キャンペーン：OWC、「スマイルSale」でThunderbolt 5対応ハブなど14製品をラインアップ
キャンペーン：OWC、「スマイルSale」でThunderbolt 5対応ハブなど14製品をラインアップ
Thunderbolt 5 ハブ
Other World Computing, Inc.（OWC）は、Amazonで4月30日（木）から5月3日（日）23時59分にかけて開催される「スマイルSale」に参加する。
対象となるのは14製品。Thunderbolt 3に対応するCFexpress Type Bカードリーダーや、ポータブルSSDケースなど、最大19％OFFのセール価格で提供する。
Thunderbolt 3 Card Reader Atlas FXR CFexpress Type B：11,999円→10,799円（10%OFF）
Portable SSD Enclosure（USB4) Express 1M2（0TB ケース)：20,720円→17,610円（15%OFF） Express 1M2 80G（0TB ケース)：37,820円→32,150円（15%OFF）
Dock & Hub Thunderbolt 5 ドック 11ポート：54,450円→49,010円（10%OFF） Thunderbolt 5 デュアル10Gネットワークドック：82,500円→74,250円（10%OFF) Thunderbolt 3 ミニドック 5ポート:：16,660円→13,450円（19%OFF） USB3.2 Gen2(USB-C）トラベルドック：5,890円→5,000円（15%OFF） USB3.2 Gen2(USB-C）トラベルドックE：8,410円→7,150円（15%OFF） Thunderbolt 5 ハブ：31,350円→28,220円（10%OFF） Thunderbolt 4 ハブ：21,565円→19,410円（10%OFF）
Adapter & Cable Thunderbolt 4 10Gイーサネットアダプター：33,000円→29,700円（10%OFF) Thunderbolt 5ケーブル（0.3m）：3,400円→3,060円（10%OFF） Thunderbolt 5ケーブル（0.8m）：4,460円→4,010円（10%OFF） Thunderbolt 5ケーブル（1.0m）：5,960円→5,360円（10%OFF）