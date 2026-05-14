AEQUITA Japan 株式会社

2026年5月13日（ミュンヘン） - ドイツ・ミュンヘンに本社を置くグローバルインダストリアルグループである AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA は、栗田工業株式会社（東証：6370）の米国子会社である

Pentagon Technologies Group, Inc.（以下「Pentagon」）の取得に関する最終契約を締結しました。

Pentagon社は、米国を中心に半導体業界向けの精密洗浄、オンサイトサービス、ならびにエンジニアリング製品を提供するリーディングカンパニーです。同社は現在、カリフォルニア州（本社）、アリゾナ州、テキサス州、オレゴン州に拠点を置き、世界有数の半導体および半導体製造装置メーカーにサービスを提供しています。また、2026年度の売上高は1億4,000万超米ドル、従業員数は約850名を見込んでいます。

栗田工業は、戦略的なポートフォリオ見直しの一環として、コア事業である水処理事業への経営資源集中を目的にPentagonの売却を決定しました。AEQUITAは、長期保有を前提とした投資方針、ハンズオン型の事業支援体制、日本企業との豊富な取引実績が評価され、Pentagonを独立した事業プラットフォームとして支援する最適なパートナーとして選定されました。

栗田工業 グループ経営管理本部 経営管理部門長のハジャティ史織氏は、次のように述べています。



「Pentagon Technologiesは、20年以上にわたり技術的卓越性を基盤に、顧客との高い信頼を築いてきた優れた事業です。慎重な選定プロセスを経て、AEQUITAが独立企業としてのPentagonの次の成長段階を支える最適なパートナーであると確信しています。日本企業との豊富な取引実績と、長期視点に基づくパートナーシップ志向のアプローチは、事業、従業員、そして顧客の皆様にとって最良の結果をもたらすものと考えています。」

AEQUITA Japan 代表である戸沢秀行氏 は、次のようにコメントしています。



「Pentagon Technologiesの将来を託していただいたことを大変光栄に思います。Pentagonは、構造的に成長が見込まれる市場において、強固な顧客基盤、差別化された技術プラットフォーム、そして米国半導体産業の拡大に伴うさらなる成長余地を有する卓越した企業です。本取引は、日本を代表する企業とのパートナーシップのもとで積み重ねてきた当社の実績の延長線上にあります。AEQUITAのアクティブオーナーシップのもと、経営陣および従業員の皆様を支援し、現在進行中の米国内のキャパシティ拡張を完遂するとともに、独立系のリーディング洗浄サービスプラットフォームの構築を目指していきます。」

本取引は、関係当局による承認および所定のクロージング条件の充足を経て、2026年6月末までの完了を見込んでいます。

栗田工業について

栗田工業株式会社は、1949年創業、東京に本社を置く水処理薬品、装置、ならびに水処理サービスをグローバルに提供するリーディングカンパニーです。東京証券取引所に上場（東証：6370）しており、年間売上高4,000億円超、世界約8,150名の従業員を擁しています。エレクトロニクス、電力、

石油・ガス、一般産業分野を中心に、グローバルな事業ネットワークを通じて、多様な事業ニーズに対応したソリューションを顧客へ提供しています。

詳細については https://www.kurita-water.com をご覧ください。

AEQUITAについて

AEQUITAは、ドイツ・ミュンヘンに本社を置くグローバルインダストリアルグループで、企業のカーブアウト、事業承継案件、ならびにトランスフォーメーション局面にある企業への投資を、欧州、

北米、アジアにおいて展開しています。

同社のポートフォリオは、自動車、ケミカル、インダストリアルの3つのセグメントにおいて、年間売上高120億米ドル超を計上し、世界で19,000人以上の従業員を擁しています。

強固な資本基盤と高度なオペレーション分野での専門性を活かして、長期的な企業価値の創出を可能にする企業の買収と持続的な成長支援に注力しています。



詳細については www.aequita.com(https://aequita.com/ja/) をご覧ください。

AEQUITA acquires Pentagon Technologies from Kurita Water Industries

Munich, Germany, May 13, 2026 - AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA, a global industrial group

headquartered in Munich, Germany, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire

Pentagon Technologies Group, Inc. (“Pentagon”), a subsidiary of Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (TYO: 6370). Pentagon is a leading U.S. provider of precision cleaning, on-site services, and

engineered products to the semiconductor industry. Pentagon is expected to generate

revenues of more than USD 140 million with around 850 employees across its locations in

California (HQ), Arizona, Texas, and Oregon, serving the world’s leading semiconductor and

equipment manufacturers.

Following a strategic portfolio review, Kurita decided to divest Pentagon Technologies to

sharpen its focus on its core water treatment business. AEQUITA was selected as the right

partner to support Pentagon as an independent platform, recognizing its long-term ownership horizon, hands-on operational support, and established track record with Japanese corporates.

Shiori Hajati, Senior General Manager of Corporate Control and Administration Group of Kurita Water Industries, commented: “Pentagon Technologies is a high-quality business with strong

customer trust and a dedicated team that has built a reputation for technical excellence over more than two decades. Following a thorough selection process, we are confident that

AEQUITA is the right partner to support Pentagon’s next phase of growth as a standalone

platform. AEQUITA’s track record with Japanese corporates and its long-term, partnership-led approach gave us confidence that the business, its employees, and its customers will be in

good hands.”

Hideyuki Tozawa, Head of AEQUITA Japan, added: “We are honored to have been entrusted

by Kurita with the future of Pentagon Technologies. Pentagon is an outstanding business in a

structurally growing market, with deep customer relationships, a differentiated technical

platform, and a clear runway to scale further as the U.S. semiconductor industry expands.

This transaction continues a track record we have carefully built with leading Japanese

corporates. Under AEQUITA’s active ownership model, we look forward to supporting

Pentagon’s leadership team and employees, completing the U.S. capacity build-out underway, and building a leading independent cleaning services platform.”

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of June 2026, subject to customary

closing conditions.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global leader in water

treatment chemicals, equipment, and services. Founded in 1949 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO: 6370), Kurita generates more than JPY 400 billion in revenues with

approximately 8,150 employees worldwide. The group serves customers across the

electronics, power, oil & gas, and general industrial sectors through a global network of

operations.

For more information, please visit https://www.kurita-water.com(https://www.kurita-water.com/).

About AEQUITA

AEQUITA is a Munich-based industrial group investing in corporate carve-outs, succession

situations, and transformational opportunities across Europe, North America, and Asia. Its

portfolio companies generate more than USD 12 billion in revenues across three segments,

automotive, chemicals, and industrials, and employ over 19,000 people worldwide. Backed by a strong capital base and deep operational expertise, AEQUITA acquires and sustainably

develops companies with long-term value creation potential.

For more information, visit www.aequita.com(https://aequita.com/en/).