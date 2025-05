News from #COSMOS482: On May 10, the capsule entered the Earth's atmosphere between 08:16 and 08:24 CEST. The FHR detected it for the last time at 08:02 CEST with #TIRA. The probe was built in the 1970s for a Venus mission. #Spaceflight #DLR #ESA #SpaceSituationalAwareness pic.twitter.com/OIFyaeLBgo