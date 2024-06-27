27日午前、マイクロソフトは、「Microsoft365」のサービスで障害を訴える声が相次いでいるとして、調査していることを明らかにした。

Microsoft 365 StatusのXアカウントによれば、一部サービスへアクセスできない旨の報告について調査しており、原因の特定を進めているとしている。ネット上の一部では「Outlook」や「Teams」にアクセスできないなどの声が上がっている。

We're investigating reports indicating users are unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services. We're examining our service telemetry to isolate the source of impact. More info can be found in the admin center under MO805755 or https://t.co/uFnnN6Svuf.