【TIFFANY & CO.】ダイアン・クルーガー、第79回カンヌ国際映画祭 レッドシー映画財団「ウィメン・イン・シネマ」ガラにてティファニーを着用
ティファニー・アンド・カンパニー・ジャパン・インク
ダイアン・クルーガー(C)GETTY IMAGES
Bird on a Rock by Tiffany Diamond Pendant in Platinum and Yellow Gold with Diamonds and Pink Sapphires
Bird on a Rock by Tiffany Wings Drop Earrings in Platinum with Diamonds
Bird on a Rock by Tiffany Wings Wide Bangle in Platinum with Diamonds
ティファニーは、2026年5月14日（現地時間）、第79回カンヌ国際映画祭期間中にフランス・カンヌで開催されたレッドシー映画財団「ウィメン・イン・シネマ」ガラにて、ダイアン・クルーガーが「バード オン ア ロック バイ ティファニー」ダイヤモンド ペンダント、「バード オン ア ロック バイ ティファニー」ウィングス ピアスおよびバングルを纏い登場しました。
ダイアン・クルーガー(C)GETTY IMAGES
ダイアン・クルーガーの着用ジュエリー
Bird on a Rock by Tiffany Diamond Pendant in Platinum and Yellow Gold with Diamonds and Pink Sapphires
Bird on a Rock by Tiffany Wings Drop Earrings in Platinum with Diamonds
Bird on a Rock by Tiffany Wings Wide Bangle in Platinum with Diamonds