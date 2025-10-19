【UNO ミニカード5】 10月下旬以降 発売予定 価格：1回400円

タカラトミーアーツは、ガチャ商品「UNO ミニカード5」を10月下旬以降に発売する。価格は1回400円。

本商品は、取扱説明書付きでミニサイズでも本格的に遊べる「UNO ミニカード」の第5弾。今弾では、スタイリッシュな新デザイン「UNO ミニマリスタ」も登場する。全てミニサイズで枚数が56枚（通常のUNOの半分の枚数）となっている。

ラインナップは、「UNO(ノーマルver.)」、「UNO ミニマリスタ」、「UNO(Hot wheels ver.)」、「UNO Barbie(新デザイン)」の全4種。

UNO(ノーマルver.)

UNO ミニマリスタ

UNO(Hot wheels ver.)

UNO Barbie(新デザイン)

UNO(TM) and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by, and used under license from, Mattel. (C)2025 Mattel.

BARBIE(TM) and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by, and used under license from, Mattel. (C)2025 Mattel.

HOT WHEELS(TM) and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by, and used under license from, Mattel. (C)2025 Mattel.