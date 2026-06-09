【Gothic 1 Remake】 7月16日 配信予定 価格：7,700円

THQ Nordic Japanは、アクションRPG「Gothic 1 Remake（ゴシック1リメイク）」の日本国内向けプレイステーション 5版について、配信日を7月16日へ延期することを発表した。

本作は、2001年に発売されたビデオゲーム「Gothic」を現代の技術でフルリメイクした作品。特徴ともいえる雰囲気は維持し、より滑らかなゲームプレイを楽しめるようになっている。

同社は現在、本作の世界観やゲーム体験を損なうことなく楽しめるように、日本国内向けの表現調整を進めているという。

(C) 2026 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Developed by Alkimia Interactive, Spain. Gothic, THQ and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.