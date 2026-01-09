マーベラスは、ニンテンドーeショップ/PlayStation Storeにて「新春セール」を実施している。セール期間は1月21日23時59分まで。

本セールではNintendo Switch／プレイステーション 5／プレイステーション 4向けの「牧場物語」シリーズ4作品、「ルーンファクトリー」シリーズ3作品、「DAEMON X MACHINA TITANIC SCION」など、全28タイトルおよび有料DLCが最大80%OFFの特別価格で販売される。

□「マーベラス新春セール」のページ

