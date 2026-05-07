AIヒアリングエージェント「Kikuvi」、Plug and Play「Silicon Valley May Summit 2026」に出展決定

株式会社Kikuvi

AIヒアリング・インタビューSaaS「Kikuvi」を開発・提供する株式会社Kikuvi(本社：神奈川県鎌倉市、Founder / CEO：佐藤 拳斗、以下「Kikuvi」)は、2026年5月19日(火)～5月21日(木)に米国カリフォルニア州サニーベールのPlug and Play Tech Center本社にて開催される「Plug and Play Silicon Valley May Summit 2026」に、2026年5月19日(火)にブース出展することをお知らせいたします。

Kikuvi, Inc. (Headquarters: Kamakura, Kanagawa; Founder & CEO: Kento Sato), the company developing and providing the AI interview SaaS "Kikuvi," is pleased to announce its booth exhibition at the Plug and Play Silicon Valley May Summit 2026, to be held May 19-21, 2026 at Plug and Play Tech Center HQ in Sunnyvale, California. Kikuvi will be on the exhibition floor on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

本サミットは、Plug and Playが世界中から選抜したスタートアップ300社以上が一堂に会し、グローバルの投資家・事業会社・業界リーダーに向けて最新のテクノロジーとソリューションを披露する、シリコンバレー最大級のイノベーション・カンファレンスです。本年は4,000名を超える来場者が見込まれ、Applied AIおよび次世代エンタープライズテクノロジーが中心テーマとなっています。

The Summit is one of Silicon Valley's largest innovation conferences, where 300+ startups selected by Plug and Play from around the world showcase their latest technologies to global investors, corporations, and industry leaders. This year's event is expected to welcome more than 4,000 attendees, with a central focus on applied AI and next-generation enterprise technologies.

本出展を通じ、Kikuviはエンタープライズ領域におけるAIヒアリングエージェントのグローバル標準化と、米国市場参入の加速を目指してまいります。

Through this exhibition, Kikuvi aims to accelerate its U.S. market entry and establish its AI interview agent as a global standard for the enterprise segment.

■ 出展概要

Exhibition Overview

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/164127/table/34_1_ce69d96df89d097b6a9513e48c61adff.jpg?v=202605071151 ]

■ 出展にあたってのメッセージ

Message from the CEO

「Plug and Playは、先般クローズしたシードラウンドにおいても投資家として当社を支援いただいているパートナーです。シリコンバレーの中心地で、グローバルの投資家・事業会社の皆様に直接Kikuviをお披露目できる機会を大変光栄に感じています。本出展を通じ、『聞く』を再発明するAIヒアリングエージェントを、日本発・グローバル標準のエンタープライズプロダクトとして確立してまいります。」

― 株式会社Kikuvi Founder / CEO 佐藤 拳斗

"Plug and Play has supported us as an investor in our recently closed seed round. We are truly honored to have this opportunity to present Kikuvi directly to global investors and enterprises in the heart of Silicon Valley. Through this exhibition, we are committed to establishing our AI interview agent-one that reinvents the act of 'listening'-as a globally recognized enterprise product originating from Japan."

― Kento Sato, Founder & CEO, Kikuvi, Inc.

■ Plug and Playとの関係について

Our Relationship with Plug and Play

Plug and Playは、シリコンバレーに本拠を置き、世界6050か国以上に拠点を持つグローバル・イノベーション・プラットフォームです。Kikuviは2025年に「Plug and Play Japan Winter 2025 Batch」アクセラレータープログラムに採択されており、2026年4月にクローズしたシードラウンド(総額4億円)においてもPlug and Play Japanより投資家として参画いただいております。

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, with a presence in more than 6050 countries. Kikuvi was selected for the "Plug and Play Japan Winter 2025 Batch" accelerator program in 2025, and Plug and Play Japan has also joined as an investor in Kikuvi's seed round (total \400M), which closed in April 2026.

※シードラウンドの詳細は別途リリースをご参照ください： https://kikuvi.com/news/seed-round-400m

* For details on the seed round, please refer to the separate release: https://kikuvi.com/news/seed-round-400m

今回のSilicon Valley May Summit出展は、同プログラムを通じた米国エコシステムへの本格的な接続機会と位置づけており、米国内の投資家・パートナー企業との関係構築を大きく加速する予定です。

We view this Silicon Valley May Summit exhibition as a key opportunity to fully engage with the U.S. ecosystem through the Plug and Play program, significantly accelerating our relationships with U.S. investors and corporate partners.

■ 当日、ブースでご覧いただける内容

What You Can Experience at Our Booth

AIヒアリングエージェント「Kikuvi」のライブデモ(英語UI対応)

Live demo of our AI interview agent "Kikuvi" (English UI available)

エンタープライズ向けユースケース(BPR現状把握、業務量調査、1on1高度化、採用候補者事前ヒアリング、エキスパートインタビュー自動化 等)のご紹介

Enterprise use cases: BPR assessment, workload studies, 1-on-1 enablement, pre-interview screening for candidates, automated expert interviews, and more

特許出願済み(特願2025-120469)の動的質問生成技術に関するテクニカルブリーフィング

Technical briefing on our patent-pending dynamic question generation technology (JP Patent Application No. 2025-120469)

投資家・事業会社・メディアの皆様におかれましては、ぜひKikuviブースへお立ち寄りください。事前のお打ち合わせご希望の方は、下記までご連絡いただけますと幸いです。

We warmly invite investors, corporate partners, and media representatives to visit our booth. For pre-scheduled meetings, please contact us at the address below.

なお、現地での直接取材をご希望のメディア関係者様につきましては、別途下記までご連絡ください。取材枠のご調整をさせていただきます。

Media representatives wishing to arrange on-site interviews are requested to contact us separately so that we may coordinate dedicated media slots.

Contact: marketing@kikuvi.com

■ AIヒアリング・インタビューSaaS「Kikuvi」について

About Kikuvi - AI Interview SaaS

Kikuviは、「質問設計 → 収録 → 要約 → インサイト抽出」までを一気通貫で自動化するAIヒアリングエージェントです。AIが対話形式で深く聞き取りを行い、回答を構造化・スコアリングすることで、これまで属人的だったインタビュー業務を誰でも高品質に実施できる世界を実現します。採用面接、顧客調査、組織サーベイ、コンサルティング、監査、BPRなど、あらゆる業界・業務でのヒアリングの質とスピードを飛躍的に向上させます。

Kikuvi is an AI interview agent that automates the entire workflow of question design, conducting interviews, summarization, and insight extraction. By engaging respondents in natural dialogue and converting responses into structured, scored data, Kikuvi enables anyone to conduct high-quality interviews-previously a deeply human-dependent task. It dramatically improves the quality and speed of interviews across use cases such as recruitment, customer research, organizational surveys, consulting, audit, and BPR.

- 1週間で10,000件以上のインタビュー実行が可能

- 10,000+ interviews per week

- 24/7 いつでも実施可能なスケーラブルな対話エンジン

- A 24/7 scalable dialogue engine

- 3ステップ(Question / Interview / Insight)で完結するシンプルなワークフロー

- A simple 3-step workflow: Question / Interview / Insight

公式サイト： https://kikuvi.com

■ 会社概要

Company Profile

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/164127/table/34_2_c1d300d347175bd8e909991a1c115dee.jpg?v=202605071151 ]

■ 採用情報

Careers

Kikuviでは、Senior Software Engineer、Backend Engineer、Forward Deployed Engineer、Solutions Consultant、SDR / Revenue Operations、インターン(SWE / ML Engineer)など、事業成長を共に担う仲間を積極採用中です。採用情報は https://kikuvi.com/careers をご覧ください。

Kikuvi is actively hiring across a range of roles-including Senior Software Engineer, Backend Engineer, Forward Deployed Engineer, Solutions Consultant, SDR / Revenue Operations, and interns (SWE / ML Engineer). For details, please visit https://kikuvi.com/careers(https://kikuvi.com/careers).

【本件に関する報道関係者様からのお問い合わせ先】

Media Contact

株式会社Kikuvi 広報担当

Kikuvi, Inc. - Public Relations

Email: marketing@kikuvi.com