STech I¤¬¡ÖSolution of the Year¡×¤È¡ÖPromotion of the Year¡×¤ò ¥À¥Ö¥ë¼õ¾Þ¡ªGRANDIT AWARD 2024

STech I¤Ï¡¢2025Ç¯5·î15Æü¤ËGRANDIT¥³¥ó¥½¡¼¥·¥¢¥à¤ò±¿±Ä¤¹¤ë¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥©¥³¥à¤¬È¯É½¤·¤¿¡ÖGRANDIT AWARD 2024¡×¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢¡ÖSolution of the Year¡×¤È¡ÖPromotion of the Year¡×¤ò¥À¥Ö¥ë¼õ¾Þ¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

GRANDIT AWARD 2024

¢£¡ÖGRANDIT AWARD¡×¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

GRANDIT AWARD¤Ï¡¢¡ÖGRANDIT¡×¤ÎÄó°Æ³èÆ°¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢¤ªµÒÍÍ¤Î¥Ó¥¸¥Í¥¹¤Î²ÄÇ½À­¤ò³È¤²¡¢´ë¶È²ÁÃÍ¤òºÇÂç²½¤·¡¢¸ÜµÒËþÂ­ÅÙ¤Î¸þ¾å¤Ë¹×¸¥¤·¤¿¥Ñ¡¼¥È¥Ê¡¼´ë¶È¤òÉ½¾´¤¹¤ë¤â¤Î¤Ç¤¹¡£

¥½¥ê¥å¡¼¥·¥ç¥óÉôÌç¾Þ¤Ç¤¢¤ë¡ÖSolution of the Year¡×¤Ï¡¢¥¢¥É¥ª¥ó¥â¥¸¥å¡¼¥ë¤ä¥Æ¥ó¥×¥ì¡¼¥È¡¢¼þÊÕ¥µ¡¼¥Ó¥¹¤ÎÄó¶¡¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢¤ªµÒÍÍ¤Î²ÝÂê²ò·è¤ËÂç¤­¤¯¹×¸¥¤·¤¿¥Ñ¡¼¥È¥Ê¡¼¤Ë¼øÍ¿¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥Þ¡¼¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°ÉôÌç¾Þ¤Ç¤¢¤ë¡ÖPromotion of the Year¡×¤Ï¡¢¥×¥í¥â¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó³èÆ°¤òÄÌ¤·¤Æ¡¢GRANDIT»ö¶È¤ÎÇ§ÃÎ³ÈÂç¤ËÂç¤­¤¯¹×¸¥¤·¤¿¥Ñ¡¼¥È¥Ê¡¼¤Ë¼øÍ¿¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£¡ÖSolution of the Year¡×¼õ¾Þ¥¿¥¤¥È¥ë ¾¦¼Ò¶ÈÌ³¥¢¥É¥ª¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥×¥ì¡¼¥È¡ÖNatic Trade Master with GRANDIT¡×

STech I¤Ï¡¢´Ý¹È³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¤ËÆ³Æþ¤·¤¿¡ÖGRANDIT¡×¤ò¥Ù¡¼¥¹¤È¤·¤¿¾¦¼Ò¸þ¤±¥Æ¥ó¥×¥ì¡¼¥È¡ÖNatic Trade Master with GRANDIT¡×¤ò2024Ç¯10·î¤ËÈÎÇä³«»Ï¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¾¦¼Ò¶ÈÌ³¤Ë¶¦ÄÌ¤¹¤ë¶ÈÌ³Í×·ï¤Ø¤ÎÂÐ±þ¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ê¤¯¡¢¼è°·¾¦ÉÊ(¶È³¦)¤Î¶ÈÌ³Í×·ï¤ËÂÐ±þ¤¹¤ëÅÀ¤¬ÆÃÄ§¤Ç¡¢2024Ç¯»þÅÀ¤Ç¤Ï²½³ØÉÊ¶È³¦ÂÐ±þ¥ª¥×¥·¥ç¥ó¤¬ÍÑ°Õ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢º£¸å³Æ¼ï¶È³¦¥ª¥×¥·¥ç¥ó¤òÁý¤ä¤·¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£¡ÖPromotion of the Year¡×¼õ¾Þ¥¿¥¤¥È¥ë¡¡´Ý¹È GRANDITÆ³Æþ»öÎã ¥×¥í¥â¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó³èÆ°

Áí¹ç¾¦¼Ò¤Î´Ý¹È³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¤Ï¡¢¡ÈSAP¤Î2027Ç¯ÌäÂê¡É¤ËÂÐ½è¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢Ã±ÂÎ(´Ý¹ÈËÜÂÎ)¤Î10±Ä¶ÈËÜÉô¤È¹ñÆâ¤Î20»ö¶È²ñ¼Ò(´Ý¹È¥°¥ë¡¼¥×)¤òÂÐ¾Ý¤Ë¡¢STech I¤¬Äó°Æ¤·¤¿½ã¹ñ»ºERP¡ÖGRANDIT¡×¤òÆ³Æþ¡£

Âè°ìÃÆ¤È¤·¤Æ2023Ç¯10·î¤«¤é2ËÜÉô2»ö¶È²ñ¼Ò¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤ÆGRANDIT¤ò²ÔÆ¯¤µ¤»¡¢¥¢¥É¥ª¥ó³«È¯¤òÂçÉý¤Ëºï¸º¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¥³¥¹¥Èºï¸º¤È¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤ÎÊ£»¨²½¤Î²ò¾Ã¤òÃ£À®¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

