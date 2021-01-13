United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT)は1月12日(米国時間)、「Adobe Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products｜CISA」において、Adobeが提供する複数の製品に脆弱性が存在し、同社がセキュリティアップデートをリリースしたと伝えた。

対象の脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって任意のコードの実行や機密情報の開示、特権の昇格などといった被害を受ける可能性があるという。セキュリティアップデートが公開されたのはphotoshopやIllustratorを含む7製品。各製品の脆弱性に関する情報はそれぞれ次のページにまとめられている。脆弱性の深刻度は、Adobe Captivateのもののみ「重要(Important)」で、そのほかはすべて「緊急(Critical)」に分類さており、注意が必要。

Security updates available for Adobe Photoshop | APSB21-01

Security Updates Available for Adobe Illustrator | APSB21-02

Security updates available for Adobe Animate | APSB21-03

Security updates available for Adobe Campaign Classic | APSB21-04

Security Update Available for Adobe InCopy | APSB21-05

Security hotfix available for Adobe Captivate | APSB21-06

Security Updates Available for Adobe Bridge | APSB21-07

影響を受けるとされるプロダクトおよびバージョンを以下に挙げる。

Photoshop 2021: 22.1以前 （Windows版およびmacOS版）

Illustrator 2020: 25.0以前 （Windows版のみ）

Adobe Animate: 21.0以前 （Windows版のみ）

Adobe Campaign Classic: Gold Standard 10以前、20.3.1以前、20.2.3以前、20.1.3以前、19.2.3以前、19.1.7以前 （Windows版およびLinux版）

Adobe InCopy: 15.1.3以前 （Windows版のみ）

Adobe Captivate 2019: 11.5.1.499以前 （Windows版のみ）Adobe Bridge: 11.0以前 （Windows版のみ）