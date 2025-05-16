【Dead Island 2】 無料配布期間：5月23日0時まで

「Dead Island 2」

Epic Gamesは、PCゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Epic Games Store」にて、ゾンビサバイバルアクション「Dead Island 2」の無料配布を開始した。期間は5月23日0時まで。

本作はゾンビが蔓延る世界を舞台にしたオープンワールドのアクションゲーム。2024年4月に発売されたタイトルとなっているが、早くも無料のゲームとして選ばれ1週間にわたって配布が行なわれている。

ロサンゼルスを舞台としたサバイバルが楽しめる作品で、シングルプレイだけでなく、フレンドと一緒に挑むマルチプレイにも対応する。

□「Epic Games Store」の「Dead Island 2」のページ

(C)2022 and published by Plaion GmbH.Deep Silver is a division of Plaion.Deep Silver, Dead Island 2 and their respective logos are trademarks of Plaion GmbH.Developed by Deep Silver Dambuster and additional development by Deep Silver Fishlabs.Dambuster and Fishlabs are registered trademarks of Plaion GmbH.All rights reserved.