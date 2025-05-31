中国宇宙ステーションで新種の細菌を発見？
中国が2021年から運用しているCSS＝中国宇宙ステーション「天宮」。
2023年5月にCSSで採取されたサンプルから、新種らしき細菌が見つかったとする研究成果を、中国の研究者らのチームが発表しました。
未発見の細菌がたまたまCSSに持ち込まれてから発見された？
研究チームは「天宮」にちなんで、この新種の細菌を「Niallia tiangongensis（ニアリア・ティアンゴンゲンシス）」と命名。
栄養素が足りない環境でゼラチンを利用するなど、過酷な環境に適応した特徴を持っている可能性があるものの、地上では未発見だった細菌が、たまたま宇宙飛行士や物資などに付着してCSSに持ち込まれた可能性が妥当だとみられます。
詳しい内容を知りたい方は、こちらの記事をぜひご覧ください。
中国宇宙ステーション「天宮」から新種の細菌「ニアリア・ティアンゴンゲンシス」を発見（2025年5月24日）
文／ソラノサキ 編集／sorae編集部
関連記事中国、有人宇宙船「神舟15号」を打ち上げ 中国宇宙ステーション「天宮」で6名の飛行士が合流（2022年11月30日）参考文献・出典Junxia Yuan, et al. “Niallia tiangongensis sp. nov., isolated from the China Space Station”.（International Journal of Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology）Junxia Yuan, et al. “An early microbial landscape: inspiring endeavor from the China Space Station Habitation Area Microbiome Program (CHAMP)”.（Science China Life Sciences）Aleksandra Checinska Sielaff, et al. “Solibacillus kalamii sp. nov., isolated from a high-efficiency particulate arrestance filter system used in the International Space Station”.（International Journal of Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology）Swati Bijlani, et al. “Methylobacterium ajmalii sp. nov., Isolated From the International Space Station”.（Frontiers in Microbiology）Radhey S. Gupta, et al. “Robust demarcation of 17 distinct Bacillus species clades, proposed as novel Bacillaceae genera, by phylogenomics and comparative genomic analyses: description of Robertmurraya kyonggiensis sp. nov. and proposal for an emended genus Bacillus limiting it only to the members of the Subtilis and Cereus clades of species”.（International Journal of Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology）M. Alebouyeh, et al. “Fatal sepsis by Bacillus circulans in an immunocompromised patient”.（Iranian Journal of Microbiology）Alessandro Russo, et al. “First report of spondylodiscitis caused by Bacillus circulans in an immunocompetent patient: Clinical case and review of the literature”.（IDCases）