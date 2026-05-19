株式会社ＲＩＣＯＳ

（An English translation is available at the bottom of the article.）

株式会社RICOS（本社: 東京都千代田区、代表取締役 井原遊、以下 RICOS）は、株式会社大林組（本社: 東京都港区、代表取締役社長 兼 CEO 佐藤 俊美、以下 大林組）と、RICOS AI-CAEソリューションの検証を開始したことについてお知らせ致します。大林組は、弊社が提供するAI-CAEソリューション『RICOS Lightning』を用い、機械学習技術による建物の風荷重の予測の検証を開始しました。

建物の風荷重の評価では、風洞実験や数値流体解析（Computational Fluid Dynamics: CFD）などの手法が主に用いられています。これらの手法では、多数の風向や建物形状の検討に伴い、解析時間が長くなる課題があります。本検証では、RICOS Lightningを用いた建物の風荷重の予測を行います。これにより、設計工程の効率化を目的とした多角的な条件検討を短時間で実現することを目指します。

■RICOS Lightningに搭載されているRICOS独自のアルゴリズム「IsoGCN」について

RICOS LightningにはRICOSが開発したAIアルゴリズム「IsoGCN」が搭載されており、シミュレーション結果を高速かつ高精度に予測できます。シミュレーションデータへの適用に特化した「IsoGCN」は、下記の4つの特長を備えています。

１. 高速化：従来のシミュレーションに比べて計算量が削減できるため、シミュレーションの抜本的な高速化が可能になります。

２. 3Dデータの把握：3次元形状を詳細に把握できるため、製品設計の現場で用いられる複雑な形状の予測に適しています。

３. 形状に関する“外挿”の可能性：アルゴリズムに流体解析、熱解析、構造解析などの手法を組み込んでいるため、従来のシミュレーション同様まったく新しい製品形状に対しても信頼性の高い結果が得られます。

４. 容易な操作：従来、CAEシミュレーションに必須であった厳密なメッシング作業が不要となります。結果、シミュレーションに携わる方の早期の立ち上がりや、設計者・デザイナー等、シミュレーション専門の方以外の使用が可能となります。

これにより、数日かかっていたシミュレーションの計算時間を、十分な精度を保ったまま数分にまで短縮した実績もあります。また瞬時に計算結果を確認できることで、リアルタイムでの製品設計の実現に近付きます。これまでの適用実績には、自動車の空力特性解析、電子部品の熱解析、ガスの熱流体解析などがあります。

RICOSは、弊社の製品を通して、あらゆるものづくりの現場で効果的に科学計算が活用され、将来的には最適な性能を瞬時にデザインできる世界の実現を目指します。

■会社情報

株式会社大林組

所在地：東京都港区港南2丁目15番2号

代表：代表取締役社長 兼 CEO 佐藤 俊美

会社HP：https://www.obayashi.co.jp/

株式会社RICOS

所在地：東京都千代田区丸の内二丁目3番2号

代表：代表取締役 井原 遊

会社HP：https://www.ricos.co.jp/

採用ページ：https://www.ricos.co.jp/recruit/

Obayashi Corporation Starts Evaluating RICOS AI-CAE to Accelerate Building Wind Load Analysis

RICOS (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yu Ihara) today announced that it has begun a joint evaluation of its AI-CAE solution with Obayashi Corporation (Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Toshimi Sato). As part of this initiative, Obayashi has started evaluating wind load prediction on buildings using RICOS’s AI-CAE solution, RICOS Lightning, which leverages machine learning technology.

Wind load evaluation on buildings is typically conducted using wind tunnel experiments or Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD). These methods often require significant computation time when analyzing multiple wind directions or design variations. Through this evaluation, Obayashi will explore the use of RICOS Lightning to predict wind load on buildings. The project aims to enable faster and more comprehensive design studies, improving efficiency in the architectural design process.

■About IsoGCN, RICOS’s Proprietary Algorithm Used in RICOS Lightning

RICOS Lightning incorporates IsoGCN, a proprietary AI algorithm developed by RICOS, designed to predict simulation results with both high speed and high accuracy. IsoGCN is specifically optimized for engineering simulation data and offers the following key features:

1. Accelerated computation

IsoGCN significantly reduces computational requirements compared with conventional simulation methods, enabling substantial acceleration of engineering analysis.

2. Deep understanding of 3D geometry

The algorithm can effectively capture complex three-dimensional geometries, making it well suited for real-world product designs that involve intricate shapes.

3. Strong generalization to new geometries

Because IsoGCN integrates principles used in fluid, thermal, and structural analysis, it can provide reliable predictions even for previously unseen product geometries, similar to traditional physics-based simulation approaches.

4. Simplified workflow

IsoGCN eliminates the need for the rigorous meshing processes typically required in conventional CAE simulations. This enables faster onboarding for engineers and allows non-specialists-such as designers and product planners-to utilize simulation tools more easily.

Using this technology, RICOS Lightning has demonstrated the ability to reduce simulation times from several days to just minutes while maintaining practical accuracy. The near-instant availability of simulation results also enables more interactive and iterative product design workflows.

IsoGCN has already been applied in multiple domains, including automotive aerodynamics analysis, thermal analysis of electronic components, and thermo-fluid simulations of gas flows.

Through its products, RICOS aims to make advanced scientific computing accessible across manufacturing industries, ultimately enabling a future where optimal product performance can be explored and designed almost instantly

■Company information

Obayashi Corporation

Headquarters: 2-15-2 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

President and CEO: Toshimi Sato

Website: https://www.obayashi.co.jp/

RICOS Co. Ltd.

Headquarters: 2-3-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

CEO: Yu Ihara

Website: https://www.ricos.co.jp/

Careers: https://www.ricos.co.jp/recruit/