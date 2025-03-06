Googleは2024年5月に、インターネット上のあらゆる情報を探索できる機能「AIによる概要(AI Overview)」を実装し、2024年8月からは日本語にも対応しています。そしてGoogleは2025年3月5日に、この「AIによる概要」がGemini 2.0にアップデートされたことを発表しました。

2024年5月に実装された「AIによる概要」機能は、ユーザーが情報を素早く見つけ、インターネット上のさまざまな情報を探索できるようにするものです。一例として「服のシワを取る方法」と検索したユーザーには、AIが生成した「シワの取り方」の解説が示されるというものです。この「AIによる概要」機能は2024年8月に日本語にも対応しています。

2025年3月5日に、Googleはこの「AIによる概要」がGemini 2.0にアップデートされたことを発表しました。これにより、コーディングや高度な数学、マルチモーダルクエリをはじめとする難しい問題に取り組むことが可能となります。





Googleによると、これらのタイプのクエリについて、より迅速かつ高品質な応答を提供できるとのこと。また、Googleは「『AIによる概要』がより頻繁に表示されるようになる」と述べています。

さらにGoogleは、新しいAI検索機能である「AIモード」のテストを開始したことを発表しました。これは、「AIによる概要」の拡張版とも呼べる機能で、より高度な推論や思考、マルチモーダル機能を備えているのが特徴です。





「AIモード」に関しては2025年2月に、社内テストが実施されていることが報じられていました。

Google検索部門のバイスプレジデントであるロビー・ステイン氏は「AIモードでは、思いついたことを何でも質問でき、応答と役立つリンクをAIが提供します。また、それに続くフォローアップの質問も簡単にできます」と語っています。





ステイン氏によると、AIモードではGemini 2.0がユーザーからの指示をもとに、複数の関連検索を実行してインターネット上およびGoogleの情報システムから最新の情報を活用してユーザーに情報を提供するとのこと。





なお、記事作成時点でGemini 2.0にアップデートされた「AIによる概要」はアメリカ限定で配信中。また「AIモード」は、アメリカ在住のGoogle One AIプレミアムプラン加入者のみ利用可能です。