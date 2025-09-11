ポケモンのハロウィングッズ「Halloween Ghost Chateau」がポケセンオンラインで販売開始特別衣装のピカチュウぬいぐるみなどが登場
ポケモンは、ハロウィンをテーマにしたグッズ「Halloween Ghost Chateau」をポケモンセンターオンラインにて販売開始した。価格はクリアファイルが440円など。
今年の「ポケモン」ハロウィングッズには、特別衣装がかわいいピカチュウのぬいぐるみやマスコットをはじめ、ヒノアラシがモチーフのジオラマLEDフィギュアやバケッチャのケーブルライトなど、ハロウィンの気分を盛り上げるラインナップが登場。ゴーストタイプをもつポケモンたちが住みついた洋館をイメージしたウォールポケットなどのインテリアアイテムのほか、ミニバッグ、カチューシャなどの身に付けグッズなども用意される。
なお、ポケモンセンター実店舗の店頭では9月13日より販売開始となる。
ぬいぐるみ Halloween Ghost Chateau ピカチュウ 3,300円
ぬいぐるみ Halloween Ghost Chateau ヒノアラシ 3,300円
マスコット Halloween Ghost Chateau ピカチュウ&フワンテ 2,750円
マスコット Halloween Ghost Chateau ヒノアラシ 2,090円
マスコット Halloween Ghost Chateau ヒメグマ 2,090円
マスコット Halloween Ghost Chateau オンバット 2,200円
メラミントレイ Halloween Ghost Chateau 1,870円
マグカップ Halloween Ghost Chateau 2,640円
缶入りキャンディ Halloween Ghost Chateau 1,430円
ミラー付きポーチ Halloween Ghost Chateau 2,640円
ミニボウル Halloween Ghost Chateau 2,750円
ペーパーウェイト Halloween Ghost Chateau ガラルサニーゴ 2,310円
ヘアバンド Halloween Ghost Chateau オンバット 2,200円
パンプキンミニバッグ Halloween Ghost Chateau 2,970円
ぬいぐるみウォールポケット Halloween Ghost Chateau 5,500円
ジオラマLEDフィギュア Halloween Ghost Chateau 5,500円
クリアファイル Halloween Ghost Chateau 440円
ケーブルライト バケッチャ 4,400円
巾着付きルームウェア Halloween Ghost Chateau L/M 8,690円
巾着付きルームウェア Halloween Ghost Chateau 着用イメージ
マグネットコレクション Halloween Ghost Chateau 770円
ポーチ付きブランケット Halloween Ghost Chateau 3,300円
ステッカーセット Halloween Ghost Chateau 880円
B6窓付きリングノート Halloween Ghost Chateau 1,320円
フリルハンドタオル Halloween Ghost Chateau 1,320円
本日9月11日（木）、ハロウィンをテーマにしたグッズ「Halloween Ghost Chateau」が、#ポケモンセンターオンライン で取り扱い開始！- ポケモンセンター公式 (@pokemoncenterPR) September 11, 2025
おめかししてもらったピカチュウのぬいぐるみやマスコットなど、ハロウィンの気分を盛り上げるグッズがラインナップ。
ぜひチェックしてね！https://t.co/J6dclFYk56 pic.twitter.com/xDPfQN9zdo
(C)2025 Pokémon. (C)1995-2025 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.
ポケットモンスター・ポケモン・Pokémonは任天堂・クリーチャーズ・ゲームフリークの登録商標です。