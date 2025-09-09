Steamにて「政治シミュレーションフェス」が日本時間9月16日まで開催されている。

今回のセールでは「トロピコ6」が65％引きの1,749円、「Beholder 2」が85％引きの300円、「DEMOCRACY」シリーズが66％引きとなっている。「時間泥棒」とも呼ばれるシミュレーションシリーズを、これを機に体験してみてはいかがだろう。

トロピコ6

Democracy 4

Suzerain

