Qlean Dataset、「日本人・学生・学校生活動画データセット」を提供開始

Visual Bank株式会社

Visual Bank株式会社（東京都港区、代表取締役CEO 永井真之）は、傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズを通じて展開するAI学習用データソリューション「Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）」において、画像認識（CV）や動画解析AIの精度向上、およびマルチモーダルモデルの学習に最適化された「日本人・学生・学校生活動画データセット」の提供を開始します。

本データセットは、国内の教育施設や通学路、公共交通機関といった日本独自のコンテキストにおける人物行動理解や属性推定の精度向上を目的として構築されました。日本人の学生を対象に、教室での授業や自習、体育館・図書室での活動、さらには電車内や路上での移動といった、日常生活に即した多様なシーンを収録しています。固定カメラによる俯瞰的な映像に加えて、被写体の動きに合わせた移動撮影や近接撮影を織り交ぜることで、カメラワークの差異による認識精度の変動にも対応可能な視覚情報を備えています。

収録内容は、日本特有の制服文化や学校施設特有の色彩、光学的環境下における学生の自然な所作や集団行動のパターンを網羅しています。これにより、背景と人物の分離が困難な複雑な環境下でのセグメンテーションや、若年層特有の動態に基づいた骨格推定・行動検知モデルの構築に寄与します。

本データは、Qlean Datasetが展開するAI開発用オリジナルデータラインナップ「AIデータレシピ」の一つとして提供され、個別のニーズに応じた追加収録やシチュエーションの拡張といったカスタマイズにも柔軟に対応します。教育DXや次世代の見守りソリューション、公共空間における高度な解析アルゴリズムの実装まで、日本の多種多様なシーンを捉えた構造データの提供を通じて、人物の振る舞いを正確に理解・解析するAIプロジェクトを強力に後押しします。

今回提供を開始する「日本人・学生・学校生活動画データセット」の概要

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「日本人・学生・学校生活動画データセット」のユースケースイメージ

【研究用途】

【産業用途】

【その他実需要】

- 日本固有のセグメントにおける行動認識モデルの検証日本の学校施設特有のレイアウトや照明条件下における、若年層の行動抽出および姿勢推定アルゴリズムの精度評価に利用できます。- 教育現場・公共施設における安全監視システムの開発教室や廊下での転倒、部活動中の異常動作、あるいは公共交通機関での不審な挙動などを検知するAIモデルの学習データとして、防犯・安全管理プロダクトの社会実装を支援します。- エッジAIデバイスの動作評価固定・移動撮影が混在する動画素材を用いることで、ウェアラブルカメラや施設設置型カメラを用いたリアルタイム解析処理の負荷検証や、環境変化に対する頑健性のテストに活用可能です。

『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』について

『Qlean Dataset』は、Visual Bank傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズが提供する商用利用可能なAI学習用データソリューションです。

画像・動画・音声・3D・テキストなど、多様な形式のデータに対応し、研究・商用いずれの用途でも安全に利用できる環境を整備しています。また、国内・海外のデータホルダーやラジオ・新聞社・通信社等のメディアとの協業を通じ、業界特化・最新トレンドに即したデータラインナップ『AIデータレシピ』を継続的に拡充しています。

Qlean Datasetは、AI開発現場におけるデータ収集・整備の負荷を軽減し、権利クリアで法的リスクのないAI開発環境の構築を支援します。

Qlean Datasetサイト：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/

AIデータレシピ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup

『Qlean Dataset』の提供するデータセット『AIデータレシピ』の特徴

- すべての被写体から同意取得- 既存データは最短1日で納品可能- カスタム撮影・収録・収集による独自データ構築にも対応お問い合せ :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contact

Visual Bank株式会社

AI開発力を最大化する次世代型データインフラを構築・提供するスタートアップ企業として、「あらゆるデータの可能性を解き放つ」をミッションに掲げ事業活動を展開。漫画家の「もっと描きたい！」をサポートするAI補助ツールを提供する『THE PEN』、AI学習用データセット開発サービス『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』を提供する株式会社アマナイメージズを100%子会社に持つ。

また、Visual Bankは国の研究開発プログラム「GENIAC」にも採択され、社会実装に向けた取り組みを加速させています。

代表取締役CEO：永井 真之

所在地：〒107-0062 東京都港区南青山7-1-7 C-Cube南青山ビル6F

Visual Bank企業URL：https://visual-bank.co.jp/

アマナイメージズ企業URL：https://amanaimages.com/about/

Qlean Dataset Launches New Video Corpus Capturing Authentic School Environments in Japan

High-Quality Data for Edge AI Monitoring and Public Safety Solutions.

Visual Bank Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; Saneyuki Nagai, Representative Director and CEO), through its subsidiary amana images inc., is pleased to announce the release of the "Japanese Student School Life Video Dataset." Part of the "Qlean Dataset" AI training data solution, this dataset is optimized for enhancing the accuracy of Computer Vision (CV), video analysis AI, and the training of multimodal models.

The dataset was specifically constructed to improve human action recognition and attribute estimation within unique Japanese contexts, such as educational facilities, school zones, and public transportation. It captures a diverse range of daily life scenarios involving Japanese students, including classroom lessons, self-study sessions, activities in gymnasiums and libraries, and commuting via trains or public streets. By combining high-angle fixed-camera footage with tracking and close-up shots that follow the subjects' movements, the dataset provides visual information robust enough to handle variations in recognition accuracy caused by different camera angles and perspectives.

The content comprehensively covers natural behaviors and group action patterns of students under Japan-specific conditions, including unique school uniform cultures, the specific color palettes of Japanese school facilities, and various lighting environments. This contributes significantly to the development of segmentation models capable of isolating figures in complex backgrounds, as well as skeleton estimation and action detection models based on the specific kinetics of younger demographics.

This release is provided as part of the "AI Data Recipe"-Qlean Dataset’s lineup of original data for AI development-and can be flexibly customized through additional recording or situational expansion to meet specific client needs. From Education DX and next-generation monitoring solutions to the implementation of advanced analysis algorithms in public spaces, Visual Bank supports AI projects that accurately understand and analyze human behavior through structured data capturing the diverse scenes of Japan.

Dataset Specifications: "Japanese Student School Life Video Dataset"

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Use Case Scenarios

【Research & Development】

【Industrial Applications】

【Practical Implementation】

- Validation of Action Recognition Models in Japan-Specific SegmentsEvaluate the accuracy of action extraction and pose estimation algorithms for younger demographics within the specific layouts and lighting conditions of Japanese school facilities.- Development of Safety Monitoring Systems for Education and Public SpacesServe as training data for AI models designed to detect falls in classrooms or hallways, abnormal movements during club activities, or suspicious behavior on public transport, supporting the social implementation of security and safety products.- Performance Evaluation for Edge AI DevicesUtilize a mix of fixed and mobile footage to conduct load testing for real-time analysis on wearable or facility-mounted cameras, and to verify robustness against environmental changes.

About Qlean Dataset

Qlean Dataset is a commercially cleared AI training data solution provided by Amana Images, a subsidiary of Visual Bank Group. The platform offers diverse data formats including image, video, audio, 3D, and text, as well as a specialized AI Data Recipe lineup developed through collaborations with major media organizations and data rights holders.

URL:https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en

URL:https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/products/japanese-language-corpora

Contact :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/contact

About Visual Bank Inc.

Visual Bank Group is a technology company developing data infrastructure and AI solutions that support advanced AI development. The company operates THE PEN, an AI tool for manga creators, and its subsidiary, amanaimages Inc., provides commercial digital content and AI training data solutions, including Qlean Dataset. Visual Bank is also a selected participant in GENIAC, a Japanese government initiative supporting the advancement of next generation AI technologies.

CEO: Saneyuki Nagai

Website:https://visual-bank.co.jp/en