Anthropic¤¬¥³¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°AI¡ÖClaude Code¡×¸þ¤±¥ê¥â¡¼¥È¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ëµ¡Ç½¤òÄó¶¡³«»Ï¡¢PC¤Ç³«»Ï¤·¤¿¥»¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¤ò¥¹¥Þ¡¼¥È¥Õ¥©¥ó¤«¤éÁàºî²ÄÇ½¤Ë
Anthropic¤ÎAI¥¨¡¼¥¸¥§¥ó¥È¥³¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¥Ä¡¼¥ë¤Ç¤¢¤ë¡ÖClaude Code¡×¤Ë¡¢¥¿¡¼¥ß¥Ê¥ë¤Ç³«»Ï¤·¤¿¥¿¥¹¥¯¤ò¥¹¥Þ¡¼¥È¥Õ¥©¥ó¤Ø°ú¤·Ñ¤°¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤¤ë¡Ö¥ê¥â¡¼¥È¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ëµ¡Ç½¡×¤¬¼ÂÁõ¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
New in Claude Code: Remote Control.
Kick off a task in your terminal and pick it up from your phone while you take a walk or join a meeting.
Claude keeps running on your machine, and you can control the session from the Claude app or https://t.co/er6Blrr63e pic.twitter.com/FxUVDecyVJ— Claude (@claudeai) 2026Ç¯2·î24Æü
Ç¤°Õ¤Î¥Ç¥Ð¥¤¥¹¤«¤é¥í¡¼¥«¥ë¥»¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¤òÂ³¹Ô¤¹¤ë¥ê¥â¡¼¥È¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ë - Claude Code Docs
https://code.claude.com/docs/ja/remote-control
Anthropic¤¬Claude Code¤Ç¹¹ðÀ©ºî¤ò¼«Æ°²½¤·¥³¡¼¥ÉÌ¤·Ð¸³¤ÎÃ´Åö¼Ô¤Ç¤â30Ê¬¤Îºî¶È¤ò30ÉÃ¤ËÃ»½Ì¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤ËÀ®¸ù - GIGAZINE
¤½¤ó¤ÊClaude Code¤Î¿·µ¡Ç½¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¥ê¥â¡¼¥È¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ëµ¡Ç½¤Î¼ÂÁõ¤¬È¯É½¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
Anthropic¤Ë¤è¤ë¤È¡¢Claude Code¤ò¼Â¹Ô¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥Û¥¹¥È¤È¤Ê¤ë¥¿¡¼¥ß¥Ê¥ë¤Çºî¶È³«»Ï¤·¤¿¥¿¥¹¥¯¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡¢³°½ÐÃæ¤Ê¤É¤Ë¥¹¥Þ¡¼¥È¥Õ¥©¥ó¤«¤é¥¢¥×¥ê¤äÀìÍÑ¤ÎURL¤òÄÌ¤·¤Æºî¶È¤ò°ú¤·Ñ¤°¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤¤ë¤È¤Î¤³¤È¡£¥¿¡¼¥ß¥Ê¥ë¤Ç¡Öclaude rc¡×¤ÈÆþÎÏ¤¹¤ë¤À¤±¤Ç¥ê¥â¡¼¥È¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ëµ¡Ç½¤ò³«»Ï¤Ç¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
¥ê¥â¡¼¥È¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ëµ¡Ç½¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¥Õ¥¡¥¤¥ë¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡¢MCP¥µ¡¼¥Ð¡¼¡¢¥Ä¡¼¥ë¡¢¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥ÈÀßÄê¤¬¤¹¤Ù¤ÆÍøÍÑ²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢Æ±¤¸¥»¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¤ËÀÜÂ³¤µ¤ì¤¿Á´¤Æ¤Î¥Ç¥Ð¥¤¥¹´Ö¤ÇÆ±´ü¤µ¤ì¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢¥¿¡¼¥ß¥Ê¥ë¡¢¥Ö¥é¥¦¥¶¡¢¥¹¥Þ¡¼¥È¥Õ¥©¥ó¤«¤é¤½¤ì¤¾¤ìºî¶È¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£¥ê¥â¡¼¥È¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ëµ¡Ç½¤Î»ÈÍÑÃæ¤Ë¥¿¡¼¥ß¥Ê¥ë¤È¤·¤Æ»ÈÍÑ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥Î¡¼¥ÈPC¤¬¥¹¥ê¡¼¥×¾õÂÖ¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤¿¤ê¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ï¡¼¥¯¤¬ÃæÃÇ¤µ¤ì¤¿¤ê¤·¤¿¾ì¹ç¡¢¥Þ¥·¥ó¤¬¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¤ËÌá¤Ã¤¿»þÅÀ¤Ç¼«Æ°Åª¤Ë¥»¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¤¬ºÆÀÜÂ³¤µ¤ì¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤¿¤À¤·¡¢¥¿¡¼¥ß¥Ê¥ë¤¬ÊÄ¤¸¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¾ì¹ç¤Ë¤Ï¥ê¥â¡¼¥È¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ëµ¡Ç½¤Ï»ÈÍÑ¤Ç¤¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£
¸ø¼°¥É¥¥å¥á¥ó¥È¤Ë¤è¤ë¤È¡¢¥ê¥â¡¼¥È¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ë»þ¤Î¥»¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¤Ï¥¨¥ó¥É¥Ä¡¼¥¨¥ó¥É¤Ç°Å¹æ²½¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢AnthropicÂ¦¤Ç¥³¡¼¥ÉÆâÍÆ¤ò±ÜÍ÷¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ï¤Ê¤¤¤È¤Î¤³¤È¡£
Claude Code¤Î¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¥Þ¥Í¡¼¥¸¥ã¡¼¤Ç¤¢¤ë¥Î¥¢¡¦¥Ä¥ô¥§¡¼¥Ù¥ó»á¤Ï¡Ö»¶Êâ¤Ë½Ð¤«¤±¤¿³°½ÐÀè¤Ç¤â¡¢¥ê¥â¡¼¥È¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ëµ¡Ç½¤Ç¤Ïºî¶È¤ÎÎ®¤ì¤ò»ß¤á¤º¤Ë¿Ê¹Ô¤Ç¤¤Þ¤¹¡×¤ÈÀâÌÀ¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¡ÖÊ£¿ô¤Î¥»¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¤ò¼Â¹Ô¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¾ì¹ç¡¢¥ê¥â¡¼¥È¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ëµ¡Ç½¤Ï¤É¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ëµ¡Ç½¤·¤Þ¤¹¤«¡©¡×¤È¤¤¤¦¼ÁÌä¤ËÂÐ¤·¤Æ¤Ï¡¢¥Ä¥ô¥§¡¼¥Ù¥ó»á¤Ï¡ÖÊ£¿ô¤Î¥»¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¤òÀ©¸æ¤Ç¤¤ë¤Ï¤º¤Ç¤¹¡£³Æ¥»¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¤Ï¥â¥Ð¥¤¥ë¥¢¥×¥ê¤ÇÆÈ¼«¤Î¥¨¥ó¥È¥ê¤ò¼èÆÀ¤·¤Þ¤¹¡×¤È²óÅú¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
Announcing a new Claude Code feature: Remote Control. It's rolling out now to Max users in research preview. Try it with /remote-control
Start local sessions from the terminal, then continue them from your phone. Take a walk, see the sun, walk your dog without losing your flow. pic.twitter.com/43c4RJCiOS— Noah Zweben (@noahzweben) 2026Ç¯2·î24Æü
Claude Code¤Î¥ê¥â¡¼¥È¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ëµ¡Ç½¤Ï2026Ç¯2·î25Æü¤«¤éMax¥æ¡¼¥¶¡¼¸þ¤±¤Ë¥ê¥µ¡¼¥Á¥×¥ì¥Ó¥å¡¼¤Ç¸ø³«¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢Pro¥æ¡¼¥¶¡¼¸þ¤±¤Ë¤Ï¶áÆü¸ø³«Í½Äê¤È¤Î¤³¤È¤Ç¤¹¡£
Remote Control is now available in Research Preview for Max users, and coming soon to Pro users.
Run `claude rc` to get started.
Docs: https://t.co/mdW9AaC0zM— Claude (@claudeai) 2026Ç¯2·î24Æü