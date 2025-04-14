Masamune Shirow′s first large-scale exhibition to be held at Setagaya Literary Museum
Japanese retailer Parco, in collaboration with Kodansha and the Setagaya Literary Museum, will hold the first large-scale exhibition, "The World of Shirow Masamune: Ghost in the Shell and the Path of Creation," from April 12 to August 17, 2025. The exhibition will display original drawings from manga artist Shirow Masamune's works, including his masterpiece, "Ghost in the Shell."
Masamune Shirow used his unique sensibility to grasp information about cutting-edge technology that had not yet penetrated the world at the time his works were published in the 1980s and 1990s, and was one of the earliest artists in the world to depict a computerized future in his manga. His innovativeness continues to have a major influence on creators of subsequent manga, science fiction literature, movies, and more.
This exhibition will focus on one of Masamune Shirow's masterpieces, "Ghost in the Shell," and will trace his career from his early works, "Black Magic," to "Appleseed," "Dominion," "Orion in the Shell," and on to the present day, allowing visitors to get a close-up look at the entire world of Masamune Shirow's creations.
This exhibition will trace the diverse range of Masamune Shirow's work and his current activities through analog and digitally printed manuscripts, as well as introduce a wealth of the artist's books and comments, providing a glimpse into the personal side of Masamune Shirow.
The graphic design was handled by art director/graphic designer Kei Sakawaki and Hiroaki Tobitaka, who have attracted attention for their innovative visual expression, such as the design of the "Bamboo 1947: Then and Now" exhibition commemorating the 60th anniversary of Gucci's arrival in Japan, and the design of Jiro Konami's photo collection, and are active in the fields of advertising and visual art, including books, fashion, and CD artwork, with their individualistic design work shining through.
The spatial design is being handled by Torafu Architects, one of Japan's leading architectural design firms, founded in 2004 by Suzuno Koichi and Kamado Shinya, who are active in a wide range of fields, including architectural design such as "TAMIYA PLAMODEL FACTORY TOKYO" and the store design of "Aesop Minami Aoyama Store," as well as interior design, product design, installation art, and stage art.
Additionally, the venue will also have a section dedicated to the new Ghost in the Shell anime series, Ghost in the Shell: The Ghost in the Shell, where footage exclusive to the venue will also be shown.
At the exhibition, original goods using the visuals of the five works "Ghost in the Shell", "Appleseed", "Dominion", "Senjutsu Choukaku Orion", and "Black Magic" will be on sale. There will also be a special design for this exhibition that brings together each work.
[Exhibition Overview]
Exhibition title: The World of Shirow Masamune - "Ghost in the Shell" and the Path of Creation
■Dates: Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Sunday, August 17, 2025
*Closed on Mondays (open on public holidays, closed the following weekday)
■Venue: Setagaya Literary Museum (1-10-10 Minami-Karasuyama, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo)
Masamune Shirow Profile
Born in Hyogo Prefecture. Manga artist and illustrator. He began working in the fields of manga and illustration in 1980, and made his commercial debut in 1985 with "Appleseed." His signature work, "Ghost in the Shell," began serialization in 1989. He co-directed the anime "Black Magic M-66." He is also active in a variety of other creative fields, including games and art books.
