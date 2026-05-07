【明治記念館】初夏を味わう季節限定ディナー「新緑会席」が登場！旬の食材を取り入れた会席料理に加え、「羽衣」自慢の天麩羅・鉄板焼も楽しめる贅沢なコースをご提供！

明治記念館「新緑会席」のイメージ

旬の食材を取り入れた彩り豊かな会席料理に加え、「羽衣」自慢の天麩羅や鉄板焼を組み合わせた、満足度の高い内容をご用意しております。前菜から始まり、造り、焼物、和牛サーロインステーキ、天麩羅、お食事、デザートまで、初夏の味覚を存分にご堪能いただけます。

「新緑会席」（お1人様 12,000円・税サ込）

オンライン予約はこちら :https://www.tablecheck.com/shops/meijikinenkan-hagoromo/reserve

・献立

【前 菜】

白バイ貝旨煮

おかひじきと笹身の辛子浸し

南瓜そぼろ寄せ

蚕豆と海老の白和え

牛蒡胡麻酢和え

石川小芋と飯蛸 オクラ

【造 り】

枕埼産 鰹たたき 薬味 ポン酢

【焼 物】

鮎魚女木の芽焼 烏賊酒盗焼 ミニトマト甘酢漬け スナップエンドウ

【肉料理】

和牛サーロインステーキ

新じゃが芋 ズッキーニ 赤ワインとフォンドボーの和風ソース

【天麩羅】

海老 ヤングコーン アスパラガス

【食 事】

バラちらし 赤出汁

【デザート】

蜂蜜とクリームチーズのムース 甘夏のジュレ

【ご提供期間】

令和8年4月27日（月）より5月31日（日）迄

【ご提供時間】

17:00 ～ 22:00 （L.O. 21:00）

※連休最終日は21:00 閉店（L.O. 20:00）

【ご提供価格】

お1人様 12,000円（税サ込）

※表示価格には消費税および10％のサービス料が含まれております。

※写真はイメージです。

諸事情によりお料理の内容が一部変更になる場合がございます。

※食物アレルギーをお持ちのお客様はスタッフまでお声掛けください。

（揚げ油・ゆで水は共用しております。厨房内でそば粉を扱っています。）

オンライン予約はこちら :https://www.tablecheck.com/shops/meijikinenkan-hagoromo/reserve

●明治記念館 鮨・天麩羅・鉄板焼「羽衣」

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/hagoromo/(https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/hagoromo/)

鮨・天麩羅・鉄板焼それぞれの専用カウンターを設けた「羽衣」。熟練職人が、四季折々の日本の美味を奏でます。カウンター席で職人との会話を楽しみながら、お目当ての品を間近に、好きなものを少しずつお愉しみいただけます。また、個室やテーブル席のご用意もございます。

【営業時間】

平日ランチ 11：30～16：00(L.O 15：00） ディナー 17：00～22：00(L.O 21：00）

土日祝 11：30～22：00(L.O 21：00） ※連休最終日は 21：00閉店 (L.O 20：00）

【定休日】 年末年始・夏季メンテナンス時

【明治記念館について】

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/(https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/)

明治記念館本館は、明治14（1881）年に「⾚坂仮皇居の御会食所」として、現在の迎賓館のある場所に竣工されました。明治21（1888）年には『大日本帝国憲法』草案審議の御前会議の場となり、明治天皇は欠かすことなくお出ましになられました。そのような由緒から、明治記念館本館は「憲法記念館」とも呼ばれています。



現在の地に移築以降、憲法発布30周年記念式典や教育勅語渙発50周年記念式典、日本赤十字社や愛国婦人会の総会、済生会の記念行事など、国家的・社会的に重要な行事の場として活用されました。

昭和22（1947）年に『明治記念館』の名称で総合結婚式場として開館式が挙行され、以来23万組を超えるご夫婦の新しい門出をお祝いしてきました。現在は結婚式にとどまらず、パーティ・会議などのMICE利用、祝賀会や人生儀礼などの記念日利用、レストランや懐石料亭でのお食事会など、多くの会場をさまざまな用途でご利用いただいています。



令和2（2020）年には、本館の歴史的・建築的価値が認められ、東京都指定有形文化財（建造物）に指定されました。

住所：東京都港区元⾚坂2-2-23

アクセス：JR中央・総武線【信濃町駅】下車徒歩3分

地下鉄 銀座線・半蔵門線・大江戸線【⻘山一丁目駅】下車（2番出口）徒歩6分

地下鉄 大江戸線【国立競技場駅】下車（A1出口）徒歩6分

駐車場：あり

電話：03-3403-1171（大代表）

公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/

レストラン公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/

レストラン公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_gourmet/

レストラン公式X（旧Twitter）：https://twitter.com/mk_sekirei

オリジナルスイーツHP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/kanominomori/

オンラインショップ：https://meijikinenkan-shop.net/

公式Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/meijikinenkanofficial/

公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meiji_kinenkan_official/

婚礼公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_wedding/

婚礼公式TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@meijikinenkan_wedding

公式YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_jqDqcTTIqkYLUMS2YAhdg

[Meiji Kinenkan] A Seasonal Early Summer Dinner “Fresh Green Kaiseki Course” - Now Accepting Reservations!

Enjoy a luxurious kaiseki course featuring seasonal ingredients, along with Hagoromo’s signature tempura and teppanyaki.

At the restaurant Sushi / Tempura / Teppanyaki “Hagoromo” inside Meiji Kinenkan, a seasonal dinner course, “Fresh Green Kaiseki Course” (\12,000 per person, tax and service charge included), will be available from April 27 (Mon) to May 31 (Sun), 2026.



This course features a colorful selection of seasonal ingredients, combined with Hagoromo’s signature tempura and teppanyaki for a highly satisfying dining experience. From appetizers to sashimi, grilled dishes, Japanese beef sirloin steak, tempura, rice, and dessert, guests can fully enjoy the flavors of early summer.

Online Reservation :https://www.tablecheck.com/en/shops/meijikinenkan-hagoromo/reserve“Fresh Green Kaiseki Course” (\12,000 per person, tax and service charge included)

Availability

Period: April 27 (Mon) - May 31 (Sun), 2026

Hours: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM (Last Order 9:00 PM)

※ On the final day of consecutive holidays: closing at 9:00 PM (Last Order 8:00 PM)

Price

\12,000 per person (tax and service charge included)

※ Prices include consumption tax and a 10% service charge.

※ Images are for illustrative purposes only.

※ Menu items may change depending on availability.

※ Guests with food allergies are kindly requested to inform staff in advance

(shared frying oil and boiling water are used; buckwheat flour is handled in the kitchen).

【About Hagoromo】

Hagoromo offers dedicated counters for sushi, tempura, and teppanyaki, where expert chefs

prepare seasonal dishes before your eyes. Private rooms and table seating are also available.

Hours

Weekdays:

Lunch 11:30-16:00 (L.O. 15:00) / Dinner 17:00-22:00 (L.O. 21:00)

Weekends & Holidays:

11:30-22:00 (L.O. 21:00)

Final day of consecutive holidays: closes 21:00 (L.O. 20:00)

Closed during New Year holidays and summer maintenance.

Official Website:https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/english/restaurant/index.html#hagoromo

【About Meiji Kinenkan】

The Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan was completed in 1881 as the State Banquet Hall of the Akasaka Temporary Imperial Palace, originally located on the site of today’s State Guest House.

In 1888, the building served as the venue for the Imperial Conferences held to deliberate the draft of the Constitution of the Empire of Japan, which were attended without exception by Emperor Meiji.Owing to this distinguished history, the Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan is also known as the “Kenpo Kinenkan”.

Following its relocation, the Kenpo Kinenkan served as the venue for numerous nationally significant events, including the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Meiji Constitution, the 50th anniversary of the Imperial Rescript on Education, and assemblies of the Japanese Red Cross Society, the Patriotic Women's Association, and the Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation.



In 2020, the "Dining Hall for the Former Akasaka Temporary Palace (Main Building of the Meiji Kinenkan)" was designated a Tangible Cultural Property by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in recognition of its historical significance as a commemorative structure of the Meiji era and its distinguished architectural design.

Address:2-2-23 Moto-Akasaka,Minato-ku,Tokyo, Japan

Phone:03-3403-1171 (Japanese only)

Station:3 minutes from Shinanomachi Sta.(JR Chuo-Sobu Line)6 minutes from Aoyama-itchome Sta. (Ginza, Hanzomon, Oedo subway line)6 minutes from Kokuritsu-kyogijo Sta.(Oedo subway line)

Parking:Free

Official Website:https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/english/