Japanese retailer Parco, in collaboration with Kodansha and the Setagaya Literary Museum, will hold the first large-scale exhibition, "The World of Shirow Masamune: Ghost in the Shell and the Path of Creation," from April 12 to August 17, 2025. The exhibition will display original drawings from manga artist Shirow Masamune's works, including his masterpiece, "Ghost in the Shell."©FASHION HEAD