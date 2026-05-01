HR Tech Asia 2026（シンガポール）出展のお知らせ／Start-up Hub(小池コンサルティング株式会社)

小池コンサルティング株式会社

小池コンサルティング株式会社は、2026年5月5日～6日にシンガポールで開催される、世界有数の人事・組織領域のエグゼクティブカンファレンス「HR Tech Asia 2026」において、Start-up Hubへ出展いたします。

同イベントは、シンガポール政府関係機関をはじめ、アジア各国のグローバル企業、AIスタートアップ、大手コンサルティングファーム等が一堂に会する国際カンファレンスです。C-suiteおよびCHRO層を中心に、人的資本経営およびAI時代の組織変革の「実装」を巡る最前線の議論が行われます。



5,000名を超える参加者と100以上のセッションを通じて、アジアにおける人材・組織戦略の潮流が形成されています。

【代表 小池 陽二郎 コメント】

本カンファレンスは、人的資本経営の中心地の一つであるシンガポールにおいて、国境を越えた最先端の知見が交差する場です。

当社は、HRM Asia Readers' Choice Awards 2025（Leadership Development部門 Silver Award）受賞企業として、Start-up Hubへの出展に加え、先進的なグローバル企業や急成長を続けるテック企業のHRリーダーとの1対1の対話を通じ、戦略を実行できる組織設計に関する実践知を発信してまいります。

特に、パーパス／MVVを起点とした組織能力の設計、人材ポートフォリオの構築、スキルベースの人材マネジメントとの接続を通じて、人的資本経営を単なる開示にとどめず、カルチャー変革へと昇華するアプローチについて、グローバル企業および先進プレイヤーとの議論を深めてまいります。

アジアの成長環境を見据え、人材・組織戦略の高度化をご検討中の企業様は、ぜひ当社ブースへお立ち寄りください。

【開催概要：HR Tech Asia 2026】

日程： 2026年5月4日～7日（※小池コンサルティングは5月5日・6日に出展）

時間： 8:30～18:00

会場： Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre（シンガポール）

・5月4日： プレイベント・マスタークラス

・5月5日～6日： メインカンファレンスおよび展示

・5月7日： ポストカンファレンス・サイトツアー

May 5-6, 2026

Koike Consulting to Exhibit at HR Tech Asia 2026 (Singapore) - Start-up Hub

Koike Consulting Co., Ltd. will exhibit at the Start-up Hub of HR Tech Asia 2026, one of the world’s leading executive conferences in the field of human capital and organizational transformation, to be held in Singapore on May 5-6, 2026.



The event convenes government agencies in Singapore, global corporations across Asia, AI startups, and leading consulting firms. It serves as a platform for C-suite and CHRO leaders to engage in forward-looking discussions on the implementation of human capital management and organizational transformation in the age of AI.



With over 5,000 participants and more than 100 sessions, the conference continues to shape the trajectory of talent and organization strategies across Asia.

【Message from Yojiro Koike, CEO】

This conference represents a unique intersection of global perspectives in one of the world’s leading hubs for human capital management-Singapore.



As a recipient of the HRM Asia Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 (Silver Award, Leadership Development), Koike Consulting will leverage its presence at the Start-up Hub, alongside a series of one-on-one dialogues with HR leaders from global enterprises and high-growth technology companies, to share practical insights on designing organizations that deliver strategy.



In particular, we will engage in discussions with global and forward-thinking organizations on approaches that elevate human capital management beyond disclosure-toward culture transformation-by integrating purpose and MVV into organizational capability design, talent portfolio architecture, and skill-based talent management.



Organizations seeking to advance their people and organizational strategies in Asia’s dynamic growth environment are warmly invited to visit our booth.

【Event Overview - HR Tech Asia 2026】

Dates: May 4-7, 2026(Koike Consulting will be present on May 5-6)

Time: 8:30 AM - 6:00 PM

Venue: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre

May 4: Pre-Event Masterclasses

May 5-6: Main Conference and Exhibition Showcase

May 7: Post-Conference Site Tours