2024年11月7日(木)にRaspberry Pi公式USBハブ「Raspberry Pi USB 3 Hub」が登場しました。Raspberry Pi USB 3 Hubは「市場には高品質かつ高価格なUSBハブか、低品質かつ低価格なUSBハブしかなく、特にAmazonでは粗悪品が良品を追い出す状況に陥っている」という状況に不満を持った開発チームによって設計されており、価格を12ドル(約1800円)に抑えつつ高品質な製品に仕上がっているとのこと。GIGAZINE編集部に実物が届いたので、実際に分解して品質をチェックしてみました。

◆1：外観＆搭載ポートチェック

Raspberry Pi USB 3 Hubのパッケージはこんな感じ。



これがRaspberry Pi USB 3 Hubです。PCやRaspberry PiとはUSB Tye-Aで接続します。



ハブ部分にはRaspberry Piのロゴが彫られています。



裏面には各種認証マーク。



側面にはUSB 3.0対応のType-Aポートを搭載しています。



反対側にもUSB 3.0対応のType-Aポートを搭載。Type-Aポートの数は合計4個です。



ケーブルの隣には充電アダプタとして使用する際の給電用USB Type-Cポートを搭載。



残り1つの面には何も搭載されていません。



◆2：分解して細部をチェック

ロゴが彫られた面がフタになっており、フタの隙間から細いマイナスドライバーなどをねじ込めばパカッと外れます。



フタのツメはH型で折れにくい構造。フタの開け閉めを何度か繰り返しましたが、ツメが折れる気配はありません。



また、ケース内側の赤枠で囲った部分にY型の突起が設けられており、「基板が表裏逆になる」というミスを防止できるようになっていました。



基板とケースはネジや接着剤で固定されておらず、簡単に外せました。



ケーブルも接着剤などで固定されておらず、簡単に外せます。簡単に外せるといってもコネクタの固定力は十分なので、普通に使っている間にケーブルが抜けることはなさげ。



基板はこんな感じ。



USBコントローラーはインフィニオンの「CYUSB3304-68LTXC」です。



これはEEPROM。



一般的にUSB Type-Aポートは根元の2カ所で固定されていますが、Raspberry Pi USB 3 Hubは6カ所でガッチリ固定しています。



USB Type-Cポートも4カ所で固定。安価なUSBハブだと「USBケーブルを抜く際にポートごとすっぽ抜ける」というアクシデントがまれに発生しますが、Raspberry Pi USB 3 Hubでは大丈夫そうです。



基板の裏面はこんな感じ。



◆3：充電アダプタとしても使える

Raspberry Pi USB 3 HubはUSB Type-Cポートから給電してUSB充電アダプタとして使うこともできます。なお、コントローラーのデータシートによるとホスト不要での充電はインフィニオン独自機能の「Ghost Charge」で実現しているそうです。



Type-Aコネクタ経由で電力を供給することもできます。



USB PDに対応していないデバイスの中には「USB PD対応電源アダプタから電力を引き出せない」という問題を抱えたもの存在しますが、Raspberry Pi USB 3 HubはUSB PD対応アダプタからでも電力を引き出せました。



USBテスター「Power-Z KM003C」で確認してみたところ、Apple 2.4Aでトリガーしていました。



◆4：異なるUSB規格を混在させられる

USBハブの中には「USB規格の異なるデバイスを複数接続した場合、全デバイスの最大速度を遅い方の規格にそろえる」という仕様のものも存在しています。この仕様の場合、「USB 1.1対応のマウスとUSB 3.0のUSBメモリを接続した場合、USBメモリの速度が遅くなる」といった問題が発生します。Raspberry Pi USB 3 Hubは問題なく異なる規格を混在させられます。

試しに、USB 3.2 Gen1対応のUSBメモリとUSB 1.1対応のマウスを接続してみます。



USBの接続状況を確認するために、以下のコマンドを実行。

lsusb -t

結果はこんな感じ。USBメモリが5000M(USB 3.0)でつながり、マウスが1.5M(USB 1.1)でつながっています。

/: Bus 04.Port 1: Dev 1, Class=root_hub, Driver=xhci-hcd/1p, 5000M

|__ Port 1: Dev 7, If 0, Class=Hub, Driver=hub/4p, 5000M

|__ Port 1: Dev 8, If 0, Class=Mass Storage, Driver=usb-storage, 5000M

/: Bus 03.Port 1: Dev 1, Class=root_hub, Driver=xhci-hcd/2p, 480M

|__ Port 1: Dev 14, If 0, Class=Hub, Driver=hub/4p, 480M

|__ Port 4: Dev 16, If 0, Class=Human Interface Device, Driver=usbhid, 1.5M

/: Bus 02.Port 1: Dev 1, Class=root_hub, Driver=xhci-hcd/1p, 5000M

/: Bus 01.Port 1: Dev 1, Class=root_hub, Driver=xhci-hcd/2p, 480M


また、USBRaspberry Pi USB 3 HubはMultiple Transaction Translator(MTT)に対応しており、異なるUSB規格のデバイスが混在した際の速度低下を抑えられます。

◆5：デバイスの詳細情報

Linuxでは、以下のコマンドでUSBデバイスの詳細情報を出力できます。

lsusb -v

出力からRaspberry Pi USB 3 Hubに関する情報を抜き出したものが以下。ポートごとの給電をオン・オフできる「per-port power switching(PPPS)」には対応していないことが分かります。ほかにも色んな情報が含まれているので、何かの参考にしてください。

Bus 004 Device 007: ID 2e8a:000e Raspberry Pi USB3 HUB

Device Descriptor:

bLength 18

bDescriptorType 1

bcdUSB 3.00

bDeviceClass 9 Hub

bDeviceSubClass 0

bDeviceProtocol 3

bMaxPacketSize0 9

idVendor 0x2e8a

idProduct 0x000e

bcdDevice 50.00

iManufacturer 1 Raspberry Pi

iProduct 2 USB3 HUB

iSerial 3 000TESTING

bNumConfigurations 1

Configuration Descriptor:

bLength 9

bDescriptorType 2

wTotalLength 0x001f

bNumInterfaces 1

bConfigurationValue 1

iConfiguration 0

bmAttributes 0xe0

Self Powered

Remote Wakeup

MaxPower 0mA

Interface Descriptor:

bLength 9

bDescriptorType 4

bInterfaceNumber 0

bAlternateSetting 0

bNumEndpoints 1

bInterfaceClass 9 Hub

bInterfaceSubClass 0

bInterfaceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub

iInterface 0

Endpoint Descriptor:

bLength 7

bDescriptorType 5

bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN

bmAttributes 19

Transfer Type Interrupt

Synch Type None

Usage Type Feedback

wMaxPacketSize 0x0002 1x 2 bytes

bInterval 8

bMaxBurst 0

Hub Descriptor:

bLength 12

bDescriptorType 42

nNbrPorts 4

wHubCharacteristic 0x0000

Ganged power switching

Ganged overcurrent protection

bPwrOn2PwrGood 50 * 2 milli seconds

bHubContrCurrent 0 milli Ampere

bHubDecLat 0.3 micro seconds

wHubDelay 1507 nano seconds

DeviceRemovable 0x00

Hub Port Status:

Port 1: 0000.02a0 5Gbps power Rx.Detect

Port 2: 0000.02a0 5Gbps power Rx.Detect

Port 3: 0000.02a0 5Gbps power Rx.Detect

Port 4: 0000.02a0 5Gbps power Rx.Detect

Binary Object Store Descriptor:

bLength 5

bDescriptorType 15

wTotalLength 0x002a

bNumDeviceCaps 3

USB 2.0 Extension Device Capability:

bLength 7

bDescriptorType 16

bDevCapabilityType 2

bmAttributes 0x00000002

HIRD Link Power Management (LPM) Supported

SuperSpeed USB Device Capability:

bLength 10

bDescriptorType 16

bDevCapabilityType 3

bmAttributes 0x00

wSpeedsSupported 0x000e

Device can operate at Full Speed (12Mbps)

Device can operate at High Speed (480Mbps)

Device can operate at SuperSpeed (5Gbps)

bFunctionalitySupport 1

Lowest fully-functional device speed is Full Speed (12Mbps)

bU1DevExitLat 10 micro seconds

bU2DevExitLat 2047 micro seconds

Container ID Device Capability:

bLength 20

bDescriptorType 16

bDevCapabilityType 4

bReserved 0

ContainerID {1ea02fa3-2332-4d85-a8ba-d730139dbb30}

Device Status: 0x000d

Self Powered

U1 Enabled

U2 Enabled


Bus 003 Device 014: ID 2e8a:000d Raspberry Pi USB3 HUB

Device Descriptor:

bLength 18

bDescriptorType 1

bcdUSB 2.10

bDeviceClass 9 Hub

bDeviceSubClass 0

bDeviceProtocol 2 TT per port

bMaxPacketSize0 64

idVendor 0x2e8a

idProduct 0x000d

bcdDevice 50.00

iManufacturer 1 Raspberry Pi

iProduct 2 USB3 HUB

iSerial 3 000TESTING

bNumConfigurations 1

Configuration Descriptor:

bLength 9

bDescriptorType 2

wTotalLength 0x0029

bNumInterfaces 1

bConfigurationValue 1

iConfiguration 0

bmAttributes 0xe0

Self Powered

Remote Wakeup

MaxPower 0mA

Interface Descriptor:

bLength 9

bDescriptorType 4

bInterfaceNumber 0

bAlternateSetting 0

bNumEndpoints 1

bInterfaceClass 9 Hub

bInterfaceSubClass 0

bInterfaceProtocol 1 Single TT

iInterface 0

Endpoint Descriptor:

bLength 7

bDescriptorType 5

bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN

bmAttributes 3

Transfer Type Interrupt

Synch Type None

Usage Type Data

wMaxPacketSize 0x0001 1x 1 bytes

bInterval 12

Interface Descriptor:

bLength 9

bDescriptorType 4

bInterfaceNumber 0

bAlternateSetting 1

bNumEndpoints 1

bInterfaceClass 9 Hub

bInterfaceSubClass 0

bInterfaceProtocol 2 TT per port

iInterface 0

Endpoint Descriptor:

bLength 7

bDescriptorType 5

bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN

bmAttributes 3

Transfer Type Interrupt

Synch Type None

Usage Type Data

wMaxPacketSize 0x0001 1x 1 bytes

bInterval 12

Hub Descriptor:

bLength 9

bDescriptorType 41

nNbrPorts 4

wHubCharacteristic 0x0000

Ganged power switching

Ganged overcurrent protection

TT think time 8 FS bits

bPwrOn2PwrGood 50 * 2 milli seconds

bHubContrCurrent 0 milli Ampere

DeviceRemovable 0x00

PortPwrCtrlMask 0xff

Hub Port Status:

Port 1: 0000.0100 power

Port 2: 0000.0100 power

Port 3: 0000.0100 power

Port 4: 0000.0100 power

Binary Object Store Descriptor:

bLength 5

bDescriptorType 15

wTotalLength 0x002a

bNumDeviceCaps 3

USB 2.0 Extension Device Capability:

bLength 7

bDescriptorType 16

bDevCapabilityType 2

bmAttributes 0x00000006

BESL Link Power Management (LPM) Supported

SuperSpeed USB Device Capability:

bLength 10

bDescriptorType 16

bDevCapabilityType 3

bmAttributes 0x00

wSpeedsSupported 0x000e

Device can operate at Full Speed (12Mbps)

Device can operate at High Speed (480Mbps)

Device can operate at SuperSpeed (5Gbps)

bFunctionalitySupport 1

Lowest fully-functional device speed is Full Speed (12Mbps)

bU1DevExitLat 10 micro seconds

bU2DevExitLat 2047 micro seconds

Container ID Device Capability:

bLength 20

bDescriptorType 16

bDevCapabilityType 4

bReserved 0

ContainerID {1ea02fa3-2332-4d85-a8ba-d730139dbb30}

Device Status: 0x0001

Self Powered