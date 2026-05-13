ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、PlayStation Storeにてプレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4用タイトルを中心とした「2,000円以下セール」を開催している。期間は5月27日まで。

割引後の価格が2,000円以下となる作品を集めた「2,000円以下セール」が開始した。様々な作品がセールになっており、カプコンのアクション「Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition」は75%オフの997円と1,000円以下のセール価格でラインナップ。

このほかにも、シリーズ最新作の発売が決定している「ACE COMBAT 7」が60%オフ、ゲーム内コンテンツをセットにした「ホグワーツ・レガシー: デジタルデラックスエディション」が85%オフで購入できる。

セール対象タイトル（一部）

セール期間：5月27日まで



Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

価格：3,990円→997円（75%オフ）

・ストアページ

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Welcome Price!!

価格：3,300円→1,320円（60%オフ）

・ストアページ

ホグワーツ・レガシー: デジタルデラックスエディション

価格：10,978円→1,646円（85%オフ）

・ストアページ

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(C)Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

(C) DigitalGlobe, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

All trademarks and copyrights associated with the manufacturers, aircraft, models, trade names, brands and visual images depicted in this game are the property of their respective owners, and used with such permissions.

HOGWARTS LEGACY software (C) 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by Avalanche Software. WIZARDING WORLD and HARRY POTTER Publishing Rights (C) J.K. Rowling. PORTKEY GAMES, HOGWARTS LEGACY, WIZARDING WORLD AND HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia (C) and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

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