アタウェイ Workday Elevate Tokyo 2026 に協賛パートナーとして出展

日本アタウェイ株式会社

→ 参加登録はこちら(https://www.workday.com/ja-jp/elevate-japan.html?locale=jajp&aud=wd&stage=ce&pnpnt=pp0&camp=701VT00000hxzujYAA&assettype=ev&productfocus=alp&utm_medium=part&utm_source=ptlpw&reference=part-ptlpw-04)

*参加登録の際、アクセス環境等によっては招待コードの入力を求められる場合がございます。その際は、次のコードをご使用ください: part-ptlpw-04

開催日時：2026年5月28日（木）

会場：ANAインターコンチネンタルホテル東京

本イベントでは、「人とAIが協働する新しい時代」をテーマに、Workdayソリューションやパートナの取り組み、実際の導入事例が紹介されます。

人事・財務領域におけるAI活用が進む中、多くの企業で共通する課題があります。

システムは導入されたが、日常業務の中で十分に使われていない。

アタウェイは、この課題に向き合い、Workdayを成果につなげる支援を行っています。

当日は、ブーステーマ「Ataway流 Workday導入成功の秘訣」のもと、以下の3つのテーマをご紹介します。

- そのWorkday導入、誰のためですか？Go-Live後に成果を出すチェンジマネジメントと意識改革- Workdayの価値の解像度を捉え直すAMS再設計の実践知- Workday Financials導入の要：新業務設計とChange Management

これらのテーマを通じて、導入で終わらせず、現場で使われ成果につながる状態をどのように実現するのかをご紹介します。ぜひブースにお立ち寄りください。

Workdayとは

Workdayは、人事および財務を統合的に管理するクラウド型プラットフォームです。

Workday Elevate Tokyo 2026とは

Workday社が主催するイベントで、AIを活用したソリューションやパートナー企業の取り組み、事例を通じて、これからの働き方や変革の方向性を紹介します。

なぜアタウェイか

Workday導入は、システム導入だけでは成果につながりません。業務設計と現場での定着まで含めて初めて成果が生まれます。

アタウェイは、HCM・Financialsの専門性とチェンジマネジメントを組み合わせ、設計から定着、成果創出まで一体で支援しています。

日本アタウェイ株式会社について

日本アタウェイ株式会社は、ERP導入およびチェンジマネジメントに強みを持つコンサルティング企業です。2000年にフランスで設立され、2008年より日本で事業を展開しています。

業務変革からシステム導入、定着支援まで一貫したサービスを提供しています。

詳細は ataway.com(https://www.ataway.com/ja-jp/) をご覧ください。

→ 参加登録はこちら(https://www.workday.com/ja-jp/elevate-japan.html?locale=jajp&aud=wd&stage=ce&pnpnt=pp0&camp=701VT00000hxzujYAA&assettype=ev&productfocus=alp&utm_medium=part&utm_source=ptlpw&reference=part-ptlpw-04)

*参加登録の際、アクセス環境等によっては招待コードの入力を求められる場合がございます。その際は、次のコードをご使用ください: part-ptlpw-04



ENGLISH



Ataway to Exhibit at Workday Elevate Tokyo 2026 as a Sponsor Partner

Beyond go-live. Turning Workday into real results.



→ Register here(https://www.workday.com/ja-jp/elevate-japan.html?locale=jajp&aud=wd&stage=ce&pnpnt=pp0&camp=701VT00000hxzujYAA&assettype=ev&productfocus=alp&utm_medium=part&utm_source=ptlpw&reference=part-ptlpw-04)

*When registering, you may be prompted to enter an invitation code depending on your access environment. If so, please use the code: part-ptlpw-04



Date: May 28, 2026

Venue: ANA InterContinental Hotel Tokyo

The event focuses on a new era where people and AI work together, showcasing Workday solutions, partner ecosystems, and real-world case studies.

As AI-driven transformation in HR and finance accelerates, a common challenge remains:

Systems are implemented but not fully used in daily work.

Ataway helps organizations address this challenge and turn Workday into real results.

At the booth, under the theme “Ataway’s Secrets to a Successful Workday Implementation,” we will highlight three key topics:

- Who Is This Workday Implementation For?Change management and mindset shifts to deliver results after go-live- Practical Insights on Redesigning AMS to Re-evaluate the Value of Workday- Key Aspects of Workday Financials Implementation

Through these themes, we will show how to move beyond implementation and make Workday part of everyday work.

We invite you to visit our booth.

What is Workday?

Workday is a cloud-based platform that unifies HR and finance.

What is Workday Elevate Tokyo 2026?

A Workday-hosted event showcasing AI-powered solutions, partner sessions, and real-world examples that highlight the future of work and business transformation.

Why Ataway?

A successful Workday implementation requires more than system deployment.

It depends on how work is designed and how it is adopted in practice.

Ataway combines expertise in HCM and Financials with change management to support organizations end-to-end, from design through adoption to delivering results.

About Ataway Japan K.K.

Ataway Japan K.K. is a consulting firm specializing in ERP implementation and change management. Founded in France in 2000 and established in Japan in 2008, Ataway provides end-to-end services from business transformation and system implementation to adoption and long-term success.

For more information, visit ataway.com(https://www.ataway.com/ja-jp/)



→ Register here(https://www.workday.com/ja-jp/elevate-japan.html?locale=jajp&aud=wd&stage=ce&pnpnt=pp0&camp=701VT00000hxzujYAA&assettype=ev&productfocus=alp&utm_medium=part&utm_source=ptlpw&reference=part-ptlpw-04)

*When registering, you may be prompted to enter an invitation code depending on your access environment. If so, please use the code: part-ptlpw-04