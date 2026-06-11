【グランツーリスモ7 1.70アップデート】 6月11日15時 配信予定

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントはプレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4用レースゲーム「グランツーリスモ7」にて、1.70アップデートを6月11日15時（日本時間）に配信する。

今回のアップデートでは、ル・マン24時間耐久レースをテーマとしたプロトタイプのレーシングカーなど5台を追加。ラインナップは「BMW M Hybrid V8 '25」、「フェラーリ 499P '23」、「プジョー 9X8 '25」、「ポルシェ 963 '24」、「ポルシェ 911 Turbo S Safety Car (992)」となっている。

この他、コレクターズレベル64以上のカフェでエクストラメニュー「No.54 コレクション『ハイブリッド・プロトタイプ』」を追加。ワールドサーキットに「アイガー北壁コース 逆走」、ピックアップトラック・レース「フィッシャーマンズ・ランチ」、Gr.1プロトタイプシリーズ「ル・マン24時間レーシングサーキット」などを追加する。この他、「スケープス」の特集に「パイクスピーク」を追加する。

【BMW M Hybrid V8 '25】【フェラーリ 499P '23】【プジョー 9X8 '25】【ポルシェ 963 '24】【ポルシェ 911 Turbo S Safety Car (992)】

エクストラメニュー「ハイブリッド・プロトタイプ」

ワールドサーキット

パイクスピーク

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