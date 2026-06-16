music2.0、ラサール大学（La Salle-URL）との共同特別パフォーマンス『Wabisabi Music #1 - Particles』を開催

株式会社music2.0

音楽とテクノロジー、そしてクリエイティビティの融合を推進するグローバルプロジェクト「music2.0」（Sonar+D 2026 招聘プログラム）は、スペイン・バルセロナで現地名門校であるラサール大学（La Salle-URL）との提携プログラムを発表いたします。

現地時間6月16日、ラサール大学が誇る最先端のインタラクティブ・アート＆サイエンス・ラボラトリー（IASlab）のドーム型特殊空間「Cúpula」にて、1時間限定の特別ライブパフォーマンスおよびインスタレーション『Wabisabi Music #1 - Particles』を実施いたします。

■ 本セッションの概要：音、物質、そして知覚の「間」を探求する

本プロジェクトは、日本の伝統的な絵画技法（日本画・水墨画）をベースに、音楽と先端科学、テクノロジーを融合させ、それらの間に存在する関係性を探求する実験的試みです。

会場では、床一面に敷かれた巨大な和紙の上で、アーティスト・林樹里氏によるライブペインティングが展開されます。そこに音楽プロデューサー・浅田祐介氏（music2.0）による即興のエレクトロニック・サウンドがリアルタイムに相互作用し、作品がその場で立ち現れるプロセスをオープンな形式で観客に公開します。

さらに、最先端の科学研究機関との共同研究によって捉えられた、墨や絵の具が和紙に浸透していく微細な物理的変化の超高解像度映像をドーム空間にダイナミックに投影。伝統的な素材が持つ生命力とテクノロジーを視覚的・聴覚的にシンクロさせ、観客を未知の知覚体験へと没入させます。

■ 神戸での第1弾から、さらなる深化（第2章）へ

『Wabisabi Music #1 - Particles』は、昨年秋にKobe Calling2025で発表された、日本画家、科学的アプローチ、そして即興音楽「BOTANICA」によるコラボレーションから端を発しています。

今回のラサール大学との共同セッションでは、これをさらに深化させ、日本の伝統美術における象徴的な技法である「たらし込み」のプロセスを科学的に紐解きながら、「音楽（音波）が物質の動きにどのような影響を与えるのか」という学際的な検証と実演（ライブデモンストレーション）に挑戦します。

本セッションは、現地の学生や研究者、クリエイターに向けて開かれたオープンセッションとして開催され、領域横断的な実践に関するグローバルな対話の機会を創出することを目指しています。

開催日時：20276年6月16日 12:00-

開催場所：ラサール大学

Cúpula - IASlab (C/ Sant Joan de la Salle, 7, 08022) Arte Digital, Animacion & VFX

music2.0 Announces Joint Special Performance "Wabisabi Music #1 - Particles" with La Salle-URL in Barcelona

~ Bridging Traditional Japanese "Nihonga" Art, Cutting-Edge Science, and Electronic Music to Launch an Experimental Journey from Barcelona to the World ~

BARCELONA, Spain - June 16, 2026 - music2.0, a global initiative dedicated to driving the convergence of music, technology, and creativity (invited program for Sonar+D 2026), is proud to announce a collaborative program with La Salle-URL, one of Barcelona’s premier academic institutions.

On June 16th at 12:00 PM, a one-hour exclusive live performance and installation titled "Wabisabi Music #1 - Particles" will take place inside the "Cúpula," a state-of-the-art dome structure at La Salle’s Interactive Arts & Science Laboratory (IASlab).

■ Session Overview: Exploring the "MA" (In-Between) of Sound, Matter, and Perception

This experimental project fuses traditional Japanese painting techniques (Nihonga/ink wash) with electronic music and advanced science to explore the intricate relationships and hidden spaces existing between them.

Inside the venue, artist Jurie Hayashi will perform a live painting demonstration on a massive sheet of traditional Japanese washi paper spread across the floor. Concurrently, music producer Yusuke Asada (music2.0) will interact in real-time through improvisational electronic soundscapes. This open-format presentation allows the audience to witness the physical artwork emerge organically.

Amplifying this experience, ultra-high-resolution imagery capturing the microscopic, physical transformations of ink and pigments blending into the washi paper-developed through joint research with a leading scientific research institution-will be dynamically projected across the entire dome space. By synchronizing the vital energy of traditional materials with modern technology, the session immerses the audience in an unprecedented sensory experience.

■ From the First Chapter in Kobe to Further Deepening

"Wabisabi Music #1 - Particles" traces its roots back to autumn 2025, when it debuted at the Kobe Calling conference as a pioneering collaboration between a traditional Japanese painter, scientific research, and Asada’s improvisational musical project, "BOTANICA."

This joint session with La Salle-URL elevates the project to its next phase. It aims to scientifically analyze and decode the mechanics of Tarashikomi-a symbolic pooling technique used in traditional Japanese ink painting-while executing a live demonstration to examine how music (sound waves) physically influences the movement of materials.

The event will be held as an open session, inviting local students, researchers, and creators to foster global dialogue surrounding transdisciplinary practices.

■ Event Details

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 16, 2026, from 12:00 PM (CEST) Venue: "Cúpula" at IASlab, La Salle-URL (Barcelona, Spain)

■ 本件に関するお問い合わせ先

担当：井上 / Kanako Inoue

@Kobe Calling2025

E-mail: kanako.i@music2point0.com

URL: https://www.instagram.com/kobecalling/