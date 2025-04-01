Apple¤¬iPhone¤äiPad¤Ê¤É¸þ¤±ºÇ¿·¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©¡¼¥à¡ÖiOS 18.4¡×¤È¡ÖiPadOS 18.4¡×¤òÄó¶¡³«»Ï¡ªApple Intelligence¤¬ÆüËÜ¸ì¤ÇÍøÍÑ²ÄÇ½¤Ê¤É
¡ãiOS 18ÂÐ±þÀ½ÉÊ¡ä
¡¦iPhone 16e
¡¦iPhone 16
¡¦iPhone 16 Plus
¡¦iPhone 16 Pro
¡¦iPhone 16 Pro Max
¡¦iPhone 15
¡¦iPhone 15 Plus
¡¦iPhone 15 Pro
¡¦iPhone 15 Pro Max
¡¦iPhone 14
¡¦iPhone 14 Plus
¡¦iPhone 14 Pro
¡¦iPhone 14 Pro Max
¡¦iPhone 13
¡¦iPhone 13 mini
¡¦iPhone 13 Pro
¡¦iPhone 13 Pro Max
¡¦iPhone 12
¡¦iPhone 12 mini
¡¦iPhone 12 Pro
¡¦iPhone 12 Pro Max
¡¦iPhone 11
¡¦iPhone 11 Pro
¡¦iPhone 11 Pro Max
¡¦iPhone XS
¡¦iPhone XS Max
¡¦iPhone XR
¡¦iPhone SE¡ÊÂè2À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦iPhone SE¡ÊÂè3À¤Âå¡Ë
¡ãiPadOS 18ÂÐ±þÀ½ÉÊ¡ä
¡¦iPad¡ÊÂè7À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦iPad¡ÊÂè8À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦iPad¡ÊÂè9À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦iPad¡ÊÂè10À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦iPad¡ÊA16¡Ë
¡¦iPad mini¡ÊÂè5À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦iPad mini¡ÊÂè6À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦iPad mini¡ÊA17 Pro¡Ë
¡¦iPad Air¡ÊÂè3À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦iPad Air¡ÊÂè4À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦iPad Air¡ÊÂè5À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦11¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Air¡ÊM2¡Ë
¡¦11¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Air¡ÊM3¡Ë
¡¦13¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Air¡ÊM2¡Ë
¡¦13¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Air¡ÊM3¡Ë
¡¦12.9¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè3À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦12.9¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè4À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦12.9¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè5À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦12.9¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè6À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦13¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊM4¡Ë
¡¦11¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè1À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦11¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè2À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦11¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè3À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦11¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊÂè4À¤Âå¡Ë
¡¦11¥¤¥ó¥ÁiPad Pro¡ÊM4¡Ë
¹¹¿·¤Ï½¾ÍèÄÌ¤ê³ÆÀ½ÉÊËÜÂÎ¤Î¤ß¤ÇOTA¡ÊOn-The-Air¡Ë¤Ë¤è¤ê¥À¥¦¥ó¥í¡¼¥É¤Ç¹Ô¤¨¡¢ÊýË¡¤È¤·¤Æ¤Ï¡¢¡ÖÀßÄê¡×¢ª¡Ö°ìÈÌ¡×¢ª¡Ö¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¡¦¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¡×¤«¤é¹Ô¤¨¡¢Ã±ÂÎ¤Ç¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤¹¤ë¾ì¹ç¤Î¥À¥¦¥ó¥í¡¼¥É¥µ¥¤¥º¤Ï¼ê»ý¤Á¤ÎiPhone 15 Pro Max¤ÇiOS 18.3.2¤«¤é¤À¤È3.49GB¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿iTunes¤ò¥¤¥ó¥¹¥È¡¼¥ë¤·¤¿Windows¤ª¤è¤ÓMac¤ÈUSB-Lightning¥±¡¼¥Ö¥ë¤ÇÀÜÂ³¤·¤Æ¤â¼Â»Ü¤Ç¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Ê¤ª¡¢Apple¤¬°ÆÆâ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤ÎÆâÍÆ¤ª¤è¤Ó¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¼¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤Î½¤Àµ¤Ï°Ê²¼¤ÎÄÌ¤ê¡£
iOS 18.4
This update introduces 8 new emojis, a new Sketch Style option in Image Playground, recipes in Apple News+, and enhancements to better organize and filter your library in Photos. This release includes other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your iPhone.
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: https://support.apple.com/ja-jp/100100
Apple Intelligence (All iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)
- Priority notifications appear at the top of your notifications, highlighting important notifications that may require your immediate attention
- Sketch is now available as an additional style option in Image Playground, allowing you to create gorgeous sketch drawings
- Apple Intelligence features support 8 additional languages and 2 additional English locales, including English (India, Singapore), French (France, Canada), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (South Korea), Portuguese (Brazil), Simplified Chinese, and Spanish (Spain, Latin America, US)
Apple Vision Pro App
- The new Apple Vision Pro app, automatically installed for users with Apple Vision Pro, helps you discover new content, spatial experiences, and quickly access information about your device
Apple News+
- Recipes from some of the world¡Çs best recipe publishers are now available on Apple News+
- Recipe Catalog allows you to browse or search to find the perfect dish and save it to your Saved Recipes
Cooking mode lets you easily follow step-by-step directions
- The Food section also includes stories about restaurants, kitchen tips, healthy eating, and more
Photos
- New filters to show or hide items that are not contained in an album, or synced from a Mac or PC, in the Library view in Photos
- Reorder items in the Media Types and Utilities collections in Photos
- Consistent filtering options in all collections, including the ability to sort by oldest or newest first in Photos
- Option to sort albums by Date Modified in Photos
Ability to disable ¡ÈRecently Viewed¡É and ¡ÈRecently Shared¡É collections in Photos Settings
- Hidden photos are no longer included for import to Mac or a PC if Use Face ID is enabled in Photos settings
This update also includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:
- 8 new emoji including objects, plants, and a smiley face are now available in the emoji keyboard
- Safari recent search suggestions help you quickly get back to previous search topics when starting a new query
Setup Assistant streamlines steps parents need to take to create a Child Account for a kid in their family, and enables child-appropriate default settings if parents prefer to complete setting up a Child Account later
- Screen Time App Limits persist even after a child uninstalls and reinstalls an app
- App Store includes summaries for user reviews so you can get helpful insights from other users at a glance
Pause and resume of an app download or update on App Store without losing progress
- New widgets for Podcasts including a Followed Shows widget to track your favorite shows and a Library widget to get to your most used sections, such as Latest Episodes, Saved, and Downloaded
- Ambient Music offers the ability to instantly play music from Control Center, giving access to a set of hand-curated playlists that offer soundtracks for daily life
- Apple Fitness+ Collections can now be added to Library
Matter-compatible robot vacuum cleaners can be controlled in the Home app as well as be added to scenes and automations
- Support for 10 new system languages including Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: https://support.apple.com/ja-jp/100100
iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4
Released March 31, 2025
- Accessibility
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: A logging issue was addressed with improved data redaction.
CVE-2025-24202: Zhongcheng Li from IES Red Team of ByteDance
- Accounts
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Sensitive keychain data may be accessible from an iOS backup
Description: This issue was addressed with improved data access restriction.
CVE-2025-24221: Lehan Dilusha @zorrosign Sri Lanka, and an anonymous researcher
- AirDrop
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to read arbitrary file metadata
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2025-24097: Ron Masas of BREAKPOINT.SH
- Audio
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted font may result in the disclosure of process memory
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2025-24244: Hossein Lotfi (@hosselot) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- Audio
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2025-24243: Hossein Lotfi (@hosselot) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- Authentication Services
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Password autofill may fill in passwords after failing authentication
Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.
CVE-2025-30430: Dominik Rath
- Authentication Services
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A malicious website may be able to claim WebAuthn credentials from another website that shares a registrable suffix
Description: The issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2025-24180: Martin Kreichgauer of Google Chrome
- BiometricKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to cause unexpected system termination
Description: A buffer overflow was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2025-24237: Yutong Xiu
- Calendar
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to break out of its sandbox
Description: A path handling issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2025-30429: Denis Tokarev (@illusionofcha0s)
- Calendar
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to break out of its sandbox
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2025-24212: Denis Tokarev (@illusionofcha0s)
- CoreAudio
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Parsing a file may lead to an unexpected app termination
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2025-24163: Google Threat Analysis Group
- CoreAudio
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Playing a malicious audio file may lead to an unexpected app termination
Description: An out-of-bounds read issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2025-24230: Hossein Lotfi (@hosselot) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- CoreMedia
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted video file may lead to unexpected app termination or corrupt process memory
Description: This issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2025-24211: Hossein Lotfi (@hosselot) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- CoreMedia
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted video file may lead to unexpected app termination or corrupt process memory
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2025-24190: Hossein Lotfi (@hosselot) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- CoreMedia Playback
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A malicious app may be able to access private information
Description: A path handling issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2025-30454: pattern-f (@pattern_F_)
- CoreServices
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.
CVE-2025-31191: Jonathan Bar Or (@yo_yo_yo_jbo) of Microsoft, and an anonymous researcher
- CoreText
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted font may result in the disclosure of process memory
Description: An out-of-bounds read issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2025-24182: Hossein Lotfi (@hosselot) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- curl
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An input validation issue was addressed
Description: This is a vulnerability in open source code and Apple Software is among the affected projects. The CVE-ID was assigned by a third party. Learn more about the issue and CVE-ID at cve.org.
CVE-2024-9681
- DiskArbitration
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to gain root privileges
Description: A parsing issue in the handling of directory paths was addressed with improved path validation.
CVE-2025-30456: Gergely Kalman (@gergely_kalman)
- Focus
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker with physical access to a locked device may be able to view sensitive user information
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2025-30439: Andr.Ess
- Focus
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: A logging issue was addressed with improved data redaction.
CVE-2025-24283: Kirin (@Pwnrin)
- Foundation
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: The issue was resolved by sanitizing logging
CVE-2025-30447: LFY@secsys from Fudan University
- Handoff
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: The issue was addressed with improved restriction of data container access.
CVE-2025-30463: mzzzz__
- ImageIO
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Parsing an image may lead to disclosure of user information
Description: A logic error was addressed with improved error handling.
CVE-2025-24210: Anonymous working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- IOGPUFamily
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to cause unexpected system termination or write kernel memory
Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2025-24257: Wang Yu of Cyberserval
- Journal
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to a cross site scripting attack
Description: The issue was addressed with improved input sanitization.
CVE-2025-30434: Muhammad Zaid Ghifari (Mr.ZheeV) and Kalimantan Utara
- Kernel
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A malicious app may be able to attempt passcode entries on a locked device and thereby cause escalating time delays after 4 failures
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2025-30432: Michael (Biscuit) Thomas - @biscuit@social.lol
- libarchive
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An input validation issue was addressed
Description: This is a vulnerability in open source code and Apple Software is among the affected projects. The CVE-ID was assigned by a third party. Learn more about the issue and CVE-ID at cve.org.
CVE-2024-48958
- libnetcore
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may result in the disclosure of process memory
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2025-24194: an anonymous researcher
- libxml2
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Parsing a file may lead to an unexpected app termination
Description: This is a vulnerability in open source code and Apple Software is among the affected projects. The CVE-ID was assigned by a third party. Learn more about the issue and CVE-ID at cve.org.
CVE-2025-27113
CVE-2024-56171
- libxpc
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to break out of its sandbox
Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.
CVE-2025-24178: an anonymous researcher
- libxpc
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to delete files for which it does not have permission
Description: This issue was addressed with improved handling of symlinks.
CVE-2025-31182: Alex Radocea and Dave G. of Supernetworks, 风Ýô±¾ßÝ(@binary_fmyy) and Minghao Lin(@Y1nKoc)
- libxpc
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to gain elevated privileges
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2025-24238: an anonymous researcher
- Maps
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information
Description: A path handling issue was addressed with improved logic.
CVE-2025-30470: LFY@secsys from Fudan University
- MobileLockdown
Available for: iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 4th generation and later, iPad 10th generation and later, and iPad mini 6th generation and later
Impact: An attacker with a USB-C connection to an unlocked device may be able to programmatically access photos
Description: This issue was addressed with improved authentication.
CVE-2025-24193: Florian Draschbacher
- NetworkExtension
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to enumerate a user's installed apps
Description: This issue was addressed with additional entitlement checks.
CVE-2025-30426: Jimmy
- Photos
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Photos in the Hidden Photos Album may be viewed without authentication
Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.
CVE-2025-30428: Jax Reissner
- Photos
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A person with physical access to an iOS device may be able to access photos from the lock screen
Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.
CVE-2025-30469: Dalibor Milanovic
- Power Services
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to break out of its sandbox
Description: This issue was addressed with additional entitlement checks.
CVE-2025-24173: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
- RepairKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to bypass Privacy preferences
Description: This issue was addressed with additional entitlement checks.
CVE-2025-24095: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
- Safari
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Visiting a malicious website may lead to user interface spoofing
Description: The issue was addressed with improved UI.
CVE-2025-24113: @RenwaX23
- Safari
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Visiting a malicious website may lead to address bar spoofing
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2025-30467: @RenwaX23
- Safari
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A website may be able to access sensor information without user consent
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2025-31192: Jaydev Ahire
- Safari
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A download's origin may be incorrectly associated
Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.
CVE-2025-24167: Syarif Muhammad Sajjad
- Security
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A remote user may be able to cause a denial-of-service
Description: A validation issue was addressed with improved logic.
CVE-2025-30471: Bing Shi, Wenchao Li, Xiaolong Bai of Alibaba Group, Luyi Xing of Indiana University Bloomington
- Share Sheet
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A malicious app may be able to dismiss the system notification on the Lock Screen that a recording was started
Description: This issue was addressed with improved access restrictions.
CVE-2025-30438: Halle Winkler, Politepix theoffcuts.org
- Shortcuts
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A shortcut may be able to access files that are normally inaccessible to the Shortcuts app
Description: This issue was addressed with improved access restrictions.
CVE-2025-30433: Andrew James Gonzalez
- Siri
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: The issue was addressed with improved restriction of data container access.
CVE-2025-31183: Kirin (@Pwnrin), Bohdan Stasiuk (@bohdan_stasiuk)
- Siri
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: This issue was addressed with improved redaction of sensitive information.
CVE-2025-24217: Kirin (@Pwnrin)
- Siri
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: A privacy issue was addressed by not logging contents of text fields.
CVE-2025-24214: Kirin (@Pwnrin)
- Siri
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data
Description: An authorization issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2025-24205: YingQi Shi(@Mas0nShi) of DBAppSecurity's WeBin lab and Minghao Lin (@Y1nKoc)
- Siri
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker with physical access may be able to use Siri to access sensitive user data
Description: This issue was addressed by restricting options offered on a locked device.
CVE-2025-24198: Richard Hyunho Im (@richeeta) with routezero.security
- Web Extensions
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may gain unauthorized access to Local Network
Description: This issue was addressed with improved permissions checking.
CVE-2025-31184: Alexander Heinrich (@Sn0wfreeze), SEEMOO, TU Darmstadt & Mathy Vanhoef (@vanhoefm) and Jeroen Robben (@RobbenJeroen), DistriNet, KU Leuven
- Web Extensions
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Visiting a website may leak sensitive data
Description: A script imports issue was addressed with improved isolation.
CVE-2025-24192: Vsevolod Kokorin (Slonser) of Solidlab
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected Safari crash
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 285892
CVE-2025-24264: Gary Kwong, and an anonymous researcher
WebKit Bugzilla: 284055
CVE-2025-24216: Paul Bakker of ParagonERP
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A type confusion issue could lead to memory corruption
Description: This issue was addressed with improved handling of floats.
WebKit Bugzilla: 286694
CVE-2025-24213: Google V8 Security Team
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash
Description: A buffer overflow issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 286462
CVE-2025-24209: Francisco Alonso (@revskills), and an anonymous researcher
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Loading a malicious iframe may lead to a cross-site scripting attack
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
WebKit Bugzilla: 286381
CVE-2025-24208: Muhammad Zaid Ghifari (Mr.ZheeV) and Kalimantan Utara
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected Safari crash
Description: A use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 285643
CVE-2025-30427: rheza (@ginggilBesel)
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A malicious website may be able to track users in Safari private browsing mode
Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 286580
CVE-2025-30425: an anonymous researcher
Additional recognition
- Accessibility
We would like to acknowledge Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) of Lakshmi Narain College of Technology Bhopal India, Andr.Ess, Richard Hyunho Im (@richeeta) with routezero.security, shane gallagher for their assistance.
- Accounts
We would like to acknowledge Bohdan Stasiuk (@bohdan_stasiuk) for their assistance.
- Apple Account
We would like to acknowledge Byron Fecho for their assistance.
- Audio
We would like to acknowledge Hossein Lotfi (@hosselot) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative for their assistance.
- FaceTime
We would like to acknowledge Anonymous, Dohyun Lee (@l33d0hyun) of USELab, Korea University & Youngho Choi of CEL, Korea University & Geumhwan Cho of USELab, Korea University for their assistance.
- Find My
We would like to acknowledge ¿À罚(@Pwnrin) for their assistance.
- Foundation
We would like to acknowledge Jann Horn of Google Project Zero for their assistance.
- Handoff
We would like to acknowledge Kirin and FlowerCode for their assistance.
- HearingCore
We would like to acknowledge Kirin@Pwnrin and LFY@secsys from Fudan University for their assistance.
- Home
We would like to acknowledge Hasan Sheet for their assistance.
- ImageIO
We would like to acknowledge D4m0n for their assistance.
We would like to acknowledge Doria Tang, Ka Lok Wu, Prof. Sze Yiu Chau of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, KÊõ and LFY@secsys from Fudan University for their assistance.
- Messages
We would like to acknowledge parkminchan from Korea Univ. for their assistance.
- Notes
We would like to acknowledge Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) of Lakshmi Narain College of Technology Bhopal India for their assistance.
- Passwords
We would like to acknowledge Stephan Davidson, Tim van Dijen of SimpleSAMLphp for their assistance.
- Photos
We would like to acknowledge Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) from LNCT Bhopal and C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram India, Abhishek Kanaujia, Bistrit Dahal, Dalibor Milanovic, Himanshu Bharti, Srijan Poudel for their assistance.
- Photos Storage
We would like to acknowledge Aakash Rayapur, Ahmed Mahrous, Bistrit Dahal, Finley Drewery, Henning Petersen, J T, Nilesh Mourya, Pradip Bhattarai, Pranav_PranayX01, Sai Tarun Aili, Stephen J Lalremruata, §£§ñ§é§Ö§ã§Ý§Ñ§Ó §±§à§Ô§à§â§Ö§Ý§à§Ó, and an anonymous researcher for their assistance.
- Safari
We would like to acknowledge George Bafaloukas (george.bafaloukas@pingidentity.com) and Shri Hunashikatti (sshpro9@gmail.com) for their assistance.
- Safari Extensions
We would like to acknowledge Alisha Ukani, Pete Snyder, Alex C. Snoeren for their assistance.
- Safari Private Browsing
We would like to acknowledge Charlie Robinson for their assistance.
- Sandbox Profiles
We would like to acknowledge Benjamin Hornbeck for their assistance.
- SceneKit
We would like to acknowledge Marc Schoenefeld, Dr. rer. nat. for their assistance.
- Screen Time
We would like to acknowledge Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) of Lakshmi Narain College of Technology Bhopal India for their assistance.
- Security
We would like to acknowledge Kevin Jones (GitHub) for their assistance.
- Settings
We would like to acknowledge Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) from C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram India, Joaquin Ruano Campos, Lucas Monteiro for their assistance.
- Shortcuts
We would like to acknowledge Chi Yuan Chang of ZUSO ART and taikosoup, and an anonymous researcher for their assistance.
- Siri
We would like to acknowledge Lyutoon for their assistance.
- srd_tools
We would like to acknowledge Joshua van Rijswijk, Micheal ogaga, hitarth shah for their assistance.
- Status Bar
We would like to acknowledge J T, Richard Hyunho Im (@r1cheeta), Suraj Sawant for their assistance.
- Translations
We would like to acknowledge KÊõ(@Pwnrin) for their assistance.
- Wallet
We would like to acknowledge Aqib Imran for their assistance.
- WebKit
We would like to acknowledge Gary Kwong, Jesse Stolwijk, P1umer (@p1umer) and Q1IQ (@q1iqF), Wai Kin Wong, Dongwei Xiao, Shuai Wang and Daoyuan Wu of HKUST Cybersecurity Lab, Anthony Lai(@darkfloyd1014) of VXRL, Wong Wai Kin, Dongwei Xiao and Shuai Wang of HKUST Cybersecurity Lab, Anthony Lai (@darkfloyd1014) of VXRL., Xiangwei Zhang of Tencent Security YUNDING LAB, 냥냥, and an anonymous researcher for their assistance.
- Writing Tools
We would like to acknowledge Richard Hyunho Im (@richeeta) with Route Zero Security for their assistance.
