【MINECRAFT（マインクラフト） ならぶんです。6 蓄光ver.】 5月第5週 発売 価格：1回300円

バンダイは、ガシャポン「MINECRAFT（マインクラフト） ならぶんです。6 蓄光ver.」を5月第5週に発売する。価格は1回300円。

「MINECRAFT ならぶんです。」シリーズの第6弾が登場。今弾は蓄光仕様となっており、ゲームの中でも光る部分が発光する。

ラインナップは、「Steve（スティーブ）」、「Creeper（クリーパー）」、「Glow Squid（発光するイカ）」、「Enderman（エンダーマン）」、「Warden（ウォーデン）」、「Axolotl ＆ Sea Lantern（ウーパールーパー＆シーランタン）」の全6種類となっている。

Steve（スティーブ）

Creeper（クリーパー）

Glow Squid（発光するイカ）

Enderman（エンダーマン）

Warden（ウォーデン）

Axolotl ＆ Sea Lantern（ウーパールーパー＆シーランタン）

(C)2025 Mojang AB. All Rights Reserved. Minecraft, the Minecraft logo, the Mojang Studios logo and the Creeper logo are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

※発売日は流通により前後する場合があります。