Dassai MOON, the world′s first sake will be brewed in outer space, is now available at Isetan Shinjuku store. Reservations start at 110 million yen.
Asahi Shuzo, which produces the Japanese sake brand "Dassai," holds "Dassai The Stage" at the Isetan Shinjuku store from February 19 to 25, 2025. The event features the entire Dassai lineup, as well as sakes such as "Dassai MOON - Space Brewing," the world's first sake to be brewed in outer space, and "DASSAI BLUE Beyond - the First Step," which is the first to be released in Japan using Yamadanishiki rice from the United States.
©FASHION HEADLINE
Challenging the world's first space brewing - Dassai MOON "Space Brewing"
[Isetan Shinjuku store only] Dassai MOON - Space Brewing Limited to 1 bottle (100ml bottle) 110,000,000 yen (tax included)
/Courtesy of Isetan Shinjuku
The highlight of this event is “Dassai MOON - Space Brewing.” In preparation for Dassai brewing on the moon, they plan to conduct a sake brewing test on the International Space Station (ISS). At the ISS simulating the gravitational environment of the moon, which is 1/6 of the Earth, the ingredients for sake rice (Yamada Nishiki), koji, yeast, and water are launched into space to ferment the mash that is the basis of sake. After that, ferment the mash will be returned to the ground and the amount needed for analysis will be removed to create one glass of Dassai MOON - Space Brewing. The company aims to develop a brewing device in 2025 and launch it at the same time as Japanese astronauts will be staying on the ISS. By examining the effects of fermentation in outer space, new possibilities for sake will be explored.
brewing device/©FASHION HEADLINE
“Dassai MOON - Space Brewing” is available for pre-order at this event as a special sake with only one bottle (100ml bottle) in the world. The price is 100 million yen (excluding tax). All proceeds from the sale will be donated to future space development projects.
“DASSAI BLUE Beyond - the First Step” using American Yamada Nishiki
[Isetan Shinjuku store only] DASSAI BLUE Beyond the First Step 1 bottle (720ml) 132,000 yen (tax included)
/Courtesy of Isetan Shinjuku
“DASSAI BLUE Beyond - the First Step” released for the first time in Japan. In September 2023, Asahi Shuzo's sake brewery opened in New York state and DASSAI Blue was born. American brewers and Japanese brewers work together to create the sake, using Yamada Nishiki rice, which is made with American farmers who are extremely particular about quality.
Compared to Japanese Dassai, it has a stronger aroma and feels more gorgeous. It has a pleasant scent of melon and banana. You can enjoy a new taste of Dassai influenced by the local climate and soil.
DASSAI BLUE Beyond is available for tasting on the basement 1st floor of Isetan Shinjuku store during the period (charges apply)
©FASHION HEADLINE
Composer Joe Hisaishi x manga artist Kenshi Hirokane collaboration limited bottle also available
[Mitsukoshi Isetan Limited] Dassai Joe Hisaishi Label Polished 20%, DASSAI BLUE Joe Hisaishi Label TYPE23
2 bottles set (720ml each) 22,000 yen (tax included)/Courtesy of Isetan Shinjuku
Furthermore, as a special project at this event, a limited edition bottle with an illustration by composer Joe Hisaishi on the label will be released. The illustration was done by Kenshi Hirokane, a manga artist known for creating the “Shima Kosaku'' manga series. The set, which allows you to compare sake brewed in Japan and America with the same rice polishing ratio, is available only at Isetan Mitsukoshi in Japan. Half of the shipment price of this limited set will be donated to support young musicians, thereby supporting future musicians.
Enjoy “Dassai BLUE Type35” in collaboration with restaurants
[Isetan Shinjuku store only] DASSAI BLUE Type35 1 glass (90ml) 1,650 yen (tax included)
<AGIO> Red sea bream carpaccio ~ Yuzu pepper dressing ~ 2,860 yen (tax included)
<Ginza Aster> Daisen chicken drool chicken from Tottori Prefecture 2,640 yen (tax included)
In addition, the restaurant area on the 7th floor of the main building offers a pairing menu of “DASSAI BLUE Type 35'' and food. This is a rare opportunity to enjoy how the delicate sweetness and aroma of Dassai harmonizes with dishes.
Soichi Noguchi appears at press event
Press event scene/©FASHION HEADLINE
A press event was held at the Isetan Shinjuku store on the morning of February 19. Kondo Shota, Store Manager of Isetan Shinjuku main store In addition to Asahi Shuzo Chairman Hiroshi Sakurai and Asahi Shuzo President Kazuhiro Sakurai, astronaut Soichi Noguchi appeared as a guest. The event was held in a peaceful atmosphere from start to finish.
Mr. Noguchi looking at the brewing equipment/©FASHION HEADLINE
Mr. Noguchi said, “Up until now, we have been in an era of taking things into space, but from now on, we are moving into an era of making things in space.'' Mr. Noguchi said, and talked about the possibility of space brewing opening up a new era.
Dassai The Stage is a place where you can experience the possibilities and future of sake. Why not take a chance to experience new tastes and challenges?
©FASHION HEADLINE
■ Dassai The Stage
event schedule : February 19 (wed.)-25 (tue.), 2025
place :Isetan Shinjuku Store
The Stage on the 1st floor of the main building,
ISETAN SEED on the 1st floor of the main building,
Japanese sake corner on the 1st basement floor of the main building,
Eat Paradise restaurant area on the 7th floor of the main building
For inquiries, please contact：
Isetan Shinjuku Store.
Phone number: 03-3352-1111
