ガシャポン「MINECRAFT（マインクラフト） ならぶんです。6 蓄光ver.」5月第5週発売！
【MINECRAFT（マインクラフト） ならぶんです。6 蓄光ver.】 5月第5週 発売 価格：1回300円
(C)2025 Mojang AB. All Rights Reserved. Minecraft, the Minecraft logo, the Mojang Studios logo and the Creeper logo are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.
バンダイは、ガシャポン「MINECRAFT（マインクラフト） ならぶんです。6 蓄光ver.」を5月第5週に発売する。価格は1回300円。
「MINECRAFT ならぶんです。」シリーズの第6弾が登場。今弾は蓄光仕様となっており、ゲームの中でも光る部分が発光する。
ラインナップは、「Steve（スティーブ）」、「Creeper（クリーパー）」、「Glow Squid（発光するイカ）」、「Enderman（エンダーマン）」、「Warden（ウォーデン）」、「Axolotl ＆ Sea Lantern（ウーパールーパー＆シーランタン）」の全6種類となっている。
Steve（スティーブ）
Creeper（クリーパー）
Glow Squid（発光するイカ）
Enderman（エンダーマン）
Warden（ウォーデン）
Axolotl ＆ Sea Lantern（ウーパールーパー＆シーランタン）
(C)2025 Mojang AB. All Rights Reserved. Minecraft, the Minecraft logo, the Mojang Studios logo and the Creeper logo are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.
※発売日は流通により前後する場合があります。