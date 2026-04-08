GoogleがAndroidセキュリティーパッチ2026年4月分を案内！Pixel 6以降のスマホなどに脆弱性・不具合の修正を含むソフトウェア更新が提供開始
|Googleスマホ・タブレット「Pixel」シリーズに2026年4月分のソフトウェア更新を提供開始！
Googleは6日（現地時間）、スマートフォン（スマホ）やタブレットなど向けプラットフォーム「Android」における月次セキュリティーパッチの2026年4月分を告示しています。また同社は7日（現地時間）、これらのセキュリティーパッチを含むソフトウェア更新を「Made by Google」として「Pixel」ブランドのスマホやタブレットにおいて2026年4月分のソフトウェア更新を2026年4月7日（水）より提供開始しており、来週にかけて順次提供されるとのこと。
更新後のビルド番号はオーストラリア向けPixel 6シリーズのみブランチしてて「CP1A.260405.003.A1」となっており、それ以外の日本を含むグローバルではすべての対象機種で共通して「CP1A.260405.005」とのこと。なお、このソフトウェア更新にはセキュリティーパッチのほか、Pixelスマホ・タブレットのソフトウェア更新には複数の不具合修正や機能改善が含まれており、すべての対象機種にて特定の条件下で一部アプリが強制終了する問題やホーム画面のクイック検索バーが表示されないことがある問題などを修正したということです。
Pixelシリーズにはセキュリティーパッチや不具合を修正するソフトウェア更新が毎月提供されており、2026月4月分のセキュリティーパッチはCVEに登録されている分では以下の表の通りで、Android向けではCriticalが1個、Highが4個の合計5個、Pixel Watch向けではModerateが2個となっており、PixelやWear OS、Android Automotive OS、Android XRでは個別の脆弱性はないものの、Androidに準じたセキュリティーアップデートが行われているということです。その他、セキュリティー更新以外のPixelシリーズにおける更新内容は以下の通り。
・Google Pixel Update - April 2026 - Google Pixel Community
・Android Security Bulletin-April 2026 | Android Open Source Project
・Pixel Update Bulletin-April 2026 | Android Open Source Project
・Android Automotive OS Update Bulletin-April 2026 | Android Open Source Project
・Android XR Bulletin-April 2026 | Android Open Source Project
・Wear OS Security Bulletin-April 2026 | Android Open Source Project
・Pixel Watch Security Bulletin-April 2026 | Android Open Source Project
What’s included
The April 2026 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users - see below for details
Apps
- Fix for an issue where the Backup menu was missing from System settings in certain conditions*[2]
- Fix for an issue that causes certain banking and third-party apps to crash in certain conditions*[1]
Display & Graphics
- Fix for some games to crash in certain conditions*[4]
User Interface
- Fix for an issue where the quick search bar is sometimes missing from the home screen in certain conditions*[1]
WiFi
- Fix for Quick Share to crash during file transfers in certain conditions*[3]
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Device Applicability
Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific.
*[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10a
*[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
*[3] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold
*[4] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10a
|CVE
|Severity
|Component
|Subcomponent／Type
|Updated AOSP versions
|CVE-2026-0049
|Critical
|Framework
|DoS
|14, 15, 16, 16-qpr2
|CVE-2025-48651
|High
|StrongBox
|ー
|CVE-2025-48651
|High
|NXP
|StrongBox
|ー
|CVE-2025-48651
|High
|STMicroelectronics
|StrongBox
|ー
|CVE-2025-48651
|High
|Thales
|StrongBox
|ー
|CVE
|Severity
|Component
|Subcomponent／Type
|Updated AOSP versions
|CVE-2025-47333
|Moderate
|Qualcomm
|Bootloader
|ー
|CVE-2025-47383
|Moderate
|Qualcomm
|Closed-source component
|ー
記事執筆：memn0ck
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