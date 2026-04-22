【THQ Nordic/HandyGames PS Storeセール】 実施期間：5月6日まで

PlayStation Storeにて5月6日まで開催されているゴールデンウィークセールにて、THQ NordicとHandyGamesのタイトルがセール対象となっている。

今回のセールでは2月の発売以降初めて「REANIMAL」がセール対象となる。セール中の価格は4,576円（20％引き）。2人のオンライン協力プレイに対応したホラーアドベンチャーで、孤児の姉弟が故郷の島で行方不明となった仲間たちを救出する。

この他、「Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - Fate Edition」が65％引きの2,502円、「Darksiders Genesis」が60％引きの1,912円、「Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure - Ultimate Edition」が34％引きの6,171円などとなっている。

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Darksiders Genesis

Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure

(C)2026 TARSIER STUDIOS™ AB. REANIMAL™ is developed by TARSIER STUDIOS™ AB and published by THQ Nordic™ GmbH. THQ™ and THQ Nordic™ are trademarks of THQ Nordic™ AB, Sweden. Tarsier Studios™ AB is a group company of Amplifier™ Studios AB. All related rights, titles, trademarks, logotypes, and copyrights used in REANIMAL™ are the exclusive property of and are controlled by TARSIER STUDIOS™ AB unless specifically stated otherwise. All rights reserved. Unreal Engine, Epic Games, Inc. Unreal, Unreal Technology, and the Powered by Unreal Technology and any respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All related other marks, trademarks, logos, and copyrights are the exclusive property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

(C) 2020 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Developed by KAIKO. Originally Developed by Big Huge Games. Kingdoms of Amalur, THQ, 38 Studios and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

(C) 2020 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Developed by Airship Syndicate. Darksiders, THQ and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

(C) 2024 THQ Nordic AB Sweden. Developed by Massive Miniteam, Germany. Published by www.Handy-Games.com GmbH, Germany. Oddsparks, THQ, THQ Nordic, HandyGames, and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other brands, product names, and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.