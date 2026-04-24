Spotifyが20周年を記念しストリーミング再生回数が最も多いアーティスト・アルバム・楽曲・ポッドキャスト・オーディオブックのトップ20を初めて発表
音楽ストリーミングサービスの「Spotify」が20周年を迎えました。これを記念して、Spotifyが初めて最もストリーミング再生されたアーティスト・アルバム・楽曲・ポッドキャスト・オーディオブックを発表しました。なお、データは2026年4月時点のSpotifyにおける全世界のストリーミング再生回数をベースとしています。
Spotify at 20: The Most Streamed Music, Podcasts, and Audiobooks of All Time - Spotify
Spotify - Spotify 20
https://newsroom.spotify.com/spotify20/
◆最も再生されたアーティストトップ20
1位：Taylor Swift
2位：Bad Bunny
3位：Drake
4位：The Weeknd
5位：Ariana Grande
6位：Ed Sheeran
7位：Justin Bieber
8位：Billie Eilish
9位：Eminem
10位：Kanye West
11位：Travis Scott
12位：BTS
13位：Post Malone
14位：Bruno Mars
15位：J Balvin
16位：Rihanna
17位：Coldplay
18位：Kendrick Lamar
19位：Future
20位：Juice WRLD
◆最も再生されたアルバム
1位：Un Verano Sin Ti(Bad Bunny)
2位：Starboy(The Weeknd)
3位：÷ (Deluxe)(Ed Sheeran)
4位：SOUR(Olivia Rodrigo)
5位：After Hours(The Weeknd)
6位：SOS(SZA)
7位：Hollywood’s Bleeding(Post Malone)
8位：Lover(Taylor Swift)
9位：AM(Arctic Monkeys)
10位：WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?(Billie Eilish)
11位：Future Nostalgia(Dua Lipa)
12位：beerbongs & bentleys(Post Malone)
13位：?(XXXTENTACION)
14位：MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO(BICHOTA SEASON)(KAROL G)
15位：YHLQMDLG(Bad Bunny)
16位：Doo-Wops & Hooligans(Bruno Mars)
17位：Views(Drake)
18位：Midnights(Taylor Swift)
19位：Scorpion(Drake)
20位：Beauty Behind The Madness(The Weeknd)
◆最も再生された楽曲
1位：Blinding Lights(The Weeknd)
2位：Shape of You(Ed Sheeran)
3位：Sweater Weather(The Neighbourhood)
4位：Starboy(The Weeknd and Daft Punk)
5位：As It Was(Harry Styles)
6位：Someone You Loved(Lewis Capaldi)
7位：Sunflower - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse(Post Malone and Swae Lee)
8位：One Dance(Drake, Wizkid, and Kyla)
9位：Perfect(Ed Sheeran)
10位：STAY(with Justin Bieber)(The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber)
11位：Believer(Imagine Dragons)
12位：I Wanna Be Yours(Arctic Monkeys)
13位：Heat Waves(Glass Animals)
14位：lovely(with Khalid)(Billie Eilish and Khalid)
15位：Yellow(Coldplay)
16位：The Night We Met(Lord Huron)
17位：Closer(The Chainsmokers and Halsey)
18位：BIRDS OF A FEATHER(Billie Eilish)
19位：Riptide(Vance Joy)
20位：Die With A Smile(Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars)
最も再生された楽曲トップ20は以下から再生することもできます。
◆最も再生されたポッドキャスト
1位：The Joe Rogan Experience
2位：Gemischtes Hack
3位：Crime Junkie
4位：Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
5位：Last Podcast On The Left
6位：The Daily
7位：Fest & Flauschig
8位：Morbid
9位：My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
10位：Relatos de la Noche
11位：Call Her Daddy
12位：Não Inviabilize
13位：Pardon My Take
14位：Distractible
15位：La Cotorrisa
16位：Dateline NBC
17位：Mordlust
18位：Baywatch Berlin
19位：Hobbylos
20位：Killer Stories with Harvey Guillén
◆最も再生されたオーディオブック
1位：A Court of Thorns and Roses(Sarah J. Maas)
2位：The Fellowship of the Ring(J.R.R. Tolkien)
3位：Fourth Wing(Rebecca Yarros)
4位：I’m Glad My Mom Died(Jennette McCurdy)
5位：A Court of Mist and Fury(Sarah J. Maas)
6位：Lights Out(Navessa Allen)
7位：A Court of Wings and Ruin(Sarah J. Maas)
8位：The 48 Laws of Power(Robert Greene)
9位：The Housemaid(Freida McFadden)
10位：Iron Flame(Rebecca Yarros)
11位：The Woman in Me(Britney Spears)
12位：A Game of Thrones(George R.R. Martin)
13位：Icebreaker(Hannah Grace)
14位：It Ends with Us(Colleen Hoover)
15位：The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo(Taylor Jenkins Reid)
16位：A Court of Silver Flames(Sarah J. Maas)
17位：The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck(Mark Manson)
18位：The Boyfriend(Freida McFadden)
19位：Sapiens(Yuval Noah Harari)
20位：Funny Story(Emily Henry)
この他、Spotifyは20周年を記念して、Spotifyのビジュアルがどのように変化してきたのかがわかるコンテンツなども公開しているので、気になる人はチェックしてみてください。
Spotify - Spotify: A Visual History
https://newsroom.spotify.com/spotify-timeline/