Googleの「AIによる概要」がGemini 2.0にアップデート、より難しいタスクに取り組めるように
Googleは2024年5月に、インターネット上のあらゆる情報を探索できる機能「AIによる概要(AI Overview)」を実装し、2024年8月からは日本語にも対応しています。そしてGoogleは2025年3月5日に、この「AIによる概要」がGemini 2.0にアップデートされたことを発表しました。
Expanding AI Overviews and introducing AI Mode
????New updates in Search:
???? Gemini 2.0 is now in AI Overviews and helping with hard questions like coding and advanced math.
????You can now access AI Overviews without signing in.— Google (@Google) March 5, 2025
Google supercharges Search with an AI Mode to answer complex questions
https://www.androidauthority.com/google-search-ai-mode-experiment-3532243/
Google Search's new 'AI Mode' lets users ask complex, multi-part questions | TechCrunch
https://techcrunch.com/2025/03/05/google-searchs-new-ai-mode-lets-users-ask-complex-multi-part-questions/
2024年5月に実装された「AIによる概要」機能は、ユーザーが情報を素早く見つけ、インターネット上のさまざまな情報を探索できるようにするものです。一例として「服のシワを取る方法」と検索したユーザーには、AIが生成した「シワの取り方」の解説が示されるというものです。この「AIによる概要」機能は2024年8月に日本語にも対応しています。
GoogleのAIが検索結果をわかりやすく概説してくれる「AIによる概要」がついに日本語をサポート - GIGAZINE
2025年3月5日に、Googleはこの「AIによる概要」がGemini 2.0にアップデートされたことを発表しました。これにより、コーディングや高度な数学、マルチモーダルクエリをはじめとする難しい問題に取り組むことが可能となります。
AI Overviews are one of our most popular Search features ever. They keep getting better as models improve, and now, Gemini 2.0 is powering responses for coding, advanced math, and multimodal queries in the US, with more to come.
Today, we’re also introducing our newest Labs…— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 5, 2025
Googleによると、これらのタイプのクエリについて、より迅速かつ高品質な応答を提供できるとのこと。また、Googleは「『AIによる概要』がより頻繁に表示されるようになる」と述べています。
さらにGoogleは、新しいAI検索機能である「AIモード」のテストを開始したことを発表しました。これは、「AIによる概要」の拡張版とも呼べる機能で、より高度な推論や思考、マルチモーダル機能を備えているのが特徴です。
✨ AI Mode expands on AI Overviews with more advanced reasoning, thinking and multimodal capabilities. We're starting to roll it out to Google One AI Premium subscribers as an opt-in experiment in Labs.
Sign up for early access → https://t.co/82LFV03FAP pic.twitter.com/GfFkYoKZ4i— Google (@Google) March 5, 2025
「AIモード」に関しては2025年2月に、社内テストが実施されていることが報じられていました。
Googleが新しい検索「AIモード」のテストを開始、一体どんな検索機能になるのか？ - GIGAZINE
Google検索部門のバイスプレジデントであるロビー・ステイン氏は「AIモードでは、思いついたことを何でも質問でき、応答と役立つリンクをAIが提供します。また、それに続くフォローアップの質問も簡単にできます」と語っています。
1/ Exciting new AI capabilities are coming to Google Search starting today.
First, we’re bringing Gemini 2.0 models to AI Overviews so they can better handle questions like coding and advanced math. Second, we’re introducing a new Search experiment in Labs: AI Mode.
We’ve been…— Robby Stein (@rmstein) March 5, 2025
ステイン氏によると、AIモードではGemini 2.0がユーザーからの指示をもとに、複数の関連検索を実行してインターネット上およびGoogleの情報システムから最新の情報を活用してユーザーに情報を提供するとのこと。
2/ When you search with AI Mode, our custom Gemini 2.0 model uses reasoning and thinking capabilities to generate a plan, conduct multiple related searches and tap into fresh, high-quality info on the web and from Google’s info systems - for e.g. Knowledge Graph, local, finance,… pic.twitter.com/3aWFkBDNR2— Robby Stein (@rmstein) March 5, 2025
なお、記事作成時点でGemini 2.0にアップデートされた「AIによる概要」はアメリカ限定で配信中。また「AIモード」は、アメリカ在住のGoogle One AIプレミアムプラン加入者のみ利用可能です。