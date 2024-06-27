　27日午前、マイクロソフトは、「Microsoft365」のサービスで障害を訴える声が相次いでいるとして、調査していることを明らかにした。

　Microsoft 365 StatusのXアカウントによれば、一部サービスへアクセスできない旨の報告について調査しており、原因の特定を進めているとしている。ネット上の一部では「Outlook」や「Teams」にアクセスできないなどの声が上がっている。