【Halloween Ghost Chateau】 9月11日 販売開始 価格：440円～ ※ポケモンセンター店頭では9月13日より販売開始

　ポケモンは、ハロウィンをテーマにしたグッズ「Halloween Ghost Chateau」をポケモンセンターオンラインにて販売開始した。価格はクリアファイルが440円など。

　今年の「ポケモンハロウィングッズには、特別衣装がかわいいピカチュウぬいぐるみやマスコットをはじめ、ヒノアラシがモチーフのジオラマLEDフィギュアやバケッチャのケーブルライトなど、ハロウィンの気分を盛り上げるラインナップが登場。ゴーストタイプをもつポケモンたちが住みついた洋館をイメージしたウォールポケットなどのインテリアアイテムのほか、ミニバッグ、カチューシャなどの身に付けグッズなども用意される。

　なお、ポケモンセンター実店舗の店頭では9月13日より販売開始となる。

ぬいぐるみ Halloween Ghost Chateau ピカチュウ　3,300円

ぬいぐるみ Halloween Ghost Chateau ヒノアラシ　3,300円

マスコット Halloween Ghost Chateau ピカチュウ&フワンテ　2,750円

マスコット Halloween Ghost Chateau ヒノアラシ　2,090円

マスコット Halloween Ghost Chateau ヒメグマ　2,090円

マスコット Halloween Ghost Chateau オンバット　2,200円

メラミントレイ Halloween Ghost Chateau　1,870円

マグカップ Halloween Ghost Chateau　2,640円

缶入りキャンディ Halloween Ghost Chateau　1,430円

ミラー付きポーチ Halloween Ghost Chateau　2,640円

ミニボウル Halloween Ghost Chateau　2,750円

ペーパーウェイト Halloween Ghost Chateau ガラルサニーゴ　2,310円

ヘアバンド Halloween Ghost Chateau オンバット　2,200円

パンプキンミニバッグ Halloween Ghost Chateau　2,970円

ぬいぐるみウォールポケット Halloween Ghost Chateau　5,500円

ジオラマLEDフィギュア Halloween Ghost Chateau　5,500円

クリアファイル Halloween Ghost Chateau　440円

ケーブルライト バケッチャ　4,400円

巾着付きルームウェア Halloween Ghost Chateau L/M 8,690円

巾着付きルームウェア Halloween Ghost Chateau 着用イメージ

マグネットコレクション Halloween Ghost Chateau　770円

ポーチ付きブランケット Halloween Ghost Chateau　3,300円

ステッカーセット Halloween Ghost Chateau　880円

B6窓付きリングノート Halloween Ghost Chateau　1,320円

フリルハンドタオル Halloween Ghost Chateau　1,320円

(C)2025 Pokémon. (C)1995-2025 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.
ポケットモンスター・ポケモン・Pokémonは任天堂・クリーチャーズ・ゲームフリークの登録商標です。