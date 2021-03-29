MicrosoftがWindows 3.1の後継OSとして1995年に発売した「Windows 95」は、ユーザーインターフェースが刷新されたほか、インターネットにも標準対応しており、PCを一般家庭にも普及させた立役者としても知られています。そんなWindows 95に開発チームがこっそり隠していたイースター・エッグが、発売から25年の時を越えて新しく発見されました。

発見したのはWindows専門のハッカーで開発者のAlbacore氏。「イースター・エッグを見つけるのに遅すぎるということはありません。Windows 95・IE 4の 「Internet Mail」 に、これまで見たことのないイースター・エッグらしきものを発見しました」と報告しています。

It's never too late to find easter eggs. Happened to notice what looks like a never before seen easter egg in Windows 95's / IE4's Internet Mail. You have to open its About window, select one of the files, and type MORTIMER. Names of the program's developers will start scrolling. pic.twitter.com/13ZCdCyBUg— Albacore (@thebookisclosed) March 26, 2021

イースター・エッグの出し方はこんな感じ。Windowsのスタートボタンを押し、「Program(プログラム)」から「Internet Mail」をクリックし、Microsoft Internet Mail and Newsを起動します。Microsoft Internet Mail and NewsはOutlook Expressの前身で、Internet Explorerに付属したメーラーです。

Microsoft Internet Mailの「Help」から「About Microsoft Internet Mail and News」を選択。

Internet Mailのバージョン情報が表示されるので、そのうちの「comctl32.dll」を強調表示させ、そのまま「MORTIMER」とキーボードで打ち込みます。

すると、バージョン情報のウィンドウが突然黒背景になり、赤い文字でスタッフロールが流れ始めました。IT系ニュースメディアのBleeping Computerによれば、このイースター・エッグはこれまで発見されたことがなく、25年越しに見つかったものだとのこと。

なお、Albacore氏はWindows NT 4.0のビルド1130〜1175で発見されたイースター・エッグも公開しています。これもWindows 95の開発スタッフの名前が流れるというものですが……

Windows NT 4.0 betas contain their own variant of the Windows 95 Product Team easter egg. The revision found in builds 1130-1175 includes short but real credits which mention people like @davepl1968 - who these days runs the excellent Dave's Garage YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/3OVeMeeFlT— Albacore (@thebookisclosed) March 27, 2021

ビルド1175の次に利用可能なビルド1227では、イースター・エッグ自体は残っているもののスタッフロールの名前は一掃され、「開発者の名前が出ると思っていたでしょう。でも出ません。ありがとう、ありがとう……」と表示されるようになっていました。

Build 1227 (no builds between 1175 and 1227 are available) changes this to a much shorter Thank You note to beta testers, removing all credits-esque features. This revision stayed in until build 1327 which removed the easter egg completely. The MID is present but doesn't play. pic.twitter.com/uNr861xt2w— Albacore (@thebookisclosed) March 27, 2021