと攻略するAIネイティブなビジネスプレイブック

各メンバーのAIエグゼクティブが、言語・地域・スキルに合わせた3つのビジネスモデルを選定します。母国語チュータリング、AI翻訳代理店、マイクロタスク、AI/RPAエージェント構築、AI動画編集、専門バーチャルアシスタント、Kindle出版、越境EC、SEOメディアなど、月収50～3,000ドルを目指します。

Startup Robos（オープンソース）：https://github.com/Robo-Co-op/StartupRobos (https://github.com/Robo-Co-op/StartupRobos)

▫RoboBuilderによるClaude Codeの習得

メンバーはビジネスを運営しながら、Robo Builderという開発標準を通じてClaude Codeでエージェントの管理・改善方法を学び、実践的な開発スキルを同時に身につけます。

Robo Builder（オープンソース）：https://github.com/Robo-Co-op/robobuilder

すべてはオープンソースで運営されます。

成功した卒業生がPayforwardの恩送りをし、AIトークン等のコスト負担を循環させ、持続可能・拡張可能なエコシステムを構築します。

◆なぜこのイニシアティブが必要なのか

現在、世界中で1億2,000万人以上が避難（UNHCR: Global Trend、2024）を余儀なくされており、紛争と気候危機により2050年までに12億人を超えるという試算もなされています（Institute for Economics & Peace: Ecological Threat Report、2020）。グローバルノースにおけるAI導入率は、グローバルサウスの約2倍とされています（Microsoft AI Economy Institute、2026）。

才能が不足しているのではなく、機会が不足しているのです。

Co-op Labは、こうした取り組みを通じて、難民などの移動を余儀なくされた人々が社会的・制度的な壁を乗り越え、自らの能力を活かして収入の機会につなげられるよう支援します。

◆最初のコホート：アルメニア2026夏期プログラム

2026年6月より、Robo Co-opはアルメニアにて第1期Co-op Labコホートを実施します。3ヶ月間で最大200名の難民が参加します。このパイロットプログラムは、グローバルにスケール可能なモデルの礎となります。

[動画4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3VAHH8_xShY ]

◆Robo Co-opとは

Robo Co-opは、世界中の難民や日本のシングルマザーと共に「コープ」による社会的連帯の中でデジタルのリスキルとIT案件の就労、そして当事者による民主的な経営を行う共同体です。5人1組のチームを作り、グループ学習でモチベーションを高め合い、現場で求められるチームワークを磨きながら就労機会に繋げています。

すでに世界的な機関からも評価されており、2024年にはGoogle.orgとアジア開発銀行によるアジア全体のAI Opportunity Fundにおいて日本から唯一の戦略パートナーに選出。2025年の国連総会80周年記念では、43カ国78プロジェクトの中からSDGsイノベーションアワードを受賞。Forbes JAPANの「次世代インパクトスタートアップ30」にも選出。2026年にはUNDPのソーシャルインパクトに向けたDigital Xカタログにも掲載。Fortune Global 500企業やシリコンバレーのスタートアップ、自治体、国際機関とのIT案件に関する取引実績を有します。

◆Robo Co-opでは、あらゆる形でのご支援を募集します

私たちは、このエコシステムを共に築いてくださる個人・団体の皆さまの参加を歓迎します。AIトークン費用を支えるためのご寄付、Vibe CodingやAIスタートアップ開発のチューターとしてのご協力、オープンソースソフトウェアへのコントリビューターとしての参画など、さまざまな形でご支援いただけます。

ご支援についてはこちらから :https://syncable.biz/associate/roboco-op/donate

Vision of Robo Co-op: Updating Humanity through Solidarity, with No Border

【本件に関するお問い合わせ先】

一般社団法人 Robo Co-op : https://roboco-op.org/jp

📧 Email：info@roboco-op.org

Co-op Lab ウェブサイト :https://cooplab.io/ja/