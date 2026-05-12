【UESHIMA MUSEUM】『幹槐庵』― 日本の伝統美と現代アートが融合する茶室で、自ら抹茶を点て、味わう茶の湯体験を5月19日より開始

株式会社UESHIMA



UESHIMA MUSEUM（https://ueshima-museum.com）は、2026年5月19日より、茶室「幹槐庵（かんかいあん）」を一般公開し、来館者が茶室の空間、茶道具、現代アートに触れながら、自ら抹茶を点てて味わう茶の湯体験を開始いたします。



植島美術館の茶室「幹槐庵」は、現代アートと茶の湯をつなぎ、日本文化を体験・継承し、未来へ発信する場です。

本茶室は、一般の方に向けた体験や茶道具の鑑賞の場としてひらいていくとともに、また折に触れて、館長・植島による茶会の場として用いられます。

伝統と現代アートの視点が交差するこの空間では、茶室に流れる「時」と向き合う体験を通して、UESHIMA MUSEUM COLLECTIONを新たな視点からご覧いただけます。

茶室「幹槐庵（かんかいあん）」/ Tea Room ”Kankai-an"借景（外の風景）/ Shakkei - borrowed scenery viewed from "Kankai-an"茶の一服 / A Bowl of Matcha



■実施概要



開始日：2026年5月19日（火）

時間：12:00-12:30、13:00-13:30、14:00-14:30、15:00-15:30、16:00-16:30

定員：各回6名

■料金（日本国内在住者）



茶室＋鑑賞セット

大人：3,500円（300円お得）

中高生：1,200円（300円お得）



茶室お抹茶体験のみ

大人：2,000円

小中高生：1,000円



※単品購入後のセット変更はできません。

※茶室は未就学児のご利用はできません。

※小学生は美術館鑑賞無料です。茶室利用時のみ料金が発生します。



■予約方法 事前予約制（予約ページURL：https://ueshima-museum.com/#area-3 )



■展示作品

アリシア・クワデ「Gegen den Lauf」2024年奈良祐希「Yuki Nara Pedestal + Bone Flower_1/f「E」」2025年堤 卓也「隆起椀 」2025年十六代 樂 吉左衛門 「黒樂茶碗 」2023年佐々木 類「キオクノカケラ」2025年国松希根太 「GLACIER MOUNTAIN」2026年イサム・ノグチ「 坐禅」1982-1983年

1. アリシア・クワデ「Gegen den Lauf」2024年

2. 奈良祐希「Yuki Nara Pedestal + Bone Flower_1/f「E」」2025年

3. 堤 卓也「隆起椀 」2025年

4. 十六代 樂 吉左衛門 「黒樂茶碗 」2023年

5. 佐々木 類「キオクノカケラ」2025年

6. 国松希根太 「GLACIER MOUNTAIN」2026年

7. イサム・ノグチ「 坐禅」1982-1983年

※展示作品は予告なく変更となる場合がございます。あらかじめご了承ください。

皆さまのご来館を心よりお待ちしております。

UESHIMA MUSEUM (https://ueshima-museum.com) is pleased to announce the public opening of its tea room “Kankai-an” on May 19, 2026. Visitors can enjoy a chanoyu experience, preparing and savoring matcha while engaging with the tea room space, tea utensils, and contemporary art.



The tea room “Kankai-an” at UESHIMA MUSEUM is a place that connects contemporary art with the way of tea, offering an opportunity to experience, carry forward, and share Japanese culture with the future.



The tea room will serve as a place for visitors to enjoy a bowl of matcha and view tea utensils, while also being used on occasion for tea gatherings hosted by the museum’s director, Kankuro Ueshima.

In this setting, where Japanese tradition and contemporary art come together, visitors are invited to experience the “time” that flows through the tea room and encounter the UESHIMA MUSEUM COLLECTION from a new perspective.

■ Program Overview

Start Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 12:00-12:30 / 13:00-13:30 / 14:00-14:30 / 15:00-15:30 / 16:00-16:30

Capacity: 6 participants per session

■ Reservations （Non-Resident）

Advance booking is required. Please register through our reservation page: https://ueshima-museum.com/#area-3

■ Featured Artworks in the Tea Room



1. "Gegen den Lauf (Agaisnt the Run)", Alicja Kwade (2024)

2. "Yuki Nara Pedestal + Bone Flower_1/f「E」", Yuki Nara (2025)

3. "Ryuki-wan", Takuya Tsutsumi (2023)

4. "Black Raku Tea Bowl", Raku Kichizaemon XVI (2023)

5. "subtle intimacy", Rui Sasaki (2025)

6. "GLACIER MOUNTAIN", Kineta Kunimatsu (2026)

7. "Zazen", Isamu Noguchi (1982-1983)

※Please note that participating artists and exhibited works are subject to change without notice.



We look forward to welcoming you to UESHIMA MUSEUM.

**UESHIMA MUSEUMについて**

UESHIMA MUSEUMは、UESHIMA MUSEUM COLLECTIONのオーナーである植島幹九郎の母校でもあり、「自調自考」を基本目標に国際的な視野や高い倫理観を重視した教育を行う事で高い評価を受けている、渋谷教育学園の敷地内に位置します。また、当美術館の建物は、1988年に設立され、翌年9月に当時の英国首相であった故マーガレット・サッチャー氏同席のもと開校式の行われたブリティッシュ・スクール・イン・東京が2023年8月まで利用していた建物をリノベーションの上、開館致しました。

住所： 東京都渋谷区渋谷一丁目２１番１８号 渋谷教育学園 植島タワー

館長： 植島幹九郎

URL： https://ueshima-museum.com



**About UESHIMA MUSEUM**

UESHIMA MUSEUM is located on the grounds of Shibuya Kyoiku Gakuen, the alma mater of UESHIMA COLLECTION owner Kankuro Ueshima. It is highly regarded for its emphasis on international perspective and high ethical standards in education under the fundamental goal of "Seek and Think for Oneself." (“Jicho-Jiko”) The museum’s building, named “Ueshima Tower, Shibuya Kyoiku Gakuen”, was renovated from the former British School in Tokyo, which was established in 1988 and held its opening ceremony in September of the following year in the presence of the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The British School in Tokyo was utilized until August 2023 and was reopened after renovation.

Address: Ueshima Tower, Shibuya Kyoiku Gakuen 1-21-18 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Museum Director: Kankuro Ueshima

URL: https://eng.ueshima-museum.com/

**植島幹九郎 プロフィール**

UESHIMA MUSEUM COLLECTION創設者。1979年千葉県生まれ。1998年渋谷教育学園幕張高等学校卒業、東京大学理科一類入学。東京大学工学部在学中に株式会社ドリームキャリアを起業し、現在では事業家・投資家として多角的にビジネスを展開する傍ら、国内外のオークションハウスやギャラリーを渉猟。国内外一流作家から国内若手作家に至るまで幅広く、現代アート作品のコレクションを続けています。2024年、US版Artnews Top 200 collectors(その年に最もアクティブだった世界のスーパー・アートコレクター200人を紹介する特集)に選出されました。



**長谷川祐子プロフィール**

キュレーター/美術史家 / 京都大学経営管理大学院客員教授 / 東京芸術大学名誉教授、国際文化会館アートデザイン部門プログラムデイレクター / 前金沢２１世紀美術館館長。犬島「家プロジェクト」（2010年～）、森の芸術祭 晴れの国・岡山 (2024年と2027年)にてアート・ディレクター。文化庁長官表彰（2020年）、フランス芸術文化勲章シュヴァリエ（2015年）、ブラジル文化勲章（2017年）、フランス芸術文化勲章オフィシエ（2024年）を受賞。



**Kankuro Ueshima Profile**

Founder of "UESHIMA MUSEUM COLLECTION", born in Chiba prefecture, Japan in 1979. Ueshima graduated from Shibuya Kyoiku Gakuen Makuhari Senior High School in 1998, then enrolled in the Natural Sciences I at the University of Tokyo. While attending the Faculty of Engineering, he started his own business and has since developed a diversified business as an entrepreneur and investor.

Selected to be "Top 200 Collectors 2024" by ARTnews in US



**Yuko Hasegawa Profile**

Curator and art critic. Professor Emeritus, Tokyo University of the Arts / Former Director, 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa, Visiting Professor, Graduate School of Business Administration, Kyoto University. She has served as Artistic Director of the Inujima Art House Project and Art Director of the Forest Festival of the Arts Okayama. Her honors include the Chevalier and Officier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, France.

**お問い合わせ先/Contact**

UESHIMA MUSEUM事務局 info@ueshima-museum.com

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